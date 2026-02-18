When an investor like Vijay Kedia moves, the market watches carefully. His latest move is a substantial 8% acquisition in a BSE SME-listed microcap, notably executed while the stock trades near its all-time high. For an investor known for the “SMILE” philosophy – Small in size, Medium in experience, Large in aspiration, this aggressive entry at near peak prices does raise questions about intrinsic value.

The risks of investing in SME stocks are not unknown to retail investors. But Kedia’s move to invest at current price suggests a conviction that looks beyond the typical market. In a market where many investors fear a mid-cap bubble, this contrarian bet on a microcap SME is looked at by many as strategic focus on untapped industrial potential.

However, this isn’t the first time Kedia has surprised the investor circles by putting money into SME stocks. Let us dive into his most recent and the oldest SME holding in his portfolio today. But before that, here is a heads up.

The SME Paradox: Contrarian Appetite

Before we look into companies, please know that both are listed on BSE SME exchange. And like always, SMEs come with a warning: Buyer Beware.

The requirement to trade in fixed lots creates a liquidity bottleneck, often leaving investors stranded when prices crash. Also, the tiny equity base of these companies invites manipulation, fuelling ‘pump and dump’ schemes designed to trap retail capital. And lenient reporting standards frequently mask poor financial health, which the investors only come to know about when it’s too late.

Let us now look at both the companies.

Sattrix Information Security: Growth at a Premium?

Incorporated in 2013, Sattrix Information Security Ltd provides Information security and cyber security services.

With a market cap of Rs 292 cr, the company develops customer-centric cyber security solutions and delivers end-to-end cybersecurity services to enterprises in India, USA and UAE. It helps organizations to protect their data from unauthorized access and against security threats.

Vijay Kedia just bought an 8% stake in the company which is about 914,906 shares. This makes Kedia’s portfolio worth Rs 1,178 cr with a total of 17 stocks.

The company has a current ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) of 24%, which is higher than the current industry median of 16%. In simple words, Sattrix generates a profit of Rs 24 on every Rs 100 it uses as capital for business, while its peers average about Rs 16.

Add to this that the company has a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.09, which means the company is virtually debt free and not pulled down by hefty interest payments.

Looking at the financials of the company, sales grew from Rs 21 cr in FY21 to Rs 45 cr in FY25, which is a compound growth of 21%. Being an SME the company reports half yearly figures, and at the end of H1FY26, the sales logged were Rs 28 cr.

The EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) went from Rs 3.3 cr in FY21 to Rs 6.9 cr in FY25, which is a compound growth of 20%. At the end of H1FY26, the EBITDA logged is Rs 3.4 cr.

The net profits climbed from Rs 1.94 cr in FY21 to Rs 4.05 cr in FY25, which is a compound growth of 20%. For H1FY26, the profits logged were Rs 2 cr.

The share price of Sattrix Information Security Ltd was around Rs 150 on listing in June 2024 and as on 17th February 2026 it was Rs 425 which is a jump of over 183% in less than 2 years.

The stocks all-time high is Rs 435 so the stock is trading closer to it. However, Kedia bought the shares at Rs 347 as part of a preferential share allotment approved by the company’s board on 10th February 2026. This means he has seen an immediate “Paper Gain.”

The transaction was structured as a share swap rather than a cash purchase, as part of Sattrix Information Security’s strategic acquisition of Sattrix Software Solutions Private Limited (SSSPL).

Regarding the valuations, the stock is trading at a PE of a 51x which is almost double of the current industry median of 26x.

The non-cash share swap mechanism significantly increases the promoters’ stake while diluting existing retail shareholders, a move that often prioritizes promoter control over minority interest. The potential for “over-hyping” small contract wins to justify a high P/E ratio, a practice that aligns with broader market warnings about governance risks in the SME segment could also be something to be wary of.

Innovators Facade Systems: The Profit Turnaround Story

Incorporated in 1999, Innovators Façade Systems Ltd is in the business of design, engineering, fabrication, supply, and installation of facade systems.

With a market cap of Rs 319 cr, the company is an aluminium façade contractor and into execution of specialized facade work with engineering, designing, fabrication and installation of distinct types of façade systems.

Vijay Kedia has held a stake in the company since June 2018 as per data on Trendlyne.com. Currently he holds 10.7% stake in the company worth Rs 34 cr.

Looking at the financials, the company’s sales jumped from Rs 141 cr in FY20 to Rs 221 cr in FY25, logging a compound growth of 9%. In the last 3 years however, the sales have seen a compound growth of 35%. For H1FY26, the sales recorded are Rs 84 cr.

EBITDA has climbed from Rs 16 cr in FY20 to Rs 32cr in FY25, logging a CAGR of 15%. For H1FY26, the EBITDA logged is Rs 13 cr.

The net profits of the company is an interesting story with a turnaround as the hero. From losses of Rs 8 cr in FY20 to profits of Rs 16 cr in FY25, the company logged a compound growth of 15%. In the last 3 years however, the profits have seen a 135% compounded growth in profits. For H1FY26, the profits recorded are Rs 5 cr.

The share price of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd was around Rs 43 in February 2021and as on 17th February 2026 it was Rs 169, which is a jump of over 293% in 5 years.

At the current price, the stock is trading at a discount of 43% from its all-time high of Rs 295.

The stock is trading at a PE of 25x, while the current industry median is 28x. The 10-year median PE for the company is 26x, while industry median is for the same period is a 29x.

The company is in process of bidding of various new prestigious projects marking a significant improvement in order bookings. In H1FY26, the company has already booked orders of over Rs 200 cr. Plus, the company is planning to enter a new field of providing clean room for the pharmaceutical entities. Further, the company is upgrading its manufacturing facility and has also equipped itself with backward integration of coating activity which was outsourced earlier.

The SME Paradox: Calculated Conviction or Frothy Excess?

The decision to acquire a substantial stake in Sattrix suggests that Kedia’s “SMILE” philosophy has evolved to prioritize momentum and market leadership over traditional deep-value entry points. By backing Sattrix through a non-cash share swap, the move signals a strategic alignment with promoters rather than a simple capital injection.

For the observer, the question is whether the premium paid today reflects a scarcity premium for high-growth cybersecurity assets in a digitizing economy. On the other hand, the fundamental turnaround in Innovators Facade is statistically compelling. However, the narrow exit doors of SME liquidity traps can turn paper gains into realized losses very quickly.

Disclaimer:

If these microcaps can successfully scale into mainboard giants or not is something that will be a fascinating ride to watch. For now, adding them to a watchlist and keeping an eye in them sounds like a good plan.

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in and www.trendlyne.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, He was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.