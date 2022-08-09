Stock Market Holidays 2022: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Muharram, two more holidays in August; See list

Indian stock exchanges NSE and BSE will remain closed today (9 August) on account of Muharram. According to the information available on the official BSE website, trading on BSE and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for the entire session on Tuesday. Trading in the Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended today. Markets are slated to remain closed on a total of three days in the month of August due to various occasions. Aside from the Muharram holiday, trading will remain suspended on August 15 (Monday) as India will celebrate its 76th Independence Day, and on August 31 (Wednesday) for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

There will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment on these three days in August 2022, according to the list of stock market holidays 2022 available on the official BSE website – bseindia.com. However, the commodity market will observe holidays only during the morning session, that is from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on August 9 and 31. Trading will resume during the evening session from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm on these two days. The commodity segment will remain shut for both sessions on Independence Day. The agriculture commodity index NCDEX (National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited) will be closed for trading in both sessions.

Stock Market Holiday List

After 31 August 2022, the next stock market holiday will fall in the month of October, meaning there is no market holiday in September. Stock exchanges will remain shut on four other occasions in October and November. The days are 5 October (Wednesday), 24 October (Monday) and 26 October (Wednesday) on account of Dussehra, Diwali or Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada respectively. In November there will be one trading holiday on 8 November (Tuesday) on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. In total, there were 13 declared holidays during the calendar year 2022.

Markets on Monday

Meanwhile in the previous trading session on Monday, Indian equity markets ended higher with Nifty settling above the major resistance level of 17500. The Sensex ended up 465.14 points or 0.80% higher at 58,853.07, and the Nifty closed 127.60 points or 0.73% up at 17,525.10. M&M, Coal India, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco Industries and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while BPCL, SBI, UltraTech Cement, Britannia Industries and Nestle India were the laggards. Sectorally, Auto, Capital Goods, Metal and Power indices gained around 1-2%. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally higher.

