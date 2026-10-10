India’s manufacturing sector is home to several established companies with large operations and diversified product portfolios. However, smaller listed businesses also operate in some of the same product segments.

From pre-engineered steel buildings to industrial storage systems and construction equipment, these SME companies manufacture products that overlap with those offered by much larger listed companies.

The difference lies in their scale, financial strength and market reach. While larger players benefit from established operations and broader customer networks, smaller manufacturers have room to expand their businesses within these industries.

But how financially strong are these smaller companies?

To identify promising businesses, we applied a quality screen to the SME universe.

Our screen required return on capital employed (ROCE) above 15%, with a three-year average also exceeding 15%. Debt-to-equity had to remain below 0.5. Companies also needed positive operating cash flow and operating profit margins above 10%.

We further required three-year sales and profit growth above 10%. Promoter holding had to exceed 30%, with no decline in ownership and no pledged shares. We also screened for debtor days below 150, market capitalisation above Rs 100 crore and more than 100 shareholders.

Three manufacturing SMEs stood out, with sales growth ranging from 25% to 56%.

However, operating in similar product categories does not necessarily mean these companies compete directly or are gaining market share from larger players. Their smaller scale also brings execution, liquidity and customer concentration risks.

So, how do these three SMEs compare with their much larger listed counterparts in terms of product offerings, profitability and cash generation?

Let’s take a closer look.

#1 Karbonsteel Engineering vs Interarch Building Solutions: Two Steel Manufacturers, Different Expansion Strategies

Karbonsteel Engineering manufactures heavy fabricated steel structures, railway bridges and pre-engineered buildings (PEBs). Its products overlap with those of Interarch Building Solutions, particularly in industrial steel structures and PEBs.

However, their business mix differs. According to Karbonsteel’s FY26 annual report, heavy steel structures contributed 76% of revenue, while precision structures accounted for 22%. PEBs contributed virtually nothing.

Interarch operates across the PEB value chain, covering design, manufacturing, roofing, cladding and installation. Its FY26 annual report outlines a broader presence across industrial and commercial construction.

Karbonsteel’s selection is supported by three-year sales and profit CAGRs of 25% and 27%, respectively. According to Screener, its FY26 ROCE stood at 20.6%, with an operating profit margin (OPM) of 11% and debtor days at 61.

The company maintained debt-to-equity of 0.48 and generated positive operating cash flow of Rs 22.9 crore. Promoter holding remained unchanged at 51.78%, with 566 shareholders as of March 2026. These indicators supported its inclusion in the quality screen, although FY26 net profit declined 25.8%.

Capacity Expansion Brings Their Businesses Closer

Karbonsteel’s expansion plans target an increase in Umbergaon capacity from 30,000 to 54,000 tonnes annually by October 2026. It is also phasing out its smaller Khopoli facility to improve efficiency.

Interarch has a much larger installed capacity of 221,000 tonnes as of March 2026. According to its September exchange announcement, it subsequently commissioned another 24,000 tonnes of heavy structural steel capacity in Andhra Pradesh. This increased Interarch’s total installed capacity to 245,000 tonnes annually. The expansion strengthens its presence in heavy steel structures, where Karbonsteel already operates.

Karbonsteel’s RDSO-approved manufacturing capabilities support specialised railway and infrastructure projects. Interarch has broader turnkey capabilities and international exposure. Its FY26 annual report mentions export orders from Ghana and Myanmar.

The difference extends to order visibility. According to their respective FY26 annual reports, Karbonsteel had an outstanding order book of Rs 253 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Interarch’s Rs 1,552 crore.

Higher Margins, But Different Cash-Flow Pressures

The companies’ FY26 financial disclosures show that Karbonsteel recorded earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of 10.9%, against Interarch’s 9.3%. However, Karbonsteel’s margin declined from 13.4% amid higher costs and operational disruptions.

Interarch maintained a stronger balance sheet, with debt-to-equity of 0.02 against Karbonsteel’s 0.48.

Cash generation presents a different picture. Karbonsteel generated Rs 22.9 crore in operating cash flow, while Interarch reported an outflow of Rs 18.8 crore.

Interarch’s FY26 cash-flow statement shows increases of Rs 124 crore in receivables and Rs 49.2 crore in inventories. These movements absorbed substantial cash despite its larger operations.

Karbonsteel benefited from reductions in both receivables and inventories. However, its annual financial statements show that capital expenditure exceeded operating cash generation.

Karbonsteel’s expansion could support larger orders. However, Interarch’s scale, automation and growing heavy-structure capabilities present challenges. Execution delays, margin pressure and working-capital requirements remain risks. SME investors also face lower liquidity and greater share-price volatility.

