There is a good chance you’ve interacted with this company without ever knowing its name.

If you’ve ever made a cashless health insurance claim at a hospital, chances are Medi Assist Healthcare Services may have been working behind the scenes to process it.

Yet, behind this little-known business, some of the world’s biggest investors are quietly building positions.

In August 2025, US-based venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners exited its 15-year investment in the company. An exit by an early investor is not unusual. But who bought the shares deserves attention.

The list included Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, PSP Investments, and several leading domestic mutual funds. A few months later, MIT invested another ₹198 crore through a preferential allotment.

Yet despite this lineup of institutional investors, Medi Assist’s stock today trades nearly 30% below its 52-week high.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services: 1 yr Stock Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

What are these institutional investors seeing that the market is not fully convinced of?

The answer may not lie in what Medi Assist is today, but in what it is trying to become. If that transformation succeeds, the market may eventually have to value the business very differently.

TPA: The Least Discussed Business

Medi Assist is India’s largest Third-Party Administrator (TPA). In simple terms, it acts as the bridge between health insurers, hospitals and policyholders like you and me.

Whenever a patient visits a network hospital and opts for cashless treatment, a complex process begins behind the scenes. The hospital forwards the treatment details and expenses to the TPA. The TPA verifies the treatment and expenses against the patient’s insurance policy.

It checks whether the treatment is covered, verifies the medical documents, spots any anomalies or possible fraud, and coordinates with the insurer before approving the claim.

Medi Assist was handling health insurance premiums of ₹25,923 crore as of the end of FY26. It processes nearly ten lakh claims every month and serves 39 crore lives across group, retail, government, and international health insurance policies.

For these services, insurers pay Medi Assist a fee to manage the cashless claims administration and related operations. It is a high-quality business with scale, sticky customer relationships, and strong cash generation.

But this is probably not what is making institutions pay attention. What they are watching is the quieter transition from a healthcare outsourcing company into the technology platform powering India’s health insurance ecosystem.

The Indian Insurance Market is About to Surge

Before understanding the transition, let’s first understand the size of the market opportunity.

During FY25, India’s health insurance market recorded a growth rate of 9% with annual premiums volume exceeding ₹1.2 lakh crore. Industry projections suggest it could reach ₹4 lakh crore by 2030, driven by rising medical inflation and post-COVID awareness. Policy tailwind like the GST exemption on individual and family health policies is further expected to accelerate market growth.

Until now, Medi Assist has largely been confined to the traditional TPA business model. It earns fees by administering health insurance policies on behalf of insurers, processing claims, managing hospital networks, and enabling cashless treatments.

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This model has some restrictions. Medi Assist can only grow as the pool of health insurance premiums managed by TPAs expands. Now it wants the opportunity to participate in policies where insurers process claims in-house. Roughly, half of all health insurance premiums in India are still managed through in-house operations. That half of the market has historically been completely out of reach.

So, what is Medi Assist doing differently to dip into this segment?

The Transition to a Healthcare SaaS Platform

For most of its 25-year history, Medi Assist built the processes and technology to run its own TPA operations. Now, they are building a technology platform that insurers can use for their own claims operations.

Their flagship product is MAtrix, an AI-driven claims processing platform. It allows insurers to continue managing claims in-house while using Medi Assist’s technology to automate workflows, detect fraud, improve turnaround times, and enhance the customer experience.

This fundamentally changes Medi Assist’s addressable market. They can now target the entire health insurance market. The biggest validation of their strategy came when Star Health started using MAtrix to process in-house claims.

Within six months of the agreement, 40% of Star’s claims volume had migrated to the platform. Two additional leading private insurers are also using the technology stack. In aggregate, insurers using MAtrix now manage over ₹18,000 crore of health insurance premiums on the platform, equivalent to roughly 32% of India’s retail health insurance market.

The platform generated ₹21.7 crore in technology revenue in FY26. While the revenue base is small, it grew 91.9% year-on-year, indicating that commercialisation has begun. More importantly, the platform’s monetisation is still in its early stage.

AI-stack that Nobody is Paying For

On top of MATrix, Medi Assist offers a suite of AI products at no incremental cost, which promise to deliver enormous value.

MAven Guard is the company’s fraud, waste and abuse detection engine. In FY26, it prevented ₹540 crore of fraudulent health insurance claims. Over 82% of fraud is now identified purely by system and AI, with no human sampling required. With the help of the platform, the company cautioned 1,800 hospitals in FY26 and helped insurers save over ₹1,300 crore by ensuring treatments were billed at pre-negotiated rates across its hospital network.

