There are companies that the market overlooks because they are too small. And then there are companies no one pays attention to because they don’t quite know what to do with them.

Maharashtra Scooters falls into the second category.

Surprisingly, it is a scooter company that stopped making scooters years ago.

It is seldom mentioned in brokerage reports. A casual search shows the company has not hosted any earnings calls in the recent past. Nor are there investment presentations or notes.

To make this even more interesting, Maharashtra Scooters doesn’t fit into any obvious sector bucket.

And yet, sitting silently on the exchange, it denotes indirect ownership in one of India’s most potent compounding engines: the Bajaj ecosystem.

This contradiction is striking.

A company that hasn’t produced a single scooter in nearly two decades still creates wealth, not through manufacturing, but through participation.

What makes this even stranger is that the market has had nearly two decades to reclassify it, and it still hasn’t.

To understand Maharashtra Scooters is to recognise a deeper truth about Indian markets: Value is not always concealed in complexity because it is hard; sometimes it is hidden because it is unknown.

From joint-sector experiment to financial anomaly

Maharashtra Scooters was born in June 1975, at a time when India’s trade policy preferred joint-sector partnerships.

Bajaj Auto provided the technology and brand, while the Maharashtra government, through Western Maharashtra Development Corporation (WMDC), brought funds and policy backing.

For a time, the collab-model worked. “Priya” scooter became a well-known name in a supply-restricted market where the demand far surpassed the supply.

But that model was developed for a different India.

After liberalisation, the two-wheeler market transformed. Consumers preferred motorcycles. The technology cycles sped up while the competition increased.

Bajaj Auto adjusted its business model aggressively, shifting into performance motorcycles and exports.

Maharashtra Scooters, however, limited by its structure and slower decision-making, did not.

By 2006, the scooter production had stopped.

What is crucial here is not that the business collapsed, but that it was never replaced with another functioning business.

Instead, something quieter took place.

The company began amassing financial assets, at first as treasury allocation, but progressively as a well-thought-out tactic.

That is when Maharashtra Scooters diverged from a standard industrial decline tale.

It did not shut down.

It financialised.

The pivot: From factory floor to financial holding

The transformation into a Core Investment Company (CIC) was not a newsworthy event. There was no clear pivot announcement, no investor presentation outlining a new strategy.

It was visible only in hindsight, through the balance sheet.

Over time, the excess capital was reassigned into Bajaj group companies, and dividend income replaced operating income while the cost structure dissolved as operations ceased.

Today, over 90% of the company’s assets are invested within the Bajaj ecosystem.

The core holdings include as of 31st December 2025:

Bajaj Finance, the primary value driver (3.05% stake)

Bajaj Finserv, the insurance and financial services provider (2.37%)

Bajaj Auto, the legacy industrial anchor (2.46%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited, the meta-layer exposure (3.04%)

What makes this fascinating is not just the portfolio, but its progression.

Even in recent periods, Maharashtra Scooters continues to raise its exposure, showing that it is not merely a passive remnant but an actively kept capital allocation vehicle.

This changes the narrative meaningfully.

It is not a company that ceased doing something.

It is a company that started doing something else, silently.

The ownership twist: A holding company within a holding company

The CIC’s structure becomes more complex and intellectually interesting when mapped completely.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited owns ~51% of Maharashtra Scooters after buying WDMC’s 27% stake in June 2019.

And Maharashtra Scooters, in turn, owns stakes in: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited itself.

This creates a nested controlling structure with round elements.

From a valuation view, such a holding brings in several layers of discounting

Discount at the Maharashtra Scooters level

Discount at the Bajaj Holdings level

Embedded valuation expectations for underlying companies

From an investor’s lens, this generates something unusual: Exposure to the same assets, but at different depths, and therefore at diverse prices

This is not ineffectiveness alone.

It’s the layered pricing of the same principal economic engine.

The 2019 inflection: State Exit

For decades, this structure remained partially frozen because of the government stake.

The exit of WMDC in 2019 was not just a transaction; it was the answer to a long-standing structural hangover.

The dispute focused on a vital question: Should Maharashtra Scooters be assessed as an obsolete manufacturing company or as a holding company?

The answer decided the price, and discussions dragged on for years.

The final exit was led by several truths. The original intention of the joint venture had vanished. The state had no operating or tactical role left.

The company’s worth was now fiscal, not industrial. Moreover, persistent deadlock stopped any capital provision clarity.

When Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited acquired the government stake, taking ownership to ~51%, it solved this discrepancy.

Once the Maharashtra government exited the JV, three things changed subtly but significantly.

The planned alignment improved, capital allocation became more open, and the company became a financial holding vehicle.

This change was not a visible turning point in stock price alone; it was a structural reset. That’s why the stock price rose 25% in the last year.

Maharashtra Scooters 1-Year Share Price Trend

source: screener. in

The real business: A portfolio, not a product

Today, Maharashtra Scooters is best understood through its balance sheet, not its P&L.

It has no significant operating business, minimal employees, and it does not need capital expenditure for growth.

Instead, it functions as a holder of equity, a receiver of dividends, and a distributor of surplus cash.

Its financial profile reflects this. The operating margins have hovered between 90–98% from FY22 to a trailing twelve-month basis in FY26.

Also, the earnings fluctuate based on dividend flows and cash generation, though robust, it is sporadic.

The 1,600% dividend payout (₹160) announced on 15th September 2025 for FY26 is not an abnormality; it is a reflection of the business model.

It is not a company that creates assets.

It is a company that possesses assets that build itself.

The contradiction: High margins, low excitement

From a purely financial view, Maharashtra Scooters appears attractive because of its high margins, strong underlying assets, and low capital intensity

And yet, very few investors follow its growth path.

Because markets compensate for growth outlook, execution stories, and management guidance.

Maharashtra Scooters offers none of these.

Instead, it extends indirect exposure, operational complexity, and passive compounding

This characteristic creates a contradiction: The quality of holdings is high, but the outlook for value is low.

This generates a gap between the economic reality and the perceived storyline.

And that gap is where mispricing begins.

The valuation gap: Why it trades at a discount

This gap between perception and truth becomes most evident in its valuation.

At first glance, Maharashtra Scooters seems hard to value. Its earnings are uneven, its operating business is insignificant, and the standard metrics like P/E offer little understanding.

But that is because the business is not in its income. It is in what it owns.

To understand its valuation, you must move away from income statements and focus on look-through value: the market value of its underlying portfolio.

Its core portfolio, when valued at current market prices at ~₹33,766 crore, is a little over twice its current market capitalisation of ~₹14,891 crore as of 9th April 2026.

That means a holding company discount of ~ 55%, implying that investors pay about half for every rupee of value they buy.

The gap persists due to structural frictions such as limited control over underlying businesses, tax overhang, limited liquidity, and cross-holding complexity.

And it is this discount, when it contracts even marginally, that drives returns.

In effect, investors are paying less because the organization is harder to streamline

Bajaj Holdings vs Maharashtra Scooters: Two ways to own the same engine

At this point, the comparison is a must.

Both Maharashtra Scooters and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited offer exposure to the same core ecosystem, but in very different ways.

Structural comparison

Factor Bajaj Holdings Maharashtra Scooters Position in structure Primary holding company Secondary/nested holding Complexity Relatively straightforward Multi-layered, circular Discount to NAV Moderate Significantly higher Liquidity Higher Lower Institutional participation Stronger Limited

While both own similar assets, Maharashtra Scooters’ exposure is one layer deeper, indirect in parts, and more vulnerable to holding company discounting.

What this means for investors is that Bajaj Holdings extends transparency, solidity, and efficient pricing. It trades at a P/E of 15x, nearly at par with the industry median of 16x. Its EV/EBITDA (enterprise value/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) is 14x, a premium compared to the sector median of ~8x.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Scooters presents a deeper discount, but expects investors to be comfortable with complexity.

This establishes a fundamental trade-off: Pay for simplicity or get rewarded for complexity

In strong cycles, both can perform.

But Maharashtra Scooters delivers higher relative upside if the discounts compress, and it underperforms if they don’t.

The bigger question: Why does it exist?

If the discount is so large, why hasn’t the structure been simplified?

The answer lies in incentives.

From the group’s perspective, the structure does not hamper value creation.

Unwinding could activate tax penalties, considering multiple listed entities provide capital tractability.

From the market’s perspective, this structural complexity decreases participation, while the lack of triggers keeps valuations suppressed.

This holding within a holding creates a steady equilibrium: An organization that is unproductive enough to stay discounted, but not useless enough to be dismantled

When does the model work?

Maharashtra Scooters does not create cycles — it amplifies them.

It tends to outperform when Bajaj Finance enters strong growth phases, financial stocks rerate, the dividend payouts increase, and the holding company discounts reduce.

Maharashtra Scooter/s recent performance reflects this dynamic.

Over the past 2–3 years, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv have delivered strong earnings growth and rerating. Maharashtra Scooters, in turn, has seen meaningful stock price appreciation, beating broader indices in phases.

The upside comes from two levers: the underlying asset compounding and the partial reduction of the holding company discount

However, the company seldom leads market rallies.

It follows them with leverage.

Risks: What investors miss

The simplicity of the “discount to holding value” line of reasoning often hides bigger risks.

Organizational discount may keep on indefinitely. There is no assurance that the discount will narrow down. In many Indian holding companies, it has stayed for years.

The company has no control over the underlying businesses. Performance is completely contingent on companies like Bajaj Finance. Any slowdown affects holding value directly.

Capital allocation in such companies is not transparent. It means small changes in stake allocation can significantly affect valuation, but such allocations aren’t always predictable.

Tax implications are another risk for the company. Any effort to release value through stake sales could spark significant tax charges.

Liquidity in any company matters. Fairly low float restricts institutional participation and increases volatility.

Complex nested holding organizations lower transparency and discourage broader investor interest.

The biggest risk, however, is conceptual. Investors could accurately recognise value, but won’t know when or whether it gets recognised

Is it a relic or a shortcut?

Maharashtra Scooters exists in a space the market struggles to categorise.

It is a remnant of India’s industrial past, a monetary vehicle of the present, and a discounted substitute for a high-quality ecosystem.

It does not tell a growth story.

It does not offer implementation triggers.

It does not streamline itself for investors.

And yet, it compounds.

The market still sees the relic.

But for those eager to look through the structure, it offers something else:

A shortcut into the Bajaj Group’s compounding machine, at a price the immaculate structures don’t offer

Whether that shortcut is worth taking depends on one belief: That complexity, ultimately, gets valued, even if it takes longer than expected.

Want to keep an eye on this company? Add it to your watchlist.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Archana Chettiar is a writer with over a decade of experience in storytelling and, in particular, investor education. In a previous assignment, at Equentis Wealth Advisory, she led innovation and communication initiatives. Here, she focused her writing on stocks and other investment avenues that could empower her readers to make potentially better investment decisions.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, their employees (s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities, or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources, and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.