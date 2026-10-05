The portfolios of successful investors often attract considerable attention in the stock market, offering a window into the companies and sectors that experienced market participants are studying.

Changes in these portfolios can highlight emerging themes, shifts in investment preferences, and businesses that have caught seasoned investors’ attention. For retail investors, such disclosures can broaden the investment universe and spark further research.

However, a prominent investor’s presence in a stock does not necessarily make it suitable for everyone. Investors still need to assess the investment thesis, valuation, business fundamentals, and risks independently before deciding whether to invest.

One renowned investor whose investments are often tracked is Ashish Kacholia. Before we share a few of his best year-to-date stock investments, here is a bit about the man himself.

Who is Ashish Kacholia?

Known for uncovering lesser-known small and mid-cap companies with high growth potential, Ashish Kacholia has earned the title of ‘Big Whale’ among market watchers.

Starting out in the 1990s, he steadily built a reputation for backing emerging companies that later turned into multibaggers.

Today, seasoned investors and retail traders closely follow his portfolio, eager to find the next breakout story.

Here are 3 stocks from his portfolio with the best year-to-date returns.

#1 Yasho Industries

First on the list is Yasho Industries.

Yasho Industries is an Indian specialty and performance chemicals manufacturer, founded in 1985 and based in Mumbai, with manufacturing operations in Gujarat.

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It began manufacturing in 1993 and has built a portfolio of 140+ products across food antioxidants, aroma chemicals, rubber chemicals, lubricant additives, and other specialty chemicals.

Ashish Kacholia holds a 2.1% stake in the stock as of the end of June 2026.

Returns in 2026 and 1 Year Returns Yasho Vs Nifty 50

Source: NSE (as on 1 October 2026 intra-day trade data)

The stock delivered 185% returns in 2026, as per NSE data, compared with the Nifty 50’s absolute return of -13.75%.

On the financial front, the company maintained strong growth momentum in Q1 FY27, reporting consolidated revenue of Rs 3.07 bn and EBITDA of Rs 744 m, supported by 42% YoY volume growth.

Source: Investor Presentation, Yasho Industries

This was driven by additional off-take from existing customers and the acquisition of marquee international customers. The company also forayed into Asian and African geographies. This is despite global supply challenges and the Middle East crisis.

The company achieved higher margins through an improved product mix, cost efficiencies, and operating leverage. The company is also expanding into industrial chemicals, focusing on products with opportunities arising from global demand.

Yasho Industries has received several long-term commitments from various customers. As a result, the company has revised its FY28 revenue target to more than Rs 16 bn.

#2 Aeroflex Industries

Next on our list is Aeroflex Industries.

Aeroflex Industries is a manufacturer of flexible flow solutions, primarily metallic hoses, hose assemblies, expansion joints and related products used to safely transport liquids, gases and solids.

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The company was incorporated in 1993 and has manufacturing facilities in Taloja, Palava, and Chakan. It exports to 90+ countries, with the Americas and Europe being its largest markets.

Ashish Kacholia holds a 2.3% stake in the company as at the end of June 2026.

Returns is 2026 and 1 Year Returns Aeroflex Vs Total Mkt

Source: NSE (as on 1 October 2026 intra-day trade data)

Aeroflex generated a whopping 174.62% return in FY26, as on 1 October 2026, intra-day trade, giving Kacholia huge returns from the stock.

On the financial front, Aeroflex reported its highest-ever quarterly performance with revenue of Rs 1,459.7 m, YoY growth of 72.41% , reflecting strong execution, broad-based growth across all product segments, and sustained demand from both domestic and international markets.

The quarter marked a significant acceleration in the company’s liquid cooling solutions business, with SFN skid assemblies generating revenue of Rs 324 m in Q1FY27.

The core business also delivered strong results: stainless-steel flexible hoses grew 40.53% YoY, while assemblies and other value-added products grew 36.96% YoY.

Source: Investor Presentation, Aeroflex

To know more, check the Aeroflex Industries fact sheet and latest quarterly results.

#3 Fineotex Chemical

Next on the list is Fineotex Chemical.

Fineotex Chemical is a specialty chemicals manufacturer whose core business is supplying chemicals and enzymes used in textile processing.

It also operates in home and personal care, water treatment, oilfield chemicals, paints, construction and other industrial applications. The company says it manufactures more than 450 specialty chemicals and serves customers across more than 70 countries.

Ashish Kacholia holds a 2.1% stake in the company as at the end of June 2026.

Returns in 2026 and 1 Year Returns Fineotex Vs Nifty 50

Source: NSE (as on 1 October 2026 intra-day trade data)

The stock has returned a whopping 132% since 1 January 2026 and is among Ashish Kacholia’s top three-performing stocks this year.

On the financial front, total income for the quarter stood at Rs 3,867.2 m compared with Rs 1,466.2 m YoY, registering 165% YoY growth, driven by full-quarter contribution from US operations, along with healthy growth across domestic businesses.

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During Q1FY27, Fineotex commissioned a major expansion — capacity expansion at its Texas manufacturing facility — increasing total manufacturing capacity to approximately 148,000 metric tons per year.

This strategic investment significantly enhances the company’s ability to service larger customer contracts, improve execution capabilities, strengthen operational scalability, and support the next phase of sustainable growth in the North American oilfield chemicals market.

Management says the company continues to expand its green chemistry portfolio, increase wallet share with existing customers, and strengthen its international presence.

They believe the structural transformation of the oil and gas business has created a stronger, more profitable operating platform with significant headroom for further revenue and profit growth.

Conclusion

Guru portfolios can be a useful starting point for generating investment ideas, but investors should not treat them as ready-made portfolios to follow blindly.

Investors may not know the exact purchase price, investment horizon, portfolio weight or reasons behind a particular holding.

A stock that suits a seasoned investor’s strategy may not suit another investor’s risk appetite or financial goals. Before investing, it’s important to examine the company’s fundamentals, valuation, earnings prospects, balance sheet and key risks independently.

Happy investing.

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