FY26 Comparison: Karbonsteel vs Interarch

Metric Karbonsteel Interarch Revenue Rs 300.9 cr Rs 1,898 cr Net profit Rs 10.5 cr Rs 134.5 cr Operating EBITDA margin 10.9% 9.3% Operating cash flow Rs 22.9 cr -Rs 18.8 cr Debt-to-equity 0.48 0.02

Sources: Karbonsteel FY26 annual report and Interarch FY26 annual report. All financial figures are standalone and relate to FY2025–26, ending March 31, 2026. Operating EBITDA margins exclude other income. FY26 figures are used for both companies to maintain comparability despite Technocraft’s quarterly reporting.

In the past year, the share price of Karbonsteel Engineering tumbled 40.4%.

Karbonsteel Engineering 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#2 Alphalogic Industries vs Pennar Industries: Smaller Storage Specialist Faces a Diversified Engineering Player

Alphalogic Industries manufactures industrial storage systems, including pallet racks, heavy-duty shelving and mezzanine floors. These products overlap with those of Pennar Industries, which offers similar solutions for warehouses and industrial facilities.

However, their business models differ. Alphalogic focuses on industrial storage, while Pennar operates across pre-engineered buildings, precision tubes, structural steel and other engineering products.

Alphalogic’s three-year sales and profit CAGRs stood at 36% and 35%, respectively. According to Screener, its FY26 ROCE was 28.5%, with OPM around 12.7% and debtor days at 50.

Debt-to-equity remained around 0.04, while promoter holding was unchanged at 73.81%, with no pledged shares. Positive operating cash flow further supported its selection under the quality screen.

Storage Specialisation Versus Engineering Scale

Alphalogic’s product portfolio includes customised racking, shelving, mobile compactors and mezzanine systems. These serve warehouses, distribution centres, manufacturing facilities and quick-commerce operations.

Pennar’s storage solutions include selective pallet racking, drive-in racks, heavy-duty shelving and mezzanine storage.

The difference lies in manufacturing breadth. Pennar’s FY26 annual report identifies eight business divisions and a group-wide network of 14 manufacturing facilities across three countries.

Pennar also integrates engineering, fabrication and project execution. Alphalogic concentrates on customised storage requirements, giving it a more specialised offering.

However, neither company separately discloses comparable storage-system manufacturing capacity or order books. Pennar’s larger operations therefore do not establish a corresponding market-share advantage in this niche.

Stronger Profit, But Revenue Growth Diverges

Alphalogic’s FY26 annual report show revenue declining 27.7% YoY to Rs 45.1 crore, mainly due to order timing and customer projects being deferred to the following year. However, net profit increased 84% to Rs 5.4 crore. Management attributed this to selective order acceptance and tighter control over material costs. The company prioritised profitability over sales volumes.

Pennar’s annual report shows revenue rising 6.6% to Rs 2,747.7 crore. Net profit increased 10.4% to Rs 101.4 crore.

Alphalogic maintained a higher operating EBITDA margin, although Pennar generated substantially more cash from operations.

Alphalogic’s profitability is encouraging, but declining revenue raises questions about growth sustainability. Its balance sheet also carries significant loans and financial assets.

Pennar benefits from scale, diversification and established manufacturing capabilities. Alphalogic’s narrower focus offers opportunities in specialised storage, but limits its financial resilience.

Execution risks, customer concentration and competition remain concerns. Its SME listing also brings lower liquidity and potentially sharper share-price movements.

FY26 Comparison: Alphalogic Industries vs Pennar Industries

Metric Alphalogic Pennar Revenue Rs 45.1 cr Rs 2,747.7 cr Net profit Rs 5.4 cr Rs 101.4 cr Operating EBITDA margin 12.7% 10.3% Operating cash flow Rs 4.4 cr Rs 185.7 cr Debt-to-equity ~0.04 1.05

Sources: Alphalogic’s FY26 audited financial statements and Pennar’s FY26 annual report. All financial figures are standalone and relate to FY2025–26, ending March 31, 2026. Operating EBITDA margins exclude other income. FY26 figures are used for both companies to maintain comparability despite Technocraft’s quarterly reporting.

In the past year, the share price of Alphalogic Industries is up 10.8%.

Alphalogic Industries 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#3 Msafe Equipments vs Technocraft Industries: Can a Smaller Scaffolding Specialist Match an Established Player?

Msafe Equipments manufactures aluminium and mild steel scaffolding, access equipment and formwork solutions. Its products overlap with those of Technocraft Industries, particularly in scaffolding and construction support systems.

