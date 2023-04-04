scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Stock Market holiday on 4 April: BSE, NSE shut for Mahavir Jayanti, check dates markets will be closed in 2023

Share markets are closed on Tuesday, 4 April on account of Mahavir Jayanti celebrations. Check the other dates that markets will be closed in this year.

Written by Zoya Springwala
share market
The MCX will be closed for the first session of trade, but will open for traders at 5 pm.

BSE and NSE are closed today on 4 April on account of Mahavir Jayanti celebrations. The country’s leading commodity exchange, the MCX will also remain shuttered for the first session of trade and will open for the evening session at 5 pm. The equity segment, the SLB segment, the equity derivative segment, interest rate derivatives segment and the currency derivatives segment will also be closed for trading. Additionally, the markets will also be closed on 7 April and the MCX will be closed for both the sessions. Including the weekends, the share markets will be closed for 13 days in April.

Also Read

During the upcoming month of April in 2023, the BSE website has announced that the stock market will observe a three-day closure apart from the weekends. Specifically, on 4 April, trading will be suspended in observance of Mahavir Jayanti, on 7 April for Good Friday, and on 14 April for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Here’s a look at the other holidays the stock markets will be closed on in 2023.

DateHolidayDay
April 4Mahavir JayantiTuesday
April 7Good FridayFriday
April 14Ambedkar JayantiFriday
May 1Maharashtra DayMonday
June 28Bakra EidWednesday
August 15Independence DayTuesday
September 19Ganesh ChaturthiTuesday
October 2Gandhi JayantiMonday
October 24DussehraTuesday
November 14Diwali Tuesday
November 27Gurunanak JayantiMonday
December 25ChristmasMonday
Stock market holidays in 2023
Also Read

On Monday, markets extended their gaining streak, as Nifty rose 0.22% to 17,398, while Sensex added 114 points to settle at 59,106. “Investors were of the view that the easing price pressure would provide the central bank with leeway to pause the rate hike. However, the surprise production cut by OPEC+ has fuelled concerns about inflationary pressure, which may prompt central banks to remain hawkish. The downside pressure in the market was mitigated as auto stocks rallied in response to the latest sales data, indicating a surge in demand. Additionally, India’s manufacturing PMI exceeded expectations, demonstrating its swiftest growth rate in three months due to increased output and new orders,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-04-2023 at 09:06 IST

Stock Market