Stock market holidays November 2022: Trading on BSE, NSE to remain suspended on this date this month

Share Market Holidays November 2022: After three stock market holidays in the festive month of October, the Indian share market will remain closed for just one trading holiday on 8 November on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The currency markets will also remain shut. While trading in the commodities segment will remain suspended in the morning session, trading will resume in the evening session from 5 PM to 11:30 PM. Trading in the Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended. There will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment on these days, according to the list of stock market holidays 2022 available on the official BSE website.

The Commodity Derivatives Segment and India’s largest commodities exchange Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be closed for trading on 8 November in the first half of the trading session (between 9 AM and 5 PM). Trading will resume in the evening session from 5 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), which is the agricultural commodity exchange, will be closed for trading in both sessions on 8 November. In this calendar year, there were total of 13 trading holidays according to the BSE, NSE trading calendar and the 8 November holiday would be the last holiday of 2022.

Note that these holidays are declared by stock exchanges well in advance. “The exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary,” says an NSE note on stock market holidays.

The Sensex and Nifty eked out modest gains on Friday after a two-session sliding streak, propped up by firm Asian markets and buying from foreign institutional investors. A sharp recovery in the rupee further bolstered investors’ sentiment, traders said. Overcoming a wobbly start, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained momentum as the session progressed to close 113.95 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 60,950.36. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 64.45 points or 0.36 per cent to 18,117.15. Bajaj Finserv topped the Sensex gainers’ chart, jumping 4.55 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, SBI, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Wipro.

