Stock Market holiday today: BSE, NSE shut for Ram Navami, check other dates markets will be closed this year

BSE and NSE are closed today on account of Ram Navami celebrations. This festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, which is celebrated with pomp and grandeur across the country. The country’s leading commodity exchange, the MCX will also remain shuttered for the first session of trade and will open for the evening session at 5 pm. Trading will resume on 31 March, Friday which will be the last day of trading for the fiscal year FY23. The equity segment, the SLB segment, the equity derivative segment, interest rate derivatives segment and the currency derivatives segment will also be closed for trading.

Also Read Sugar prices surge raises costs for industry, poses new threat to food inflation

During the upcoming month of April in 2023, the BSE website has announced that the stock market will observe a three-day closure. Specifically, on 4 April, trading will be suspended in observance of Mahavir Jayanti, on 7 April for Good Friday, and on 14 April for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Here’s a look at the other holidays the stock markets will be closed on in 2023.

Date Holiday Day March 30 Ram Navami Thursday April 4 Mahavir Jayanti Tuesday April 7 Good Friday Friday April 14 Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti Friday May 1 Maharashtra Day Monday June 28 Bakra Eid Wednesday August 15 Independence Day Tuesday September 19 Ganesh Chaturthi Tuesday October 2 Gandhi Jayanti Monday October 24 Dussehra Tuesday November 14 Diwali Tuesday November 27 Gurunanak Jayanti Monday December 25 Christmas Monday Stock market holidays in 2023

Also Read Bank relief and Alibaba plans nudge stocks higher

On Wednesday, Nifty closed at the 17,080 mark while Sensex rose 346 points to settle at 57,960. “Nifty remained volatile on the last day of the March F&O expiry. However, the overall trend has not changed as the benchmark Nifty settled below the resistance level of 17,250. The critical short-term moving average, the 50 DMA (17,571), is sitting well above the current value of the index. The on-going sideways trend may persist until there is a decisive breakout above 17,250. A decisive breakout above 17,250 may take the index for a ride to the 17,500–17,600 zone, where bears will be waiting. On the lower end, 16,900 may continue to act as crucial support, where bulls have placed a tough guard,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.