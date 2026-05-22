Auto stocks have held up relatively well in this very volatile market.

The Nifty Auto Index has delivered a total return of 17.4% for a one-year period ended on April 30th, 2026, while the broader Nifty 50 remained in negative territory.

Not surprisingly, most investor attention remains focused on large-cap auto stocks. But within this sector, there’s a largely unfollowed company that has significantly outperformed the leaders.

Over the last three years, this mid-cap stock has seen its price surge from around ₹1,400 to an all-time high of ₹26,486 in Feb 2026. That’s an absolute return of nearly 1,800%.

The company? Force Motors , which is known for its Traveller vans, ambulances, and the Gurkha SUV.

3-Year Force Motors Stock Price Chart

However, this sharp rerating is not due to its visible vehicle business. But because of what’s happening behind the scenes and away from public glare.

So, what is Force Motors doing differently from large auto companies, and can that momentum be sustained?

Two Companies in One

Force Motors operates almost like two businesses under one company. First, the visible consumer-facing business most people are familiar with; second, the invisible B2B business. For long, the market has only valued one of them.

The Visible Business: Vehicles

Force Motors is mostly recognized as a maker of Traveller vans, Urbania, ambulances, buses, and Gurkha SUVs.

The Traveller, a workhorse minibus, is the highest-volume product and the backbone of Force Motors’ retail presence. It dominates the category with over 70% market share.

Over the last few years, this division of the company has scaled meaningfully, but it operates in a crowded space. It competes directly with Tata Motor s, Ashok Leyland , and Mahindra & Mahindra .

Because this crowded marketplace keeps operating margins thin, long-term growth remains highly dependent on the macroeconomic cycle. On its own, the business would not justify a premium valuation or trigger a sharp stock price rise.

The Invisible Business: Contract Manufacturing

It is this business that has positioned Force Motors differently from many other mid-sized auto companies in India.

Over the years, Force Motors has built capabilities in precision engineering, engine manufacturing, and component production for global luxury automotive brands.

Force Motors has been the exclusive engine and axle assembly partner for Mercedes-Benz in India since 1997. Every Mercedes-Benz car that is assembled in India has an engine made by Force Motors.

The company also manufactures engines and condenser radiator fan modules for BMW. This makes the company among the very few independent manufacturers globally to have manufacturing relationships with both Mercedes-Benz and BMW at the same time.

Beyond this, the company also manufactures specialized gas and diesel engines for MTU Solutions, a subsidiary of Rolls-Royce Holdings.

Such partnerships highlight the company’s capabilities in precision engineering, quality control, and high-specification manufacturing, areas where entry barriers remain extremely high.

This is also the reason why investors tend to value this business differently. Once the company gets deeply integrated into the supply chain of globally established brands, replacing it is neither easy nor quick.

Furthermore, the time is also in favor of Force Motors. India’s luxury vehicle segment is witnessing strong structural growth, driven by rising affluent consumption and premiumisation trends. BMW India has projected that luxury car sales could double by 2030.

For Force Motors, that is not just a macro tailwind; it is a direct revenue multiplier. Every additional Mercedes or BMW assembled in India means another engine rolling off a Force Motors factory line.

From Survival to Compounding: The Financial Transformation

The financial profile of the company has changed sharply over the last few years.

The Financial Turnaround

Metrics FY15-FY20 FY21-FY26 5-yr Compounded Sales Growth 5% 35% 5-yr Compounded Profit Growth – 21% 66% Operating Margin 6-9% 16% (FY26) ROCE (FY26) Low Cyclical Returns 36% (FY26) Source: Screener.in

Before COVID, from FY15 to FY20, the company largely operated like a traditional mid-sized automobile business. Revenue growth remained modest, and profit growth was weak, reflecting the cyclical nature of the business.

What changed after FY21 was not just growth, but business quality. Revenue grew at 35% CAGR between FY21 and FY26, and profit growth accelerated to 66% CAGR. More importantly, the operating margins expanded, and capital efficiency improved significantly.

This consistent revenue growth, margin improvements, and ability to generate higher returns on capital are the real reasons why investors are typically assigning a higher value to Force Motors.

The shift also suggests that Force Motors is increasingly benefiting from higher-value manufacturing and business mix.

