The Indian share market was coloured in red on March 02, but it will remain closed on Tuesday, March 03, on account of the colour festival Holi. Both the bourses, NSE and BSE, will not conduct trading today. Regular trading will resume on Wednesday, March 04.

The currency and commodity exchanges, MCX, are also closed for trading today, March 03, on the same account.

What is Holi?

Holi, often called the ‘Festival of Colours, is one of India’s most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals. It is seen as the arrival of spring, the end of winter. The festival is famously known for people throwing colored powder (gulal) and splashing water on each other.

Stock market holiday list

The equity markets will be closed for a total of 3 holidays in March 2026. The Holi holiday is the first holiday for stock markets in March. After this, the next market closures will be:

March 26, 2026 (Thursday) — Shri Ram Navami

March 31, 2026 (Tuesday) — Shri Mahavir Jayanti

Markets recap

On Monday, the stock market closed on a negative note. The Sensex fell 313 points, or 1.24%, to settle at 24,866. The Nifty 50 dropped 1,048 points, or 1.29%, closing at 80,238.