Raksha Prime solves a different kind of problem, which affects most patients during hospital discharge. It is the delay in cashless approvals. The patient must wait hours for the insurer to approve the final bill before they can leave. Raksha Prime eliminates this wait. Using AI, it predicts a patient’s out-of-pocket expense on the day of admission itself. When the doctor clears the discharge, patients simply pay the predicted amount and walk out, even before the final bill is generated. In FY26, 3.22 lakh patients were discharged this way across 6,000 hospitals.

Navigator is designed for patient convenience. It’s a predictive tool that allows policyholders to estimate their out-of-pocket expenses before hospitalisation. This enables informed decisions about hospital choice and room type. Over 60% of members who have used Navigator adjust their room type choices when hospitalised, reducing unnecessary claims and out-of-pocket expenses simultaneously.

The Hidden Moat

Medi Assist’s biggest advantage is not the technology platform. It is the data they have.

Over the years, Medi Assist has processed tens of millions of health insurance claims spanning across hundreds of medical procedures, drug formulations, hospital billing patterns, and insurer policy structure. A goldmine of data, which is used to train the AI models.

The more claims the platform now processes, the smarter it becomes at detecting fraud, identifying billing anomalies, and improving claim approvals.

But unlike software, this data can’t be built overnight. A new competitor could build a similar platform, but it can’t instantly duplicate years of claims history and relationships with insurers and hospitals. This gives Medi Assist a strong advantage in its expansion of technology offerings.

Financials: How Profitable is the Business

Medi Assist Financial Performance

Metrics FY24 FY25 FY26 Sales (₹ crores) 635 723 905 Operating Profit (₹ crores) 133 154 175 Operating Margin (%) 20.9 21.3 19.3 Net Profit (₹ crores) 69 92 89 EPS (₹) 9.5 12.9 11.8 Source: Screener.in

In FY26, Medi Assist reported 25% growth in revenue to ₹905 crore. Despite the healthy rise in revenue, the company reported a decline in operating profit. This is kind of unusual for a business with a sticky customer relationship.

The real reason behind the margin compression is an acquisition. In July 2025, Medi Assist acquired Paramount Health Services, India’s second-largest TPA by group market share. At the time of acquisition, it was a low-margin business. Employee costs were 65-75% of revenues, compared to Medi Assist’s own 45%. Along with investments related to MATrix deployment was also front-loaded. It immediately reflected on the operating margins of the company, resulting in a correction in the stock price.

What the Management is Guiding

As Medi Assist ramps up its technology stack, it will be valued less as a traditional TPA business and more as a platform business.

In the near term, management expects profitability to improve as integration of Paramount TPA is completed. Before the acquisition, Medi Assist consistently operated at an EBITDA margin of around 22-23%. The management expects to achieve the same margin profile in the next two to three quarters.

The bigger milestone, however, would be the commercialisation of MAtrix and its entire AI suite. Management believes the technology business can eventually generate significantly higher margins than the traditional TPA business. If that happens, technology could become an increasingly important contributor to both revenue growth and profitability over the next few years.

For investors, the key metrics to watch are straightforward: the pace of new insurer onboarding, growth in technology revenue, progress in monetising AI products, and the recovery of margins following the Paramount integration.

The Road is Not Without Risk

Medi Assist’s investment case is attractive, but it is far from risk-free.

Right now, the company is trying to pull off multiple things at once. Integrating the Paramount acquisition, recovery in operating margin, and building new technology revenue streams, all while continuing to run India’s largest TPA business. Any delay in execution could risk the pace of transformation and recovery.

The second risk is monetisation. Its three AI products have delivered measurable value to insurers and are currently priced at zero beyond the base SaaS fee. If the company shifts to outcome-based pricing, where Medi Assist captures a share of the fraud savings, it could add to margins. Until that happens, the gap between platform adoption and revenue monetisation remains the biggest uncertainty in the investment thesis.

Lastly, there is a structural challenge. Medi Assist has a dominant 34% market share in the group health insurance TPA segment, where employers provide health cover to employees. However, its market share in the retail health insurance TPA segment, individual and family policies, is only about 5%. The management is well aware of the challenges in scaling that business, so it is pursuing the retail opportunity through the platform business. The revenue yield on that pool is still being established.

These risks are real. However, Medi Assist’s core TPA franchise continues to provide a solid foundation. Its leadership position, steady cash flows, and stick customer relationship helps the company stretch its balance sheet.

Whether the next phase of growth unfolds as management expects is still an open question. But one thing is clear: institutional investors appear to be looking beyond Medi Assist’s current earnings and focusing instead on the platform it is quietly building.

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Deepan Datta has spent over a decade studying stocks and mutual funds. His passion is to uncover interesting stories in the financial markets and share them through his writings with investors at large. He is focused on delivering clear, easy to understand and research-backed insights. Deepan began his career as a Research Associate at S&P Global, where he developed a strong foundation in financial research and data analysis.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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