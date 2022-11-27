Stock Market Holidays December 2022: BSE, NSE to remain closed on these days next month; check dates

Share market holidays December: Indian stock markets will see no trading holiday in the month of December. Aside from the weekend holidays, trading on both BSE and NSE will function normally on all other weekdays next month. Earlier this month, stock market remained closed on Tuesday, November 8 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. That holiday was the last stock market holiday in this calendar year. Over in the US, since December 25 is a Sunday, the next holiday for the US stock market is on December 26. In all, there are nine market holidays in a calendar year, during which markets are closed. Since Thanksgiving is a federal holiday in the United States, all non-essential federal government offices—including the federal bank and post offices—will be closed.

Stock Market Weekend Holidays in December

December 03 – Saturday

December 04 – Sunday

December 10 – Saturday

December 11 – Sunday

December 17 – Saturday

December 18 – Sunday

December 24 – Saturday

December 25 – Sunday

December 31 – Saturday

According to BSE holiday calendar, there are 13 declared trading holidays during CY22

Republic Day- January 26

Mahashivratri- March 01

Holi- March 18

Mahavir Jayanti- April 14

Good Friday- April 15

Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)- May 03

Muharram- August 09

Independence Day- August 15

Ganesh Chaturthi- August 31

Dussehra- October 05

Diwali Laxmi Pujan- October 24

Diwali Balipratipada- October 26

Gurunanak Jayanti- November 08

In the previous session, domestic benchmark indices ended flat. Sensex closed at 62,294, giving up the 63,000 level but ended 20 points higher. Nifty ended at 18,512, up 0.15%, while the Bank Nifty index lost 0.2% to close at 42,983. “After clocking record highs in the previous session, domestic indices traded with volatility amidst mixed global cues and rising crude prices. While FIIs turning net buyers is a positive, the lack of fundamental triggers will limit the upside, keeping the market volatile in the short term. Rising COVID restrictions in China continue to negatively impact the global growth forecast,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

“Going ahead we expect the northward momentum to continue buoyed by positive global cues, fall in crude oil prices and gradual economic recovery. Participation of broader market too is encouraging which would help markets scale further new highs. We believe that once Nifty is able to cross its previous high of 18,604, it would steadily inch up towards 19,000 levels over the next few weeks,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.