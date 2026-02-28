The sneaker industry in India, operating within the broader Sports & Athleisure (S&P) footwear market, is undergoing explosive growth. Driven by shifting consumer preferences and rising disposable incomes, sneakers have evolved from functional athletic gear into a primary driver of value and premiumization for footwear brands.

The ₹40,500 Crore Indian Sneaker Market

As the fastest-growing subcategory, the athletic/sneaker segment is significantly outpacing India’s broader footwear market. By some estimates, the Indian sneaker market is expected to reach US$4.5 billion (₹40,500 crore) by 2030, up from US$3.2 billion in 2024.

Lower per capita footwear consumption is also expected to play a role, according to Campus Activewear. India’s per capita footwear consumption currently stands at 1.9 pairs per year, well below the global average (3.2 pairs) and in developed markets such as the US (7.2 pairs) and the UK (2.9 pairs).

This article examines three leading footwear companies expanding in the sneaker segment.

#1 Metro Brands: Scaling the Footlocker and ‘High-Heat’ Sneaker Strategy

Metro Brands is one of India’s largest pan-India retailers of footwear. It operates as a house of brands, serving as a one-stop shop for the footwear and accessory needs of the entire family. Its product portfolio includes casual, formal, and sports across the mid- and premium market segments.

Metro Brands’ ‘House of Brands’ Strategy

Metro owns and operates several popular footwear brands, including Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinci, J Fontini, Princess, and Haute Diva. These brands are highly successful, contributing to roughly 70-75% of the total product sales at their Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs).

A Portfolio of World-Leading Brands

source: metro investor presentation

Metro also has exclusive distribution, retail, and licensing agreements with major global players, including Crocs, FitFlop, Fila, Foot Locker, New Era, and Clarks. It also sells products from other third-party brands, such as Puma, Adidas, and Skechers.

While Metro is traditionally an offline retailer, it is actively pivoting to an “omni-channel” model. It sells products through its own e-commerce websites and major e-commerce marketplaces. E-commerce sales currently contribute about 13.2% of their total revenue. As of December 2025, they operate 990 stores across 212 cities in 31 states and union territories in India.

Metro Brands follows an asset-light operating model. It is among the few major Indian footwear retailers that outsource all manufacturing rather than owning its own facilities. They rely on long-standing relationships with over 250 vendors and utilize advanced machine learning models to manage their supply chain efficiently and reduce stock-outs.

Scaling an Asset-Light Footwear Model

Metro is aggressively expanding its footprint in the sports and athleisure segment, specifically targeting the growing market for sneakers in India. The company has recognized that the market size for athletic footwear is large and growing. It caters to different types of sneaker consumers through distinct retail formats and brand partnerships.

The Foot Locker Licensing Moat

Metro Brands signed a multi-decade licensing agreement with Foot Locker, an American specialty athletic retailer known globally as the originator of sneaker culture. Foot Locker stores are distinctively targeted at lifestyle sneaker fans rather than pure athletic performance seekers.

A key component of Foot Locker’s identity is high-heat products: highly sought-after, premium imported sneakers that create brand uniqueness and typically retail for well over ₹15,000. Metro currently operates 6 stores in India.

To cater to a distinct customer segment, it recently launched MetroActiv, a multi-brand retail destination specifically for athletes. It currently operates 3 MetroActiv stores (in Indore, Dehradun, and Jodhpur) and has also launched a dedicated e-commerce platform. It also holds the exclusive license for Fila in India.

The 15% Revenue CAGR Target

It has guided for a medium to long-term revenue CAGR of around 15%. This growth is expected to be driven by three factors: mid-to-high single-digit like-to-like (same-store) growth, around 5% growth from new store additions, and the remaining growth coming from the annualization of stores opened in the previous year.

Q3FY26: The Wedding Season Tailwind

Metro reported strong growth in Q3FY26. Revenue increased 15.4% year-on-year to ₹811 crore, supported by festive and wedding demand, as well as a reduction in GST for footwear priced below ₹2,500. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) also grew 17.6% to ₹265 crore, with margins at 32.7%. Net Profit surged 37.1% to ₹130 crore.

#2 Campus Footwear: Vertically Integrated Premiumization at ₹1,500+

Campus Activewear is a prominent Indian lifestyle brand and is recognized as India’s largest and fastest-growing scaled sports-and-athleisure footwear brand. It has a pan-India distribution presence in over 29,000 retail touchpoints spanning more than 700 districts across 28 states.

Campus Activewear’s D2C Dominance

Campus operates 300 Exclusive Brand outlets (EBOs) and maintains a presence in over 2,200 large-format store counters. Direct-to-Consumer (Amazon, Myntra, including Flipkart) channels accounted for 50.6% of total revenue in Q3 FY26.

