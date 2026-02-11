Gold-related stocks have experienced significant fluctuations, primarily driven by the inherent volatility of gold prices. Jewellery stocks, in particular, present varied outcomes when gold prices surge.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers have declined almost 20% over the past year, with the stock seeing a sharp drop from its 52-week highs.

Here, we explore the company’s future potential.

This is not an investment recommendation.

About Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers is an Indian multinational jewellery retail company known for its extensive range of gold, diamond, silver, platinum, and gemstone jewellery. It’s one of the largest organised jewellery chains in India, with showrooms across the country and overseas in the Middle East and the US.

The Positives that Are Currently Working in Favour of Kalyan Jewellers

Large and Expanding Retail Footprint

Kalyan has been expanding aggressively across India and internationally using an asset-light FOCO model (Franchise-Owned Company-Operated).

ALSO READ 3 AI-Linked Stocks in India to Keep on Your Watchlist

This helps reduce capital strain while growing revenue streams and brand reach. Kalyan Jewellers has a pan India presence and is one of India’s largest jewellery companies with a network of 428 showrooms across the country.

Good Financials

The company has reported 3-years compounded sales growth of 32.3%, while the net profit growth during the period has been 47.2%. The company’s three-year ROE is at 13.7%, while ROCE is at 27.4%.

Leading Brand with Deep Customer Loyalty

The company enjoys strong brand recognition and loyalty — especially in South India, but increasingly across other regions — giving it durable competitive advantages over smaller unorganised players.

Growing Omnichannel Presence

With acquisitions such as Candere (online jewellery platform), Kalyan Jewellery is strengthening its digital and e-commerce reach, which can boost sales and margins, especially in studded jewellery.

Factors to Consider Before Eyeing the Stock

Gold price volatility

Jewellery companies like Kalyan are highly sensitive to gold price swings. When gold prices rise sharply, consumers often delay purchases or shift to lighter/cheaper designs, which can reduce sales volumes and margins.

Intense Competition

The Indian jewellery market is very competitive, with organised brands and thousands of local jewellers, all competing on price, design, and service. This can limit pricing power and compress profit margins.

Regulatory and sector risks

The industry is affected by government policies and taxes, such as changes in gold import rules, GST, and PAN reporting requirements. Past regulatory shocks like import restrictions or tax shifts have impacted demand and supply dynamics.

Pledged Promoter Holdings

A portion of promoter holdings has been pledged, which some investors can view as a risk. If share prices fall significantly, pledged stock could trigger margin calls or forced selling — potentially adding downward pressure on the price. As of 31 December 2025, around 24.89% of the holdings is pledged.

Financial Numbers of Kalyan Jewellers

Let’s now take a look at the financial numbers of Kalyan Jewellers.

Financial Highlights

Rs m FY23 FY24 FY25 Net Sales 140,714 185,156 250,451 Operating Profit 12,028 14,417 17,247 Net Profit Margin (%) 3.1 3.2 2.9 Profit After Tax 4,319 5,963 7,142

Source: Equitymaster

Kalyan Jewellers reported a strong set of results for Q3 FY26. Consolidated Revenue from operations surged to Rs 103,434 m, showing 42.1% growth YoY. Consolidated net profit were placed at Rs 4,163 m, growing 90% YoY.

The results were driven by strong festive demand in India, leading to a same-store-sales growth (SSSG) of 27% during the quarter.

The company’s Franchisee Owned Company Operated (FOCO) model continues to scale, now accounting for approximately 51% of total revenue from India operations.

What to Expect from Kalyan Jewellers Shares in Next Three Years?

The company has delivered strong revenue and earnings growth recently, but its stock has seen pressure and volatility partly because jewellery demand is sensitive to gold price fluctuations — when gold prices spike, consumer buying often slows, which can dampen sales and affect sentiment.

Given these dynamics, it’s useful to look beyond short-term price moves and examine the company’s fundamentals — such as sales growth, margins, balance sheet strength, inventory management amid gold price changes, and how pledged share levels evolve — before making any investment decisions.

ALSO READ Is Now the Right Time for Lumpsum Investment in Small Cap Funds?

Past performance don’t guarantee future returns, and volatility can be considerable in cyclical, commodity-linked businesses like jewellery retail.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary