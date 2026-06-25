Indians love their “cup of chai”. From the first cup in the morning to the evening tea break, tea culture is deeply embedded in the country’s daily life and social culture.

But a quiet shift is underway. Rising incomes, changing lifestyles, growing cafe culture, and increasing exposure to global consumption trends are prompting more Indians to develop a taste for coffee.

India has now become one of the fastest-growing coffee markets in the world. Few companies are better positioned to benefit from this shift than CCL Products . The name may not be familiar, because for most of its history, CCL operated behind the scenes. As a private label coffee manufacturer for international brands. Now, it is building its own coffee brand in India, Continental Coffee, aiming to capture a large share of the growing coffee market.

The market has started taking notice. Over the last one year, CCL Products’ stock has risen nearly 45%, climbing from ₹850 to a peak of ₹1,236.

CCL Products 1-yr Share Price

Source: Screener.in

So, what is driving this strong performance? And more importantly, can the company’s growth story continue from here?

The Business Model That Made CCL a Global Leader

CCL is one of the largest private-label coffee manufacturers in the world. In simple terms, it produces customised coffee products to meet the requirements of large institutional buyers. Its customers include supermarket chains, food-service companies, and global coffee brands, and with them it typically signs long-term supply agreements. This gives CCL several advantages:

Better visibility on future volumes

Relatively stable cost-plus pricing

Lower customer churn due to quality and certification requirements

Deep product customisation capabilities

The company offers more than 1,000 coffee blends, ranging from spray-dried and freeze-dried coffee to roast-and-ground and liquid concentrates. That product depth and catalogue have become a major competitive moat for the company.

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FY26 Was a Breakout Year

CCL Products had been growing steadily for years, but the pace was not enough to capture widespread investor attention. FY26 changed that.

Sales grew 43% to ₹4,457 crores in FY26 from ₹3,106 crores in FY25. The company delivered volume growth of 18-20%, significantly ahead of the global instant coffee market’s low single-digit growth rate. This indicates that CCL is not merely benefiting from industry tailwinds but actually increasing its market share.

CCL Products FY26 Financial Performance

Metric FY25 (₹ cr) FY26 (₹ cr) Change (%) Sales 3,106 4,457 43.5 EBITDA 564 741 31.3 Net Profit 310 388 25.1 Source: Company Filings

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization- EBITDA per kilogram increased to around ₹135 to 140, compared to roughly ₹120 at the beginning of FY26. The key driver was a higher share of freeze-dried coffee, a premium category that generates materially higher margins than traditional spray-dried coffee. Alongside this, growing sales of small-pack formats and better utilisation of newly commissioned capacity helped lift profitability.

Let’s check the factors that helped CCL Products grow faster than the market.

The Export Engine: 110+ Countries and a Strategic Vietnam Advantage

More than 75% of CCL Products’ revenue is export-driven, mainly across Europe, the US, and Asian markets.

The company operates two manufacturing facilities in Andhra Pradesh and Dak Lak, Vietnam, with a combined installed capacity of roughly 77,000 tonnes per annum. It also has a commercial hub in Switzerland with a focus on agglomeration and packaging of instant coffees. The facility mainly supplies to the European market, providing better access to premium European retail customers.

The Vietnam plant became strategically important during FY26 amid global trade chaos. When the US imposed different tariff rates on imports from various countries, CCL was able to divert a large share of its American business through Vietnam, which faced a lower tariff burden than India and Brazil.

Geographically Diversified Exports

Region Share Americas ~10% Europe & CIS 35–40% Asia 35–40% Source: Company Filings

CCL also has one underappreciated advantage. It runs a natural foreign exchange hedge. Its raw material imports and product exports broadly balance each other, which means currency volatility is not the existential risk it is for many pure exporters.

The Bigger Opportunity in India

The more exciting and newer chapter in CCL’s story is not what is happening outside, but what’s happening inside India. In India, Nescafé dominates the coffee market. But that’s changing quickly.

CCL was essentially unknown to Indian consumers. It changed that in 2016 when it launched its own coffee brand for the domestic market – Continental Coffee. A decade later, Continental has now become the third-largest coffee brand in India, trailing only Nestle ‘s Nescafé and Tata ‘s brands.

