scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Stock Market holiday today: BSE, NSE shut for Ram Navami, check other dates markets will be closed this year

The leading stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, will be shut on Thursday.

Written by Zoya Springwala
share markets
The MCX will resume for trading at 5 pm today.

BSE and NSE are closed today on account of Ram Navami celebrations. This festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, which is celebrated with pomp and grandeur across the country. The country’s leading commodity exchange, the MCX will also remain shuttered for the first session of trade and will open for the evening session at 5 pm. Trading will resume on 31 March, Friday which will be the last day of trading for the fiscal year FY23. The equity segment, the SLB segment, the equity derivative segment, interest rate derivatives segment and the currency derivatives segment will also be closed for trading. 

Also Read

During the upcoming month of April in 2023, the BSE website has announced that the stock market will observe a three-day closure. Specifically, on 4 April, trading will be suspended in observance of Mahavir Jayanti, on 7 April for Good Friday, and on 14 April for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Here’s a look at the other holidays the stock markets will be closed on in 2023.

DateHolidayDay
March 30Ram NavamiThursday
April 4Mahavir JayantiTuesday
April 7Good FridayFriday
April 14Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar JayantiFriday
May 1Maharashtra DayMonday
June 28Bakra EidWednesday
August 15Independence DayTuesday
September 19Ganesh ChaturthiTuesday
October 2Gandhi JayantiMonday
October 24DussehraTuesday
November 14Diwali Tuesday
November 27Gurunanak JayantiMonday
December 25ChristmasMonday
Stock market holidays in 2023
Also Read

On Wednesday, Nifty closed at the 17,080 mark while Sensex rose 346 points to settle at 57,960. “Nifty remained volatile on the last day of the March F&O expiry. However, the overall trend has not changed as the benchmark Nifty settled below the resistance level of 17,250. The critical short-term moving average, the 50 DMA (17,571), is sitting well above the current value of the index. The on-going sideways trend may persist until there is a decisive breakout above 17,250. A decisive breakout above 17,250 may take the index for a ride to the 17,500–17,600 zone, where bears will be waiting. On the lower end, 16,900 may continue to act as crucial support, where bulls have placed a tough guard,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.

Also Read
More Stories on
BSE Sensex
NSE Nifty

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-03-2023 at 10:34 IST

Stock Market