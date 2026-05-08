There was a time when companies proudly showed off giant office campuses.

Owning or locking in large office spaces for ten or fifteen years was considered a sign of ambition. The logic was simple. Hire more people, lease more buildings, expand steadily.

But the modern corporate world no longer works with that kind of certainty.

Technology cycles change faster. Hiring plans swing sharply. Entire teams can scale up or down within months. And increasingly, companies do not want the headache of building and managing office infrastructure themselves.

Which is why India’s office market is quietly going through one of its biggest structural shifts in years.

The real estate business is slowly becoming an infrastructure service business.

And Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd is sitting right in the middle of that transition.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited 6-Month Share Price Chart

source: screener.in

Most investors still think of coworking as a startup-heavy business built around freelancers, coffee machines, and colourful offices.

But Smartworks is no longer really in the coworking business.

It is increasingly in the corporate infrastructure business.

That distinction matters.

Because infrastructure businesses scale very differently from ordinary real estate companies.

Smartworks Is Selling Flexibility To Corporates

The company started as a conventional co-working operator years ago. But management realised fairly early that chasing start-ups and small businesses was not a scalable long-term strategy.

Smaller clients leave quickly. Pricing pressure remains high. Revenue visibility stays weak.

So Smartworks moved aggressively toward enterprise clients.

Today, most of its business comes from large corporations looking for fully managed campuses across cities. These are clients needing hundreds or even thousands of seats at a time.

That changes the economics of the business completely.

Enterprise clients sign longer contracts. Occupancy becomes more stable. Revenue visibility improves. And once centres mature, profitability can rise sharply because most costs are already fixed.

Which is exactly what the latest numbers are beginning to show.

The Numbers Suggest The Model Is Starting To Scale

For Q4FY26, Smartworks reported revenue of Rs 520 crore, compared to Rs 358 crore in the same quarter last year, implying growth of 45% year on year.

Operating profit rose to Rs 338 crore from Rs 232 crore a year ago, while margins held steady at 65%.

More importantly, the company turned profitable.

Smartworks reported a profit after tax of Rs 17 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For FY26, revenue stood at around Rs 1,796 crore, up roughly 31% year-on-year.

But the real story is not merely revenue growth.

The real story is operating leverage.

Flexible workspace companies look financially weak in the early years because occupancy is still ramping up while lease costs remain fixed.

But once centres mature and occupancy rises, incremental revenue begins dropping disproportionately into profits.

That transition is now visible.

Scale Is Starting To Become A Competitive Advantage

Smartworks today operates at a scale that very few flexible workspace players in India can match.

Operational super built-up area crossed 10.1 million square feet during financial year 2025-26, making Smartworks the first listed company in the segment to cross that milestone.

Total super built-up area stood at 16.1 million square feet across 66 centres in 15 cities including Singapore.

Contracted rental revenue crossed Rs 5,200 crore, up 45% yoy.

These are serious numbers now.

And the pace of expansion remains strong.

Between financial year 2023 and financial year 2026, the company’s operational footprint expanded at a compound annual growth rate of roughly 23%.

Importantly, the pipeline remains large enough to sustain growth.

Smartworks already has a tied-up portfolio of nearly 16 million square feet, giving it strong visibility for future expansion.

The company’s revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of roughly 26% between financial year 2025-26 and financial year 2027-28.

And profitability could rise even faster.

Why?

Because a larger part of the portfolio is now entering the maturity phase.

Mature occupancy already stands at around 89%, while committed occupancy at mature centres is even higher at 93%.

Management expects mature centres to increase from around 8.9 million square feet currently to nearly 10.8 million square feet during financial year 2026-27.

This matters because mature centres generate significantly better margins. Once occupancy stabilises, fixed costs get absorbed and incremental revenue becomes far more profitable.

That is why the company is targeting EBITDA margins of around 19% to 20%, implying expansion of roughly 200 to 300 basis points.

And unlike many high-growth companies, Smartworks already has substantial visibility into future revenue, with nearly 82.5% of rentals for FY27 already locked in.

Bottom of Form

The Bigger Driver Is The Global Capability Centre Boom

But the larger opportunity lies elsewhere.

India is witnessing a massive expansion in Global Capability Centres, or GCCs.

These are large offshore centres set up by multinational corporations to handle technology, analytics, engineering, finance, and operational functions.

Earlier, these were mostly back-office operations.

Today, they have become core strategic hubs.

Global companies increasingly run critical technology and research functions from India because the talent pool is deep and costs remain globally competitive.

But these companies also need office infrastructure that can scale rapidly across cities.

And that is where Smartworks fits in.

Instead of spending years building campuses themselves, multinational companies can simply outsource the entire workplace layer to operators like Smartworks.

The company is already positioning itself aggressively through its SmartVantage platform focussed on Global Capability Centres.

Management commentary suggests Global Capability Centre-linked revenue contribution has already increased from 15% to 19% on the rental side.

That number could rise materially if India’s Global Capability Centre ecosystem continues expanding the way it has over the last few years.

And this is where the story becomes more interesting.

Because Smartworks is effectively becoming a middle layer between India’s office developers and global corporations.

It does not merely rent desks anymore.

It manages enterprise workspace infrastructure at scale.

The Business Model Looks Risky Until It Starts Working

There is, of course, a reason investors have historically been cautious about flexible workspace companies.

The model can become dangerous if occupancy weakens.

Operators sign long-term lease agreements with landlords and spend heavily on fit-outs and infrastructure upfront.

If clients do not come, the fixed costs remain.

Globally, several coworking companies struggled precisely because of this mismatch.

But Smartworks’ balance sheet now looks considerably stronger than what investors usually associate with the sector.

The company currently has a net cash balance sheet despite years of aggressive expansion.

Management also expects upcoming capital expenditure requirements to be funded through internal accruals.

Planned capital expenditure stands at roughly Rs 450 crore for adding nearly 3 million square feet.

Importantly, operating cash flow conversion is expected to remain healthy.

That suggests the business is gradually moving from cash consumption toward self-funded scaling.

And once that happens, the market usually begins valuing the company very differently.

The Market Is Betting On A Structural Shift

Of course, risks remain.

Competition in flexible workspaces is intense. Pricing pressure could emerge if supply rises too aggressively. The business also remains linked to hiring cycles and broader office demand.

Accounting complexity creates another layer of confusion because lease liabilities inflate depreciation and financing costs under Indian Accounting Standards.

Which is why traditional valuation metrics do not always fully capture the underlying economics of the business.

But investors are increasingly looking beyond near-term accounting profits.

The larger bet is that India’s office market itself is changing structurally.

Companies no longer necessarily want to own or directly manage office infrastructure.

They increasingly want flexibility, scalability, and speed.

And if that trend continues, the winners may not simply be landlords.

They may be the platforms sitting between landlords and corporations.

That is the real Smartworks story.

Not coworking.

But the gradual transformation of office space into an outsourced infrastructure service.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary