Stock Market holiday on 14 April: BSE, NSE shut for Ambedkar Jayanti, check dates markets will be closed in 2023

BSE and NSE are closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti The country’s leading commodity exchange, the MCX, will also remain shuttered for the first session of trade and will reopen for the evening session. The equity segment, the SLB segment, the equity derivative segment, interest rate derivatives segment and the currency derivatives segment will also be closed for trading. Including the weekends, the share markets will be closed for 13 days in April.

During the month of April in 2023, the BSE website has announced that the stock market will observe three additional days of closure apart from the weekends. On 4 April, trading was suspended in observance of Mahavir Jayanti; on 7 April, markets were shut for Good Friday, and today, on 14 April, for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. The next holiday for the equity markets will be on 1 May, for Maharashtra Day. Here’s a look at the other holidays the stock markets will be closed on in 2023.

Date Holiday Day April 14 Ambedkar Jayanti Friday May 1 Maharashtra Day Monday June 28 Bakra Eid Wednesday August 15 Independence Day Tuesday September 19 Ganesh Chaturthi Tuesday October 2 Gandhi Jayanti Monday October 24 Dussehra Tuesday November 14 Diwali Tuesday November 27 Gurunanak Jayanti Monday December 25 Christmas Monday Stock market holidays in 2023

On Thursday, markets extended their gaining streak to nine days, as Nifty rose 0.08% to 17,828, while Sensex added 38 points to settle at 60,431 amid a volatile day of trade. “Indian shares experienced a downturn, weighed down by IT stocks following weak quarterly earnings and a cautious outlook from the top IT firm, which flagged apprehensions over deferred spending and uncertainty in its BFSI segment. The decrease in CPI inflation to 5.66% in India, coupled with the moderation of core inflation, supports the decision of the MPC to keep policy rates on hold. While US inflation cooled to 5.0%, anxieties grew globally after the FOMC minutes hinted at a possible “mild recession” due to the impact of banking turmoil,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.