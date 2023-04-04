Stock Market holiday on 4 April: BSE, NSE shut for Mahavir Jayanti, check dates markets will be closed in 2023

BSE and NSE are closed today on 4 April on account of Mahavir Jayanti celebrations. The country’s leading commodity exchange, the MCX will also remain shuttered for the first session of trade and will open for the evening session at 5 pm. The equity segment, the SLB segment, the equity derivative segment, interest rate derivatives segment and the currency derivatives segment will also be closed for trading. Additionally, the markets will also be closed on 7 April and the MCX will be closed for both the sessions. Including the weekends, the share markets will be closed for 13 days in April.
During the upcoming month of April in 2023, the BSE website has announced that the stock market will observe a three-day closure apart from the weekends. Specifically, on 4 April, trading will be suspended in observance of Mahavir Jayanti, on 7 April for Good Friday, and on 14 April for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Here’s a look at the other holidays the stock markets will be closed on in 2023.
|Date
|Holiday
|Day
|April 4
|Mahavir Jayanti
|Tuesday
|April 7
|Good Friday
|Friday
|April 14
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|Friday
|May 1
|Maharashtra Day
|Monday
|June 28
|Bakra Eid
|Wednesday
|August 15
|Independence Day
|Tuesday
|September 19
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|Tuesday
|October 2
|Gandhi Jayanti
|Monday
|October 24
|Dussehra
|Tuesday
|November 14
|Diwali
|Tuesday
|November 27
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|Monday
|December 25
|Christmas
|Monday
On Monday, markets extended their gaining streak, as Nifty rose 0.22% to 17,398, while Sensex added 114 points to settle at 59,106. “Investors were of the view that the easing price pressure would provide the central bank with leeway to pause the rate hike. However, the surprise production cut by OPEC+ has fuelled concerns about inflationary pressure, which may prompt central banks to remain hawkish. The downside pressure in the market was mitigated as auto stocks rallied in response to the latest sales data, indicating a surge in demand. Additionally, India’s manufacturing PMI exceeded expectations, demonstrating its swiftest growth rate in three months due to increased output and new orders,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.