Stock market live today: Sensex, Nifty open flat, Nifty above 10,700, Bharti Airtel, Infosys drag

Notably, equities in Japan dropped, while indexes in South Korea and Australia were flat.

Sensex, Nifty live updates: The domestic stock markets opened flat on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues. Earlier, the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of NSE Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, traded nearly 0.1 percent lower at 10,725 in the morning. The Sensex opened at 35,385, while the broader Nifty50 opened above the psychological 10,700 level. Shares of Powergrid, Sun Pharma, HDFC rallied by more than 0.5% on opening, while the shares of VEDL, ONGC and Bharti Airtel were among the draggers.

Asian stocks opened mixed on Wednesday, after gains in the global United States market fizzled out even as investors continued to take into account the impact of trade tensions on the outlook for global growth. Notably, equities in Japan dropped, while indexes in South Korea and Australia were flat.