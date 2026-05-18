Looking ahead, the company anticipates positive domestic steel demand driven by government infrastructure spending, with margin improvements expected in the upcoming quarters.
To meet this, SAIL is expanding its capacity to 35 million tons per year by 2031-32.
The capex company has planned for Rs 70 bn in capex for the coming years, including major expansions at the IISCO plant and brownfield projects at Bokaro and Durgapur.
SAIL is also working towards reducing its costs by diversifying its coal sources.
The company, along with John Cockerill India, will invest Rs 60 bn in a downstream plant for producing cold-rolled grain-oriented and non-oriented electrical steel. It’s expected to commence operations between by 2029. The two companies will also develop green steel technologies.
Green steel, defined as steel produced with CO2 emissions below 2.2 tonnes per tonne of finished steel, has gained importance as the industry seeks to reduce its substantial carbon footprint, which accounts for 7% of global emissions.
Steel is a very cyclical commodity. It’s price is set in the global market and the company has no control over it. It’s revenue growth is partly a function of domestic capex and partly a function of global prices.
In other words, the company’s gross margin is not something that the management can accurately forecast or even anticipate at times.
This explains, to an extent, why after the bumper years in FY21 and FY22, when the net profit was Rs 4.15 billion (bn) and Rs 122.4 bn respectively, the company’s bottom line has been subdued.
On this flip side, when steel prices rise, the company’s revenue, profits, and its stock price will soar.
Steel is a global commodity. Thus, the company’s prospects is tied up with events abroad that influence steel prices.
These could be tariffs, Chinese demand, US interest rates, economic growth, as well as geopolitics. The war in Iran and the disruption caused due to it, is just the latest example.
Investors considering an investment in ‘commodity stocks’ like SAIL must have a good understanding of the forces driving the price of the underlying commodity.
It’s essential to evaluate such investments carefully, considering the company’s fundamentals, potential for growth, and the global factors. Staying conscious of these dynamics will be crucial for making informed investment decisions.
About SAIL
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is one of the largest public sector companies in India.
It’s engaged in the manufacturing and sale of a range of steel products in India. It’s a fully integrated steel producer, meaning it handles all steps in steel production.
The government of India owns 65% of the company. The company is a ‘Maharatna’ PSU which enjoys operational and financial autonomy.
SAIL’s products serve many industries, including construction, automotive, defence, among others. It owns iron ore mines, as well as plants for producing refractories and ferro-alloys.
The company has a large pan-India dealership network and exports to international markets.
Going forward, a combination of strategic investments and a shift toward sustainable production positions SAIL for long-term growth, even as it navigates near-term challenges.
Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
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