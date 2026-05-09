For years, the wires and cables business was treated like plumbing.

Necessary, boring and mostly invisible.

Nobody walks into a house and admires the wiring hidden inside the walls. They notice the tiles, the lighting, the modular kitchen and maybe the air-conditioner.

But in India’s current infrastructure cycle, the companies supplying those invisible electrical veins are quietly becoming some of the market’s biggest wealth creators.

Polycab India became the biggest example of that shift.

Over the last several years, it transformed itself from a traditional cable manufacturer into a market leader with premium valuations, strong margins and return ratios that most industrial companies can only dream of.

Now investors are asking a familiar question again.

Can RR Kabel follow the same path?

RR Kabel Limited 1-Year Share Price Chart

source: screener.in

The comparison may sound ambitious. But the similarities are beginning to stack up.

A fast-growing company. Improving margins. Rising cable mix. Expanding capacities. Strong return ratios. Low debt. And an industry tailwind that still appears far from over.

RR Kabel today looks less like a small challenger and more like a company entering the next stage of scale.

And the latest numbers suggest that transition may already be underway.

The Numbers Are Starting to Look Serious

RR Kabel crossed the US$1 billion revenue milestone in financial year 2026.

Revenue rose 27.6% year-on-year to Rs 9,722 crore, while EBITDA margins improved sharply from 6.4% to 8.1%.

The March quarter was even stronger. Revenue increased 33.7% to Rs 2,964 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 264 crore, with margins improving to 8.9%.

More importantly, the quality of growth appears to be improving.

Gross profit margins expanded from 17.9% in financial year 2025 to 18.4% in financial year 2026 despite volatility in copper and aluminium prices.

Now this is important. Simply because this is not a software business with naturally high margins. This is a manufacturing business dealing with volatile commodities.

Margin expansion here usually signals improving scale, stronger pricing discipline and better operating leverage. And RR Kabel appears to be benefiting from all three.

Why The Cable Mix Matters

The biggest shift happening inside the business is not just growth. It is the type of growth.

Traditionally, wires have been a more retail-oriented and relatively commoditised category. Cables, on the other hand, increasingly cater to infrastructure, industrial capex, renewable energy projects and data centres.

Cables typically carry higher margins and larger order sizes. That is why the mix shift becomes important.

RR Kabel’s wires and cables segment grew 36.3% year-on-year during the March quarter to Rs 2,666 crore. Segment margins improved to 9.6%.

Management highlighted that cables currently form roughly 27% of the segment mix and this could rise to nearly 31% by the end of financial year 2027 as new capacities become operational.

While that sounds like a small change, it is not.

In this industry, mix improvement can meaningfully change profitability.

This is also remarkably similar to the path Polycab followed during its own scale-up years.

Increase cable share. Improve margins. Expand distribution. Gain market share. Let operating leverage do the rest.

India’s Infrastructure Story Is Creating Giant Tailwinds

The timing also helps.

India’s electrification and infrastructure cycle still appears to be in the middle innings rather than the end.

Real estate activity has revived sharply across residential and commercial markets. Renewable energy installations continue to rise. Data centres are becoming major consumers of electrical infrastructure. Manufacturing investments are returning. Government capex remains elevated.

Every one of these sectors consumes enormous quantities of wires and cables.

Polycab believes the wires and cables industry can continue growing at nearly twice the rate of real GDP growth over the next several years.

RR Kabel wants to outgrow even that.

Management has guided for 16% to 18% volume growth in the wires and cables business during financial year 2027.

Importantly, this growth is not being planned on idle optimism.

Current cable utilisation is already above 90%.

The Rs 1,200 Crore Bet

The clearest sign of management confidence is visible in capital expenditure.

RR Kabel is currently undertaking a Rs 1,200 crore capex programme spread across financial years 2025 to 2028. Around 80% of this spending is directed toward cable capacity expansion.

The company has already spent around Rs 300 crore, with most of the remaining expenditure likely to happen during financial year 2027.

Management believes this capex can support incremental revenues of Rs 4,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore at peak utilisation. Now that is meaningful for a company currently generating under Rs 10,000 crore in annual sales.

The structure of the capex programme is also interesting. Management indicated that capacities are being commissioned in phases roughly every six months so that volume growth can be absorbed steadily instead of creating sudden oversupply.

Margins Are Becoming The Real Story

Revenue growth gets attention.

Margin expansion creates rerating.

And this is where RR Kabel’s story becomes more interesting.

The company is targeting segment margins of roughly 9.5% in the wires and cables business during financial year 2027, versus 8.9% in financial year 2026. It further expects another 100 basis points improvement in financial year 2028, taking margins closer to 10.5%.

Those numbers are important to consider.

Because once a manufacturing company starts consistently expanding margins while maintaining growth, investors begin treating it differently.

Not as a cyclical industrial business.

But as a structural compounder.

That is precisely what happened with Polycab. And RR Kabel appears to be attempting the same transition.

The Balance Sheet Still Looks Comfortable

One reason investors remain interested in RR Kabel is that growth is not being funded recklessly.

The company’s balance sheet remains relatively healthy. Debt-to-equity stands at just 0.13. Interest coverage is around 10 times. Return on equity is above 21%, while return on capital employed stands above 28%.

Those are strong numbers for a company still in expansion mode. Particularly in a business exposed to copper price volatility and working capital swings.

There has been some pressure on working capital. Inventory days increased from 48 days in financial year 2025 to 66 days in financial year 2026 due to export shipments remaining stuck in transit amid geopolitical disruptions.

But management expects this to normalise during financial year 2027.

The important point is that the company still retains balance sheet flexibility while expanding aggressively.

The Fast Moving Electrical Goods Problem

Not everything is perfect.

The fast moving electrical goods business remains a drag.

This segment includes fans, switches, lighting products and appliances. Revenue growth here has remained modest amid intense competition and slower industry growth.

The business continues to report losses.

Management now expects the segment to break even only by financial year 2027 after earlier targeting financial year 2026.

That delay matters because electrical goods businesses are often important for improving retail visibility and strengthening brand recall.

Still, compared to the wires and cables opportunity, this remains the smaller issue for now.

What About Valuation?

RR Kabel is no longer cheap.

The stock currently trades at roughly 40 times earnings, compared to Polycab’s valuation of around 47 times.

That means the market has already started assigning premium expectations.

And premium expectations come with pressure.

The company now needs to consistently deliver:

strong volume growth

margin expansion

stable return ratios

successful capex absorption

improving cable mix

for several years.

Not one or two quarters.

That is what separates temporary momentum stories from genuine long-term compounders.

If the growth trajectory plays out, current valuations may not look unreasonable in hindsight.

But a large part of the rerating has already happened.

So, Can RR Kabel Become The Next Polycab?

The answer is that it does not need to become Polycab to create wealth. It simply needs to continue scaling successfully within a structurally expanding industry. And many ingredients already appear to be in place.

The industry tailwinds are strong.

Capacity utilisation is high.

The capex cycle is underway.

Cable mix is improving.

Margins are expanding.

Return ratios remain healthy.

Debt remains manageable.

And operating leverage has started showing up in the numbers.

Of course, Polycab still remains ahead on almost every operational metric today. Its scale is larger. Margins are higher. Distribution is deeper. Market trust is stronger.

So while Polycab already represents the finished product, RR Kabel still represents the possibility.

But sometimes, markets reward possibility long before certainty arrives.

And that may be exactly what investors are beginning to see here.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary