  • MORE MARKET STATS

Stock market rally to continue in 2021 on COVID-19 vaccine hopes: Reuters poll

By: |
November 25, 2020 1:31 PM

India's stock market rally is set to continue and hit new record highs in 2021, according to a Reuters poll of equity strategists who overwhelmingly expected corporate earnings to return roughly to pre-pandemic levels within a year.

The Nov. 12-24 Reuters poll of over 35 equity strategists predicted the BSE Sensex index, which is currently trading at a record high, would set new all-time peaks in the next year. (Photo source: Reuters)

India’s stock market rally is set to continue and hit new record highs in 2021, according to a Reuters poll of equity strategists who overwhelmingly expected corporate earnings to return roughly to pre-pandemic levels within a year.

The Nov. 12-24 Reuters poll of over 35 equity strategists predicted the BSE Sensex index, which is currently trading at a record high, would set new all-time peaks in the next year. It was forecast to rise about 3% from Tuesday’s high to 45,750 by mid-2021.

Related News

It was then predicted to rise another 4% to 47,550 by the end of 2021, with forecasts ranging from 36,000 to 54,400.
Those forecasts were based on recent progress in developing COVID-19 vaccines even as cases rise around the world, according to over three-quarters of strategists, or 26 of 34, who answered an additional question.

Global stock markets have rallied since a sharp sell-off in March, ignoring deep recessions in most economies and driven largely by billions of dollars of fiscal and monetary stimulus and hopes for a swift economic recovery.

Emerging market assets have also gained on the weakness in the dollar, which hit a three-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday. The Sensex has repeatedly hit record highs this month, surging more than 10% on hopes for an economic revival on coronavirus vaccine progress.

“Looking ahead, continued improvements in global risk appetite will further boost Indian equities, despite the weakness of the economy,” said Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics.

From a low of 25,638.9 on March 24 at the start of the pandemic, the Sensex has rallied over 70% to a record high of 44,601.6 on Tuesday, marking about an 8% gain for the year. That was despite Asia’s third-largest economy shrinking nearly a quarter in April-June, much worse than forecast and pointing to a longer road to recovery.

India – the world’s fastest-growing major economy until a few years ago – now looks to be headed for its first full-year contraction this fiscal year since 1979, according to a separate Reuters poll which predicted gross domestic product would take over a year at least to reach pre-COVID-19 levels.

But asked in the latest poll when corporate earnings would return to pre-COVID-19 levels, 28 of 32 strategists said within a year, including 10 who said within the next six months.

“We remain in a bull market that started in March, and even though one should expect corrections along the way, the equity market may have more legs before it tops out,” said Ridham Desai, equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.
“We raise EPS estimates and (the) index target. As revenues slowed during COVID-19, companies were quick to cut costs to protect margins and profits relative to expectations. We are now seeing an improvement in earnings estimate revisions breadth and earnings estimates.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stock market rally to continue in 2021 on COVID-19 vaccine hopes Reuters poll
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Flight of capital: Indian market receives record foreign investment in November; equities skyrocket
2Should you buy small and midcap stocks? Recent performance may continue, check top stock picks
3Good time to buy RIL shares? Recent underperformance makes Reliance stock attractive