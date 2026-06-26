Indian equity markets will enjoy a three-day week off as stock exchanges will be closed today, i.e. Friday, June 26, for the occasion of Muharram. This means all the contracts you purchased yesterday will get settled on Monday, June 29, under the T+1 settlement cycle.

Trading on the NSE and BSE will be shut on Friday, followed by the routine weekly closure of stock exchanges on Saturday and Sunday, making it a long weekend for investors.

Why are markets closed?

Equity markets are closed for Muharram. The occasion is mainly celebrated among Shia Muslims in remembrance of Imam Hussein. This is the first month of the Islamic calendar and marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. It is observed differently among Shia and Sunni Muslims.

It’s not just the NSE and BSE, trading in currency derivatives too will remain closed today.

MCX observes partial closure

While trading across key asset classes will remain suspended, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will observe partial closure and will be closed for its morning session, which commences at 9:00 am and concludes at 5:00 PM.

MCX will resume trading for its evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM (IST), and commodity prices will take cues from international markets.

However, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will observe a full closure for Muharram.

Upcoming stock market holidays

There are no stock market holidays in the next two months, July and August. India’s independence day, August 15 will fall on a Saturday, as a result there are no additional holidays.

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In October, equity markets will be closed for two days: first on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti, and second on October 20 for Dussehra.

The remaining part of the year is expected to see three trading holidays, unless otherwise declared.

In November, markets will be closed on November 10 for the festival of Diwali Balipratipada, and then on November 24 for the occasion of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

The last month of the year, December, will see one holiday for stock exchanges on December 25, the day of Christmas.