However, their business models differ. Msafe combines manufacturing and sales with equipment rentals. Technocraft has a larger manufacturing and export business serving domestic and international construction markets.

According to Screener, Msafe recorded three-year sales and profit CAGRs of 56% and 89%, respectively. Its FY26 ROCE stood at 37.2%, with OPM around 43% and debtor days at 84.

Debt-to-equity remained at 0.39, with positive operating cash flow. Promoter holding stood at 72.84%, with no pledged shares and 556 shareholders. These indicators supported its selection under the quality screen.

Rental Model Meets Global Manufacturing Scale

Msafe’s FY26 annual report shows existing manufacturing capacity of 7,800 tonnes annually, with plans to increase it to 11,500 tonnes.

Technocraft’s FY26 annual report reports approximately 68,000 tonnes of combined Indian scaffolding, formwork and MacOne capacity, including subsidiaries. Its standalone scaffolding business generated Rs 1,189.9 crore in revenue.

Technocraft also benefits from international certifications and established export relationships across markets including the US, Germany and the UK.

Msafe’s strength lies in its rental network. Its 21 warehouses serve over 2,500 customers. Equipment can generate revenue across multiple rental cycles, unlike one-time manufacturing sales.

Msafe is also entering aluminium formwork with a planned 500-tonne capacity. Technocraft already manufactures formwork, giving it an established presence in this segment.

Higher Margins, But Expansion Requires Cash

Msafe’s reported FY26 EBITDA margin stood at 39.5%, against Technocraft’s comparable standalone operating margin of 15.2%. However, Msafe’s rental business contributes to the difference.

Msafe’s revenue grew 45.1% YoY, while net profit increased 72.3%. Technocraft’s standalone revenue declined 2.9%, although profitability remained broadly stable.

Cash generation presents another contrast. Msafe generated Rs 11.5 crore from operations, against Technocraft’s Rs 162.3 crore.

Msafe’s rental expansion offers growth opportunities. However, maintaining equipment utilisation and funding additional assets remain challenges. Technocraft retains advantages in manufacturing scale, export reach and financial resources.

Investors must also consider Msafe’s execution risks, lower SME liquidity and potentially sharper share-price volatility.

FY26 Comparison: Msafe vs Technocraft

Metric Msafe Technocraft Revenue Rs 103.5 cr Rs 2,030.2 cr Net profit Rs 22.4 cr Rs 245 cr Operating EBITDA margin 39.5% 15.2% Operating cash flow Rs 11.5 cr Rs 162.3 cr Debt-to-equity 0.39 0.22

Sources: Msafe FY26 annual report and Technocraft FY26 annual report. All financial figures are standalone and relate to FY2025–26, ending March 31, 2026. Operating EBITDA margins exclude other income. FY26 figures are used for both companies to maintain comparability despite Technocraft’s quarterly reporting.

In the past year, the share price of Msafe Equipments is rallied 93.6%.

Msafe Equipments 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

The Bottom Line

These three manufacturing SMEs operate in product segments also served by much larger listed companies. Their strong historical growth, capital efficiency and relatively healthy balance sheets helped them qualify under our quality screen.

However, product overlap does not necessarily mean direct competition. While smaller companies benefit from specialised capabilities and growth opportunities, established players enjoy greater scale, wider customer networks and stronger execution capabilities.

For investors, the key is whether these SMEs can sustain growth while protecting margins and generating healthy cash flows. Capacity expansion and rising demand offer opportunities, but execution risks remain.

SME stocks also carry higher liquidity and volatility risks. Strong past performance does not guarantee future returns. Investors should therefore assess business fundamentals, valuations and financial discipline before making investment decisions.

Three Quality Manufacturing SMEs Operating Alongside Industry Giants: Growth and Operating Performance

Metric Karbonsteel Engineering Alphalogic Industries Msafe Equipments Three-year sales CAGR 25% 36% 56% Three-year profit CAGR 27% 35% 89% ROCE 20.6% 28.5% 37.2% FY26 operating margin 11% 12.7% 43% FY26 debtor days 61 50 84 FY26 operating cash flow (Rs crore) 22.90 4.39 11.53

Sources: Screener data for three-year growth, ROCE, operating margins and debtor days. Operating cash flow is sourced from the FY26 reports of Karbonsteel, Alphalogic and Msafe.

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Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Ekta Sonecha Desai has a passion for writing and a deep interest in the equity markets. Combined with an analytical approach, she likes to deep dive into the world of companies, studying their performance, and uncovering insights that bring value to her readers.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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