Force Motors Cash Flow Statement (in ₹ crores)



FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Cash From Operating Activity 7 18 532 1,014 971 1,297 Cash From Investing Activity – 333 – 356 – 256 – 198 – 351 – 900 Cash From Financing Activity 293 375 – 207 – 509 – 562 – 73 Free Cash Flow – 445 – 315 274 810 606 761 Source: Screener.in

The other big improvement has been the generation of free cash flow. It is the cash left after spending on factories, machinery, and other capital expenses. This is an important measure because it shows how much real cash a business is generating.

Force Motors generated negative or weak free cash flow for several years. But the trend reversed sharply post FY22, with free cash flow turning strongly positive. This indicates improving business quality, more cash generation, and less reliance on external funding to drive growth.

How Force Motors Compares With Larger Auto Companies

Unlike larger automobile companies that mainly operate in mass-market passenger and commercial vehicles, Force Motors has a strong presence in high-specification contract manufacturing and precision engineering. This makes direct comparison with traditional auto companies slightly different.

Force Motors vs Larger Auto Companies

Metric Force Motors Tata Motors PV Mahindra & Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Market Cap ₹25,141 Crore ₹1.33 Lakh Crore ₹3.88 Lakh Crore ₹4.08 Lakh Crore 5-yr Compounded Sales Growth 35% 6% 22% 21% 5-yr Compounded Profit Growth 66% 19% 51% 27% Operating Margin- FY26 16% 6% 19% 12% ROCE- FY26 36% 3% 15% 19% Luxury Auto Linkages Yes Yes No No Source: Screener.in (Data as on 20th May 2026)

Compared to larger automobile companies, Force Motors operates at a much smaller scale. Still, the company is leading in all growth metrics. Sales, profit, margin, and capital efficiency. The company is benefiting immensely from its specialized manufacturing exposure, which makes the business structurally different from a conventional commercial vehicle company.

This niche positioning may be one reason behind the sharp rerating in the stock.

Valuation Realities: Has the Market Factored in the 15X Rally?

After rising nearly 15X over the last three years, Force Motors is no longer an overlooked auto stock.

Over the last five years, the company has experienced a strong rerating of its stock. As of May 20th, 2026, the stock is trading at a 24x price-to-earnings (PE) multiple. This is below its 5-year median PE of 30 and the industry average PE of 27.28.

In other words, despite the steep run-up in price, Force Motors still trades at a discount to both its own historical average and its sector peers.

5-Year PE Chart of Force Motors

Source: Screener.in

The company also has a PEG ratio of 0.11. The PEG (Price/Earnings-to-Growth) ratio measures valuation relative to earnings growth. Typically, a lower ratio means that growth in earnings is faster than the growth in valuation. The current valuation suggests the market is still factoring in continued earnings growth.

But the sustainability of the current valuation will depend on the company’s ability to sustain growth, margins, and cash flow generation in the coming quarters.

Can the Momentum Sustain?

The answer may depend on how Force Motors navigates the transition from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs)

A large part of the company’s high-value manufacturing business is linked to ICE platforms. And, global luxury automotive companies are steadily moving toward EV powertrains.

BMW has stated that it aims to deliver more than 10 million fully EVs by 2030, with EVs expected to account for around 50% of global sales by then. Mercedes-Benz has outlined an even more aggressive transition plan.

The transition is already visible in India. BMW India posted 83% year-on-year growth in EV sales in the first quarter of 2026.

EV penetration in India is still low, and the transition is expected to happen more slowly than in developed nations. This likely gives Force Motors a runway of several years before ICE volumes decline meaningfully.

However, the bigger long-term question is whether the company can adapt its precision engineering capabilities toward the EV ecosystem. How Force Motors navigates this transition may ultimately determine whether its current transformation story sustains over the long term. Right now, adding the stock to your watchlist could be a smart move.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Deepan Datta has spent over a decade studying stocks and mutual funds. His passion is to uncover interesting stories in the financial markets and share them through his writings with investors at large. He is focused on delivering clear, easy to understand and research-backed insights. Deepan began his career as a Research Associate at S&P Global, where he developed a strong foundation in financial research and data analysis.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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