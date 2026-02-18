GMR Airports’, one of the world’s leading private airport operator’s stock has experienced notable growth over the past year. From its price of Rs 70.22 on 17 February 2025, the shares have climbed to Rs 99.28, a gain of over 41%. The question now is whether this upward trajectory can be maintained in the long term.

This editorial delves into the company’s potential for future expansion.

This analysis is purely for informational purposes and is not an investment recommendation.

About GMR Airports

GMR Airports Limited (formerly GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited) is one of the world’s leading private airport operators. Headquartered in New Delhi, it is the flagship of the GMR Group. It has evolved from a general infrastructure company into a specialized, world-class aviation infra firm.

As of 2026, GMR is ranked as the second-largest private airport operator globally in terms of passenger traffic.

The company has as many as 9 airport assets under operations or various stages of development.

Why the Company has Entered a Phase of Sustained Growth?

Completed Expansions

GMR Airports has organic growth visibility given completed expansion at Delhi and Hyderabad. This could lead to strong EBITDA growth going forward.

Real Estate Platform

The company can now focus on maximising value from prime airport commercial land parcels of over 2,500 acres. This could lift earnings and profitability in the years to come for GMR Airports.

Adjacency Revenue

GMR has added more airport adjacency businesses to capture non-aero upside driven by strong India consumption story. The GMR Airports leverages its “GAL Platform” to diversify revenue beyond traditional flight operations. These include duty free, food and beverage, retail and advertising, car parking and various aero services & logistics businesses.

Better credit rating and lower cost of debt

The adjacency businesses and dividends from airports is leading to profitability and significant cash flows, enabling GMR Airports to secure better credit rating and lower debt cost.

With massive construction projects finishing, the company is shifting its focus to deleveraging. Improved operating cash flows have already led to credit rating upgrades.

Present in most lucrative Asian markets

The long-term airport concessions that the company has will help to capitalize on the growth in aviation market. Rising affluence and the increase in international travel (which yields higher per-passenger spend) are driving a targeted growth in non-aeronautical income.

Strong Operational Growth

In December 2025, both Delhi and Hyderabad Duty Free achieved highest ever monthly sales. The Delhi Cargo Terminal handled highest ever monthly cargo tonnage in December 2025.

In Q3 FY26, GMR owned airports handled 31.9 m passengers, up 2.5% YoY. Domestic passenger traffic was up 1.8% YoY and International traffic was up 4.2%.

Factors to Consider Before Eyeing the Stock

Regulatory and Contract Complexity

Revenue depends on “control period” tariff orders from the regulator (AERA). Delays or unfavourable orders can instantly impact cash flow.

Capex Intensity

The business requires constant, massive capital expenditure (like the ongoing works at Bhogapuram or Terminal-1 expansions). Any time or cost overruns in these projects directly strain equity commitments.

Considerable Debt

GMR remains a high-debt company. While it has been active in refinancing, the sheer volume of debt continues to impact profits. Any delay in deleveraging efforts or a rise in interest rates could stifle future profitability.

Financial Highlights of Performance for Q3 FY26 Vs Q3 FY25

Particulars (Rs m) Q3 FY26 Q3 FY25 Change (YoY) Gross Income Rs 40,828 m Rs 27,482 m +49% EBITDA Rs 17,893 m Rs 10,867 m +65% EBITDA Margin 55% 40% +1,500 bps Net Profit (PAT) Rs 1,740 m Rs 2021 m -14%

Source: Company Report

While operating profit (EBITDA) hit record highs, the net profit fell by 14% primarily due to exceptional expenses totalling Rs 1,831 m. These included costs related to the termination of a pact with the Turkish entity Celebi (due to security clearance issues) and impacts from new labour codes.

What to Expect from GMR Airports Stock?

Over the next three years, GMR Airports is expected to transition from a capital-intensive construction phase to a period of profitability and deleveraging.

With major expansions at Delhi and Hyderabad largely complete and the Bhogapuram airport near Visakhapatnam slated to begin operations by 2026-2027, the company is shifting its focus to “sweating” these assets for higher margins.

A key driver will be the aggressive monetisation of its massive 2,500-acre land bank and the expansion of high-margin “adjacency” revenues, such as in-house duty-free, cargo operations.

However, these growth prospects remain tethered to significant regulatory changes. While the company is actively reducing its debt-to-equity risk, the debt still remains high.

The overall outlook is one of high-growth potential driven by a consumer-first “aerotropolis” model, though investors should expect continued price volatility as the company works to balance its heavy liability profile against its newfound operational strength.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary