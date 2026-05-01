The specialty chemicals industry has been experiencing sluggish global demand, massive inventory pile-up, overcapacity, and oversupply for the past few quarters. While India is a beneficiary of the China plus One strategy, China’s reduction in prices of its chemicals, especially the specialty chemicals, is putting pressure on Indian chemical manufacturing companies.

During Q4FY26, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) invested only around ₹150 crore (net) in the overall chemical sector. In fact, the Nifty Chemical index also slipped around 1.6% since the beginning of this calendar year.

Having said that, based on the data released so far, there is one specialty chemicals stock that FIIs bought aggressively during the quarter.

FIIs increased their stake by 3.37% points in this stock, taking the total FII holding to 13.4% at the end of the Q4FY26.

The stock? Clean Science & Technology Limited .

Let’s try and understand the factors that may have got the FIIs interested in this specialty chemicals amidst the industry slowdown.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd.: Global Leader across Performance Chemicals Segment

Clean Science & Technology Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers of chemicals across the globe. It specializes in manufacturing functionally critical specialty chemicals, which include performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, and FMCG chemicals.

Clean Science holds the largest capacity in the world when it comes to certain performance chemicals.

Monomethyl Ether of Hydroquinone (MEHQ), Butylated Hydroxy Anisole (BHA), Ascorbyl Palmitate (AP), TBHQ (Tertiary Butyl Hydroquinone), and Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) are some of the performance chemicals produced by the company and hold the top position globally as the manufacturer.

During the 9 months ended on 31 December 2025, revenue share of this segment increased to 76% as against 70% in the corresponding period in FY25.

The company is further expanding its performance chemical segment by adding new products to its current portfolio.

Expanding Capacity: The ₹150 Crore Bet on Performance Chemicals

Apart from new products, the company is also expanding its capacity of performance chemicals with capex investments of around ₹150 crore. This includes a new facility – Performance Chemical 2, which is expected to start operating by June 2026.

While performance chemicals are the forte of the company, it also holds a top position globally when it comes to certain pharma and agro intermediates. For instance, the company is the 2nd largest producer of Guaiacol globally and the largest in India. The same goes for Di-cyclohexyl Carbodiimide.

Clean Science is also the largest manufacturer of Anisole globally. This is a crucial chemical used across perfumes, insect pheromones, and other related FMCG products.

HALS: Turning the Tide with 55% Segment Growth

HALS, one of the performance chemicals offered by Clean Science, has been one of the primary drivers of revenues. During Q3FY26, revenue from the HALS segment grew by a whopping 55% YoY. This was driven by a favourable product mix and contributions from cost-efficient polymers required for production.

The company also commercialised a new hydroquinone and catechol plant during the quarter, and the management immediate margin benefit from the same.

During 9MFY26, the company incurred capex of around ₹165 crore for Clean Fino Chem Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary. This is the largest facility for the production of HALS across India.

In fact, during Q3FY26, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of this subsidiary reached a breakeven point post-commercialization in March 2024.

Impact of Industry Headwinds

While the HALS segment grew sufficiently and generated higher sales during 9MFY26, the overall sales of the company only increased marginally. From ₹694 crore generated during 9MFY25, sales increased to ₹696 crore in 9MFY26.

Profit after tax (PAT), however, declined by 10% YoY from ₹190 crore to ₹171 crore during the period.

This slowdown has been a result of the increasing price pressure from Chinese competitors, as well as uncertainty over tariffs and sluggish global demand.

Having said that, the management is optimistic about maintaining a stable EBITDA margin. Even though PAT declined, the EBITDA margin has been over 40% since the last eight quarters.

Navigating the Challenges

While the company has witnessed a slowdown in the last 2-3 quarters, its 20 years of experience have been helping the business remain resilient.

And this is evident from the historical financials of the company.

The 10-year compounded sales growth is around 19%, while the compounded profit growth for the period is 24%, one of the highest in the industry.

The company has been paying regular dividends and currently maintains a healthy dividend payout ratio of 21.8%, while the industry median is just 8.74%.

Even the dividend yield of 0.73% is higher than most of its peers. The industry median is only 0.26%.

Coming to returns, Clean Science’s return on capital employed (ROCE) is one of the highest in the industry. The current ROCE of the company is 29.3%, almost double the industry median, which is 15.4%.

It is perhaps the long-term performance of the company and the future potential that are driving the FIIs towards the stock, ignoring the short-term slowdown.

Valuation Matrix: Is Clean Science Trading at a Premium?

The stock is trading at a price/earnings (PE) of 32.2x, slightly higher than the industry median of 28.7x. However, the price/earnings to growth (PEG) ratio is 3.8x, way higher than the industry median of 0.2x, indicating that even if adjusted for growth, the stock is currently trading at a relative premium.

1-Year Share Price Chart of Clean Science & Technology Ltd.

Final Thoughts

It is quite interesting to see FIIs investing in only one company from an industry, that too, when the company and the overall industry are facing headwinds. That said, the solid historical performance of the company, strong fundamentals, and prospects justify FIIs’ choices.

It will be more interesting to see how the company navigates the challenges and aligns with the future projections, and for that, you need to add this stock to your watchlist .

Disclaimer:

We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

Maumita Mitra is a seasoned writer specializing in demystifying the world of investment for a broad audience. She has a keen eye for detail and a knack for explaining complex financial concepts in the simplest manner possible.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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