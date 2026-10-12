In the gold jewellery retail business, one is once again witnessing the proverbial, David versus Goliath fight. Smaller regional chains, which operate in certain regions / select states, understand local consumers more deeply than Titan Company..

And this has been reflected with three regional jewellery chains, which have broadly equaled or even grown faster than the market leader, Titan Company, in terms of same-store-sales growth (view table below).

Gold prices averaged Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 gram in the September 2026 quarter, a rise of more than 40% y-o-y, and that was also partly owing to the government raising import tariffs on precious metals earlier this year. However, higher precious metal prices did not deter Indian families and they have been wooed by retailers via old gold exchange offers, new and innovative designs coupled with online sales.

Despite sales growth of regional jewellery chains broadly matching Titan Company, they trade at a discount of 41% to 85% to the largest player in this segment (view table below).

Here are our findings.

Kalyan Jewellers: Overcoming the High Base Effect via Regional Expansion

Kerala-based Kalyan Jewellers India Limited reported same-store-sales-growth (SSSG) of approximately 20% y-o-y in the September 2026 quarter as compared to 16% a year earlier. The company has highlighted the strong response for its first regional brand, Akshaya Thanga Maligai in Chennai in August, 2026 and the strong sales momentum it provided, and helped it to overcome the high base effect of a year earlier.

Performance of regional jewellery chains versus Titan Company in the September 2026 quarter

Gold jewellery retail chain Same-store-sales growth in September 2026 quarter (% change y-o-y) Kalyan Jewellers India 20% Senco Gold 19% P N Gadgil Jewellers 25.5% Titan Company 21 % (domestic jewellery business growth) Source – Company Reports

A year earlier, all nine days of the festive Navratri season were part of the September 2025 quarter, and this year they are part of Q3FY27. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has also highlighted revenue growth of 64% for its lifestyle brand – Candere, which is essentially light weight, contemporary and every-day ornaments.

At the end of the second quarter of FY27, its network of showrooms across India and overseas operations (Middle East, USA and UK) was 546 as compared to 436 stores a year earlier.

Senco Gold: How a 53% Digital Surge and Old Gold Exchange Drove Q2 Volumes

Kolkata-based Senco Gold had SSSG of 19% y-o-y as compared to 7.5% y-o-y in the first half of FY26.

The company has pointed to sales momentum from festivals like Ratha Yatra, Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi coupled with 53% y-o-y growth in digital channel sales in the quarter. In addition, Senco Gold has highlighted strong momentum from old gold exchange and they rose to more than 50% levels in the quarter and facilitated demand conversion.

Senco Gold has also highlighted diamond jewellery revenue growth of 31% y-o-y, in terms of value, in the quarter, and that helped overall SSSG momentum.

The retailer had a store network of 215 showrooms as compared to 192 showrooms a year earlier.

P.N. Gadgil: The 142% Raksha Bandhan Rally & Gold Exchange Strategy

P. N. Gadgil Jewellers has highlighted that its retail segment had a SSSG of 25.5% y-o-y.

And its SSSG was at 29% a year earlier, compared to the previous quarter. In its presentation for 9 months of FY25, the company has highlighted SSSG of 25.7%.

On festivals like Raksha Bandhan, the company had a strong growth of 142% y-o-y in terms of value. Sales momentum was also provided by old gold exchange as a percentage of sales were 38% as compared to 29% a year earlier.

As a result, its gold revenue grew by 23.5% y-o-y, diamond by 21% and silver by 12% y-o-y in the quarter.

Its store network was 80 as compared to 63 a year earlier.

Titan Company: The Market Leader Defends Its Turf with 21% Growth

Titan Company’s domestic jewellery business grew 21% y-o-y and that was thanks to Festival of Diamonds and brand level promotions. Titan Company highlighted plain gold jewellery grew nearly 20% y-o-y and studded jewellery grew by more than 30%.

A year earlier, its domestic jewellery business grew 19% y-o-y.

Its international business consisting of Dubai-based Damas Jewellery coupled with Tanishq, Mia and CaratLane grew by 97% y-o-y, and that’s because Damas Jewellery was consolidated with effect from January, 2026.

Its domestic store network was 1,269 outlets as compared to 1,120 stores a year earlier.

Return on Equity (RoE): Identifying the True Efficiency Leader

Titan Company has a consolidated return on equity (RoE) of 37.7%, according to Screener.in, while it is 24.8% for Kalyan Jewellers India and 25.6% for Senco Gold.

P N Gadgil Jewellers has a RoE of 23.5%.

Comparing efficiency of regional jewellery chains with Titan Company

Gold jewellery chain Return on Equity (in %) Kalyan Jewellers India 24.8% Senco Gold 25.6% P N Gadgil Jewellers 23.5% Titan Company 37.7% Source – Screener.in

The Valuation Gap: Is an 85% Discount to Titan Justified?

The festive season has commenced and investors on Dalal Street will be closely monitoring the growth in jewellery sales of regional chains versus Titan Company, the largest player.

Now, coming to valuations.

Valuations of regional jewellery chains v/s Titan Company

Gold jewellery chain Consolidated P/E (x) Kalyan Jewellers India 39.1 Senco Gold 9.6 P N Gadgil Jewellers 19.7 Titan Company 67.1 Source – Screener.in

Senco Gold trades at a discount of 85% to Titan Company while it is 70% for P N Gadgil Jewellers and 41% for Kalyan Jewellers India.

Regional jewellery chains have broadly matched same-store-sales-growth of Titan Company in the September 2026 quarter, and also trade at a discount of 41% to 85% to the market leader.

Readers can add regional jewellery retail chains to their watch list of stocks for 2026, and see if performance matches expectations, going forward.

Disclaimer:

Amriteshwar Mathur is a financial journalist with over 20 years of experience.

The writer and his family have no shareholding in any of the stocks mentioned in the article.

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