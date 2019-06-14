Stock market investment tip: Nilesh Shah tells what to do in current scenario

Even as stock markets trade tepid amid ongoing NBFC turmoil and global trade war, investors remain jittery about investing. The upcoming budget and liquidity crisis further added to their worries. However, their not much to worry as stock market maintains a positive outlook despite all odds, said a veteran investor. The investors should park their investments into midcaps with governance, short-working capital cycle and low leverage, Nilesh Shah, the Managing Director (MD) of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, told CNBC TV18. The stock market is pricing in a return to a higher level of growth, he said, adding the investors should invest in companies with clean balance sheets. It\u2019s important to invest in the firms where working capital is not stretched, he noted. Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices - Sensex and Nifty - declined more than 150 points in the early trade today on account of weak global cues amid rising crude oil prices. The investors are also trading weak ahead of the release of the WPI data later today. The CPI inflation data released earlier this week showed prices of items remained steady last month. Meanwhile, the experts say that continued uncertainty over trade talks between the US and China and rising crude oil prices are primarily adding to the weak performance by the markets. Also read: Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid global tensions; IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel top losers The 30-share index was trading 172.05 points, or 0.43 per cent, lower at 39,569.31 at 0945 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was trading 50.40 points, or 0.42 per cent, down at \u00a011,863.65. In the last session Thursday, the BSE index settled 15.45 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 39,741.36, while Nifty jumped 7.85 points, or 0.07 per cent, to end at 11,914.05.