Stock Market holiday on 7 April: BSE, NSE shut for Good Friday, check dates markets will be closed in 2023

BSE and NSE are closed today on account of Good Friday. The country’s leading commodity exchange, the MCX will also remain shuttered for the first session of trade and for the evening session. The equity segment, the SLB segment, the equity derivative segment, interest rate derivatives segment and the currency derivatives segment will also be closed for trading. Including the weekends, the share markets will be closed for 13 days in April. The markets were also closed on April 4, making this week a rare three-day trading week instead of five.

During the upcoming month of April in 2023, the BSE website has announced that the stock market will observe three additional days of closure apart from the weekends. On 4 April, trading was suspended in observance of Mahavir Jayanti; today, on 7 April, markets will be shut for Good Friday, and on 14 April for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Here’s a look at the other holidays the stock markets will be closed on in 2023.

Date Holiday Day April 7 Good Friday Friday April 14 Ambedkar Jayanti Friday May 1 Maharashtra Day Monday June 28 Bakra Eid Wednesday August 15 Independence Day Tuesday September 19 Ganesh Chaturthi Tuesday October 2 Gandhi Jayanti Monday October 24 Dussehra Tuesday November 14 Diwali Tuesday November 27 Gurunanak Jayanti Monday December 25 Christmas Monday

On Thursday, markets extended their five-day gaining streak, as Nifty rose 0.24% to 17,599, just shy of 17,600 while Sensex added 143 points to settle at 59,832. The gains came amid the RBI suddenly pushing the pause button on the repo rate hike cycle. “The surprising policy move to pause interest rate hikes has had a convincing effect on bond yields and the stock market. A plausible peaking of the interest rate will have a positive effect on the financial markets, which was reflected in today’s drop in yield and marginal upside of the domestic stock market when the Asian market was negative. However, the trend to continue during the year will depend on a consistent fall in inflation, which is forecasted to stay elevated above the FY24 target. Given the high gap between current and target inflation, the RBI will have to hold the rates high for a long period, limiting the upside,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.