It is a pioneer in offering premium sneakers at affordable prices. This category has seen a 100% increase in volume over the last year and currently commands an Average Selling Price (ASP) of around ₹900-910. This surge is a central pillar of the company’s premiumization strategy.

Breaking the ₹1,500 Premium Barrier

While the company’s blended ASP rose to 711 in Q3FY26, from ₹675 in the year ago period. This wholesale realization translates to a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of roughly ₹1,700-1,800 at the consumer level. Furthermore, specific sneaker models priced above the ₹1,500 have performed

exceptionally well.

Price-Wise Revenue Contribution

source: campus investor presentation

The revenue contribution from shoes priced above ₹1,500 increased to 58.4% from 52.7% in Q3FY25. Because sneakers are priced higher, their rising share of the overall product mix was a key driver of the increase in Campus’ gross margin, which rose from 51.2% in Q3FY25 to 53.1% in Q3FY26.

The fundamental value proposition of the sneaker category differs from that of traditional sports shoes. It is inherently driven by fashion, aesthetics, and look-and-feel rather than by functionality. As management noted, consumers purchase this category “to look good and not to go for a run.”

Vertical Integration: The Haridwar Moat

To support this aggressive push into premium footwear, Campus has made targeted investments in its vertically integrated manufacturing ecosystem. For instance, the Haridwar II upper manufacturing plant was set up specifically for very high-end quality sneakers.

Management is highlighting that very few manufacturing setups in India are currently capable of producing footwear of this specific quality. Campus reported strong growth in Q3FY26.

Analyzing the 34% EBITDA Surge

Revenue increased 14.3% year-on-year to ₹588.6 crore, supported by robust festive demand, widening distribution, and an improved product mix. EBITDA also grew 34.8% to ₹115.8 crore, with margins at 19.5%. Net Profit surged 37.0% to ₹63.7 crore.

#3 Bata India: The ‘Sneaker Studio’ Pivot to Gen Z Buyers

Bata India is a major footwear retailer currently undergoing a strategic transformation to drive growth, enhance the customer experience, and appeal to younger demographics. The company currently has around 700 franchise stores and aims to surpass 1,000 stores in the near future.

Bata’s 1,000-Store Franchise Roadmap

This aligns with its plan to capitalize on the rapid urbanization in Tier 3 markets. Digital sales are rapidly growing, with e-commerce (including marketplaces and Bata.com) accounting for 3.3% of the company’s retail turnover. The internal mix of digital sales is split between B2B (60%), B2C (33%), and Bata.com (7%).

Over the next 4 quarters, Bata plans to adjust its product pipeline to ensure greater control over design, materials, and comfort. To this end, sneakers are a key component of its strategy to attract a younger demographic and increase brand relevance.

The Gen Z Pivot: Sneaker Studios

While Bata enjoys strong brand recall among consumers in the over-30s strata, it recognizes the need to improve its product to better resonate with consumers in their 20s. Management noted that the sneaker space is very dominant among younger consumers’ footwear considerations.

To capitalize on this trend and modernize the shopping experience, Bata has implemented several initiatives. Bata has introduced the Sneaker Studio concept within its retail outlets to make the stores look younger and more appealing to this demographic. It is expanding its sneaker portfolio across its brands to cater to different needs.

Scaling Hush Puppies, Power & Floatz

Bata is leveraging the strong brand recall of premium brands (Hush Puppies, Floatz, and Power) to strengthen the Sneaker category. Hush Puppies is roughly an ₹700 crore business for Bata, contributing 15% to 20% of retail sales.

Bata plans to aggressively expand its EBOs for Hush Puppies from roughly 160 stores to over 200 by FY27. Power & Floatz are showing strong traction, particularly as Bata pushes athletic wear, sneakers, and digitally-native brands.

Bata reported turnover-led growth in Q3FY26. Revenue increased 2.9% year-on-year to ₹944.7 crore, supported by continued network expansion, among other measures. EBITDA margins improved by 194 bps to 24.7%, leading to 11.9% growth in net profit to ₹66 crore.

Peer Comparison: Valuation vs Returns

Metro Brands leads in both return on capital employed (19.4%) and return on equity (19.0%) vis-a-vis Campus and Bata. In terms of valuation, all three are now trading below the historical median but remain above industry multiples.

Peer Comparison (X) Company P/E 3Y Median P/E RoE (%) RoCE (%) Metro Brands 73.8 84.3 19.0 19.4 Campus 56.0 81.4 17.2 20.1 Bata 52.9 66.3 15.6 15.1 Industry Median 33.6 12.9 13.8 source: screener.in

India’s sneaker wave is shifting footwear economics from volume to value. Metro is monetizing culture and premium imports, Campus is scaling affordable aspiration with manufacturing depth, and Bata is modernizing for younger buyers. Execution will determine returns, but the opportunity runway remains long as penetration and per capita consumption rise. To watch how they evolve, keep them in your watchlist .

