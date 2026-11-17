Value investing is a proven long-term investing strategy and a great way to build long term wealth in the stock market.

In a stock market where uncertainty and volatility are the norm, investors crave stability. After all, no one wants to lose sleep over their equity portfolios.

And value investing in difficult times allows you to rest assured that good profits will be the result over the long term.

But only if it’s done right.

So, how do you go about it the right way?

The answer is found in 3 words: Margin of Safety

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What is Margin of Safety?

The margin of safety is the essence of valuation.

The idea is to buy stocks that trade at a significant discount to their intrinsic values i.e. they are cheaper than their true value. Once you buy an undervalued stock, the stock price eventually rises towards its intrinsic value and makes a profit for you in the process.

The same idea holds true in reverse when selling a stock. Value investors sell when they think the stock price is above what it should be worth i.e. when there is no margin of safety.

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Applying Margin of Safety in Investing

The margin of safety is at the heart of the success of value investing. You can call it the secret sauce.

Value investors calculate the intrinsic value of a company by using fundamental analysis. It consists of assessing the company’s true market value per share by various valuation methods.

These methods could be the discounted cash flow approach or valuation ratios like the price to earnings (PE) or the price to book value (PB) ratios. The dividend yield is also commonly used.

Value investors typically use all these ratios and often perform a discounted cash flow analysis as well to find the per share estimate of the intrinsic value of a business. Then they compare this estimate with the current stock price.

If the stock price is lower than the intrinsic value they buy the stock. If the stock price is higher than the intrinsic value, they sell the stock. The idea is to buy stocks that trade at a more than a 20% discount, i.e. when there is a big margin of safety.

So, if the estimated intrinsic value is Rs 100 per share, value investors will buy it only if the stock is trading below Rs 80. Once you buy such an undervalued stock, the price will eventually rise towards its intrinsic value and make a profit for you in the process.

The principle here is that, in the short term, market prices deviate from intrinsic values due to changing market sentiments. But in the long term, market prices return to intrinsic values.

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The Important Point About Intrinsic Value

As the estimates of intrinsic value involve subjective assessments, there is a possibility of being overly optimistic. Margin of safety provides cushion by adjusting the optimism from the forecast.

Say, for example, your estimate of intrinsic value is Rs 100. Taking into consideration a margin of safety of 20%, you can adjust the price you are willing to pay down to Rs 80.

This will ensure that you do not overpay for any asset. If your assessment turns out to be incorrect. If the intrinsic value turns out to be Rs 90, you would be still buying the stock at Rs 80.

Buying Stocks Below Book Value

Buying a business for less than the value of its book value is the oldest margin-of-safety idea.

It works best when the books are clean and the business earns a decent return on equity (RoE). But that’s exactly where it gets tough. Book value should be used in conjunction with the return on equity.

A company that earns 25% RoE rarely sells for less than its book value, because other investors notice the high returns and are willing to pay a premium.

The Investing Philosophy Behind Demanding a Margin a Safety

When value investors make their buy and sell decisions they are disagreeing with the market’s assessment of the stock.

They’re contrarian by nature. They don’t follow the crowd. They tend to buy when everyone else is selling and sell when everyone else is buying.

Thus, it’s important to ensure there is a margin of safety. It protects investors from their own mistake during the process of assessing the intrinsic value of a stock.

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Finding Stocks With a Margin of Safety

You can get started in your search with Equitymaster’s stock screener. You can check out this screen – Undervalued Stocks in India – and then perform your own analysis.

You can also use Equitymaster’s screen for Value Investing to quickly and easily find stocks based on various value investing metrics.

Please note that screens are only the starting point. You will need to perform your own analysis on these stocks. Look for the latest developments at the company and its industry, the management’s plans, government policy towards the sector along with the growth potential.

Never invest in a stock just because its cheap. The quality of the business matters. The quality of the management matters. Corporate governance matters.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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