The company’s branded domestic business is growing fast, 40% to 50% year-on-year on a low base. In FY26, the branded retail sales were in the range of ₹430-₹440 crores. The company has crossed 1.5 lakh retail outlets and 700+ distributors. Management has planned to reach 3 lakh outlets over the next three financial years.

For CCL, the domestic coffee business is a bigger opportunity than its international business. Because branded FMCG carries structurally higher gross margins than bulk B2B exports. As CCL’s domestic mix expands, it naturally pulls up the overall margin profile of the company, even if export volumes remain steady.

What makes it more interesting is the inflection point in the domestic business. As per the management, “the branded business has reached a scale where it has moved from being a ‘breakeven’ operation to a profitable contributor.”

A Balance Sheet Transformation

CCL’s financials have accelerated sharply in FY26, and the numbers are hard to ignore. At the same time, a meaningful change is unfolding on the balance sheet, one that is likely to enhance the company’s operating leverage.

Between FY23 and FY25, CCL invested aggressively in capacity expansion, which pushed gross debt to around ₹2,000 crores at its peak. As of March 2026, gross debt has declined to approximately ₹1,280 crores, a reduction of more than ₹700 crores compared to the previous year.

In FY26, the company generated free cash flow of more than ₹780 crores. With the capex cycle largely behind it, a larger share of operating cash flows will now be used for debt repayment, dividends, and reinvestment in the branded business.

This transition usually leads to stronger earnings growth and higher valuation multiples as operating leverage improves.

What the Management is Guiding Next

For FY27, CCL is guiding for 15% volume growth with 15% EBITDA growth. That is lower than FY26’s exceptional performance, but management says the slowdown reflects the normalisation of one-time tailwinds rather than weakening demand.

Current capacity utilisation is around 65%, giving the company room to grow without significant capital expenditure. Utilisation is expected to reach 80-85% by FY28, at which point the next expansion decision will be evaluated.

How the Market is Valuing the Growth Story

After a near 50% run in a year, the obvious question is: has the market already priced in the good news?

At a current P/E of 39.8, CCL Products is trading at a meaningful premium to its own five-year median PE of 31.1. A clear sign that the market has re-rated the stock. The market is no longer pricing CCL as a plain-vanilla export processor; it is beginning to assign FMCG-like multiples to a company that is visibly transitioning into a branded consumer business.

PE Trend

Name P/E 5Y Median PE Ind PE PEG CCL Products 39.8 31.1 28.7 3.6 Tata Consumer 70.7 78.7 28.7 5.6 Source: Screener.in

CCL’s PEG is at 3.6x compared to 5.6x of Tata Consumer, suggesting the market is paying less per unit of growth for CCL than for its more established FMCG peer.

A company that mainly earns through B2B exports typically commands a lower valuation. But when that same company adds a strong, growing branded consumer business on top of export cash flows, the market tends to value it much higher.

A Strong Story, But One Key Question Remains

The bull case for CCL Products is strong. It is one of the few Indian companies with a globally competitive coffee business. Exporting to 110+ countries with a cost-efficient manufacturing model. It has got a few strong tailwinds: rising global demand for instant coffee, India’s growing coffee culture, and structural cost advantages.

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But the bear case matters too. Domestic branded revenue is around 10% of sales. While the Continental Coffee brand is strong in South India, scaling beyond this region is not without challenge. Competing with players like Nescafé and Tata Consumer in deeper Indian markets requires strong distribution, high ad spending, and a willingness to take short-term margin pain.

CCL has already proven its ability in global B2B markets. The real test now is whether it can replicate that success in India’s highly competitive branded coffee segment.

That answer will decide whether CCL is still in the early stages of a re-rating, or already close to its peak as a strong export-led business.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Deepan Datta has spent over a decade studying stocks and mutual funds. His passion is to uncover interesting stories in the financial markets and share them through his writings with investors at large. He is focused on delivering clear, easy to understand and research-backed insights. Deepan began his career as a Research Associate at S&P Global, where he developed a strong foundation in financial research and data analysis.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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