Sensex jumps over 500 points, Bharti Airtel share price gains 8%; check what’s moving D-Street today

Nifty Auto jumped 2.33%, Nifty Financial Services gained 2.2% as all nifty sectoral indices traded in the green, except Nifty PSU Bank

Domestic equity benchmarks, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 started the day in the green following global indices that were seen reacting positively to the news of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, which has been showing positive results. S&P BSE Sensex jumped over 584 points or 1.95% to 30,632 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 surged 170 points or 1.94% at 8,996 points. Bharti Airtel and ONGC led the rally on BSE Sensex in the initial hour of trade. The telecom giant jumped as much as 8.3% while ONGC gained 6.5%. IndusInd Bank was the only stock to trade in the red, down 0.77%. All sectoral indices on Nifty were in the green, except Nifty PSU Bank, down 0.21%. State lender SBI fell 1.4% in the initial hour of trade and hot its 52-week-low of Rs 152.7 per share.

Here’s what’s moving Stock Market:

Bharti Airtel jumps over 8%: The telecom giant posted a consolidated loss of Rs 5,237 crore in the January-March quarter largely due to provisions for statutory dues. Otherwise, the company saw a 7% jump in revenue and average revenue per user jumped 14% to Rs 154 against Rs 135 in the previous quarter.

Global stocks surge: As investors came to know about Moderna’s positive phase-1 clinical trials for the potential coronavirus drug, global markets jumped. Dow Jones surged 3.85% while S&P 500 jumped 3.15% and the NYSE gained 4.16%. The story was similar for Asian peers, with Hang Seng going up by 1.79% and Nikkei jumping 2%.

Sectoral indices in the green: Nifty Auto jumped 2.33%, Nifty Financial Services gained 2.2% as all nifty sectoral indices traded in the green, except Nifty PSU Bank. Tata Motors and Maruti were the top gainers among the auto sector stocks as production resumed in bits and pieces with the fourth-phase of lockdown easing certain restrictions.

23 stocks hit fresh 52-week high: As many as 52 stocks on the BSE traded at their 52-week high values as the equity markets urged. Bharti Airtel traded at Rs 591.95 per share a fresh high for the stock. Among other names that traded at news highs were, Generic Pharmasec, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel, Ruchi Soya, and Titan Biotech.