Stock market rally to record highs helps investor wealth zoom Rs 12 lakh crore so far this fiscal

Investor wealth surged over Rs 12 lakh crore so far during 2018-19 fiscal driven by robust stock market sentiment during which the BSE benchmark index soared more than 14 per cent. Since March 28 this year (stock markets were closed on March 29 and 30th for a local holiday), the 30-share Sensex has gained 4,749.28 points, or 14.40 per cent, to 37,717.96 as on September 12.

The key index touched its lifetime high of 38,989.65 on August 29, this year. Led by rally in stocks, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped Rs 12,01,444 crore to Rs 1,54,26,441 crore as on September 12. Stock exchanges are closed on Thursday for “Ganesh Chaturthi”.

A number of initial public offers and subsequent listing of stocks also helped the market valuation rise. In April, the BSE Sensex gained 5.72 per cent, in May it rose by 0.41 per cent, in June the 30-share index went up by 0.55 per cent, in July it surged 6.64 per cent, in August it jumped 3 per cent, while in September so far it has lost 1.55 per cent.