The biggest returns in investing are rarely made by chasing stocks once everyone starts talking about them. They are founded on identifying companies that are quietly gathering strength in different timeframes before the next big leg of the rally kicks in.

That is exactly what the charts of Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Auto lare indicating today.

Looking at their Quarterly, Monthly, and Weekly charts you will see something that long-term investors love to see, alignment across all timeframes. More importantly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is staying comfortably above the crucial 60 level, which suggests that buyers are still in charge despite some pullbacks.

These charts suggest that both Bajaj stocks are gearing up for the next leg of their long-term wealth creation journey rather than react to short-term market noise.

Why Investors Need Quarterly, Monthly & Weekly Charts

Most investors pay way too much attention to daily price movements and not enough to trying to understand the big picture. This is where multiple timeframe analysis is invaluable.

The Quarterly chart shows the big picture and reflects institutional conviction over many years. If a stock is making higher highs and higher lows on this timeframe, that normally means that long term wealth creation is still intact.

The Monthly chart is used to identify the intermediate trend. It smooths out the short-term volatility and shows you whether the momentum is building or fading over a few months.

The Weekly chart connects long-term investing with tactical decision-making. It often gives the earliest sign of fresh buying interest while still being in harmony with the overall trend.

Investors feel more confident that the trend is not a passing rally but part of a much larger structural move when all three charts are pointing in the same direction. Such alignment is uncommon, and, when it happens in quality businesses, it is worth paying attention to.

Why an RSI above 60 is a Strong Bullish Trend

Many investors simply use the RSI to determine overbought or oversold conditions. Experienced trend followers, however, know that RSI behaves differently in strong bull markets.

In a strong uptrend, the RSI is typically located above 60 for long periods. momentum finding support in the 50-60 area and moving higher again instead of dropping below 40 after every correction. This means buying pressure is still there and institutions are more involved.

The RSI is more significant when it is above 60 on the Quarterly, Monthly and Weekly charts simultaneously. This indicates that short-term traders, swing traders and long-term investors are all on the same side. This type of multi-timeframe momentum greatly improves the odds the current trend will continue instead of reversing.

Bajaj Finance: The Wealth Creator with Momentum Coming Back

Bajaj Finance has been one of the biggest wealth creators in India over the last decade and the current chart structure suggests the story could be entering another bullish phase.

Source: TradePoint

The Quarterly chart is still in a dominant long-term uptrend with the RSI comfortably above 60, confirming that structural strength remains intact despite corrections seen earlier.

Monthly timeframe: The stock has absorbed profit booking and resumed its upward journey. The rising RSI shows momentum coming back after a healthy phase of consolidation.

The Weekly chart looks promising as stock price has rocketed to new highs and RSI is back above 60, indicating new buying interest. This alignment across all three timeframes suggests that institutions may be accumulating the stock once again.



Bajaj Finance is showing no signs of tiredness and seems to be potentially gaining momentum for its next leg of the long-term uptrend.

Bajaj Auto: Riding a Strong Long-Term Trend

Bajaj Auto illustrates why one should have patience with leadership stocks.

Source: TradePoint

The Quarterly chart is still very bullish with years of higher highs and higher lows. The RSI still holds above the 60 level, showing the longer-term momentum is still intact.

The Monthly chart is showing healthy consolidation after a tremendous rally. The stock has maintained a bullish structure with positive momentum and has not broken down.

The biggest confirmation is on the Weekly chart. The price has resumed its upward journey, and the RSI has again crossed above 60. The combination is often a sign that buyers are taking control again after a short pause.

When a fundamentally strong company exhibits bullish alignment across Quarterly, Monthly and Weekly charts, it often presents investors with an opportunity to jump on the next leg of the trend rather than chasing after a sharp breakout.

Do You Trust Bajaj Stocks?

Not all stocks are worth long-term conviction, but those that show multi-timeframe trend alignment often stand out from the herd.

Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Auto are presenting a rare combination of bullish price structure and strength in the RSI on Quarterly, Monthly and Weekly charts. That means the broader trend remains healthy and momentum remains in favour of the bulls.

These two Bajaj companies are worthy of a place on the watchlist for long-term investors looking for quality businesses with strong technical evidence. Sometimes the best investment opportunities are not hidden, they simply reveal themselves to those willing to look outside the daily chart and see the bigger picture.

Disclaimer:

Note: The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Brijesh Bhatia is an Independent Research Analyst and is engaged in offering research and recommendation services with SEBI RA Number – INH000022075. He has two decades of experience in India’s financial markets as a trader and technical analyst.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed here.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives and resources, and only after consulting such independent advisors if necessary.