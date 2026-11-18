Construction does not have to start and finish on the building site. With prefabrication, much of the work is moved to off-site factories where structural frames, wall panels, roofing systems and other building components are fabricated for delivery and assembly. This can reduce site construction time, improve material utilisation and reduce reliance on site labour. The opportunity is growing in India.

According to IMARC Group , India’s prefabricated buildings market was valued at US$8.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to US$15.9 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.84% during 2026–2034.

Meanwhile, Grand View Research estimates that India’s pre-engineered building market will grow from US$1.84 billion in 2024 to US$3.93 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 13.5% during 2025–2030. Against this backdrop, EPACK Prefab Technologies and Interarch Building Solutions offer two listed ways to look at India’s factory-led construction opportunity.

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#1 EPACK Prefab Technologies: Turning Factory Capacity Into A Scalable Construction Business

EPACK Prefab Technologies manufactures pre-engineered steel buildings, prefabricated structures and their components, alongside expanded polystyrene (EPS) sheets, blocks and moulded products. Its prefab business provides turnkey solutions covering design, engineering, manufacturing, installation and erection, while its EPS Packaging business serves construction, packaging and consumer goods industries. This combination gives the company exposure to both factory-led construction and packaging materials.

A Manufacturing Network Built Around Regional Demand

EPACK’s expansion strategy is based on locating manufacturing facilities closer to industrial and infrastructure demand centres. As of the September quarter, the company had installed PEB manufacturing capacity of approximately 158,422 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) and sandwich panel capacity of approximately 2.1 million square metres. PEB capacity utilisation was at 77.8% and sandwich panel utilisation was at 48.5%. Management also reported that built-up PEB capacity across operating units was fully utilised, explaining the need for additional facilities.

The geographic reach could lower transportation costs for large steel structures and insulated panels, and speed delivery times. However, the investment case depends on whether these facilities attract sufficient orders to cover their fixed costs.

Management indicated that the expanded manufacturing network could support annual revenue potential of approximately ₹2,800–3,000 crore. It also expects to use the new plants in FY28 with a target utilisation of 80-85%.

Order Inflows Are Rising, But Conversion Will Decide The Outcome

EPACK received orders worth ₹1,124.3 crore during H1 FY27, up 71% on a year-on-year basis. Its pending order book stood at ₹1,462.5 crore as of the September quarter, up 59% YoY. Major customers contributing to order inflows included Emmvee , HEC , SAEL and United Breweries . The Emmvee order alone was valued at approximately ₹165 crore. Other customers include Avaada, Premier Energies and Vikram Solar , alongside companies in industrial manufacturing, logistics , automobiles and building materials.

The regional distribution of the order book also provides insight into demand concentration:

Region Share of Order Value Southern India 41.7% Western India 26.4% Northern India 25.5% Other regions 6.4%

The company reported approximately 11 months of revenue visibility from its pending orders. The order book should therefore be evaluated alongside fresh bookings, actual project execution and customer collections rather than treated as assured future revenue.

Record Revenue Meets A Margin Recovery Test

EPACK reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q2 FY27, but operating profitability did not grow at the same pace.

Consolidated Financial Performance

Parameters Q2 FY27 YoY Change Revenue from operations ₹501.13 crore +15.5% PAT ₹29.60 crore +0.4% PAT margin 5.9% (89 bps)

Source: Company Press Release

For H1 FY27, EPACK revenue from operations grew by 18.9% year-on-year. Profit after tax increased by 5%, but PAT margin fell to 5.5% from 6.2%.

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In terms of segment performance, the prefabricated business is the key contributor to revenue. H1 FY27 prefab revenue rose by 18.8% to ₹774.5 crore. EPS Beads revenue grew 19.1%. Although both businesses reported growth, consolidated margins alone do not establish which segment is generating stronger incremental profitability.

Management has responded to input-cost volatility by pricing new orders using prevailing costs, entering into longer-term sourcing arrangements and seeking price-escalation clauses from customers. However, such clauses have not yet become standard practice across its customer base.

The Cash Conversion Problem Behind The Growth Story

EPACK’s net working capital cycle increased to 60 days in H1 FY27, from 23 days in H1 FY26. Management said the increase in receivables was driven by milestone-based billing on large industrial and renewable energy projects. The company also increased its inventory levels, partly to secure steel supplies and to hedge against rising prices. While this can help avoid production delays and manage input-cost volatility, it also means cash remains tied up until the materials are used, projects are completed and customer payments are received.

EPACK Shares: Value Hinges On Margin Normalisation

Source: Screener.in

EPACK shares closed at ₹208.23 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 16 November 2026. The stock had increased approximately 8.69% over six months but declined 32.95% over one year.

Its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was approximately 22 times, while return on capital employed (ROCE) stood at around 21.7–22% and return on equity (ROE) at approximately 17%. Its debt-to-equity ratio was reported at around 0.15.

The valuation needs to be assessed against the company’s earnings recovery rather than its capacity expansion alone. Revenue growth and a larger order book provide a foundation, but negative H1 operating cash flow remain important constraints.

#2 Interarch Building Solutions: Engineering Integrated Steel Structures For Industrial And Commercial Construction

Interarch Building Solutions provides pre-engineered steel buildings, heavy steel structures, metal roofing and cladding systems, metal ceilings and light-gauge framing solutions. Its integrated business model covers design, engineering, manufacturing, transportation, project management and on-site erection, allowing customers to procure complete steel construction solutions rather than coordinate multiple contractors. The company is expanding beyond conventional industrial PEBs into complex structures for data centres, semiconductor facilities, infrastructure and commercial buildings.

HSS Revenue Growth Is Changing The Business Mix

The Heavy Steel Structures (HSS) segment is becoming a major growth driver. The change is evident in the company’s revenue mix for H1 FY27. HSS revenues grew by 190.3% YoY to ₹209 crore in H1 FY27. Its contribution to total revenue increased from 8.3% to 21.7%. Conventional PEB revenue, however, declined 5.5% YoY to ₹756 crore.

Interarch commissioned Phase 1 of its dedicated HSS facility in Andhra Pradesh in H1 FY27 to add 25,000 MT annual capacity. The facility is designed to handle heavy fabrication requirements through specialised production lines. The company has also disclosed cumulative HSS orders exceeding one lakh tonnes, although this figure should not be confused with its current outstanding order book.

The changing revenue mix creates an opportunity to diversify Interarch’s business beyond conventional PEB projects.

Manufacturing Expansion Creates Room For Revenue Growth

Interarch had increased its installed manufacturing capacity from 1,41,000 MT at the time of the IPO to 2,46,000 MT by H1 FY27. The current capacity comprises 2,21,000 MT of PEB capacity and 25,000 MT of HSS capacity.

The company plans to add another 1,24,600 MT over the next three years, potentially taking installed capacity to approximately 3,70,600 MT by FY29. The proposed additions include:

24,600 MT at Gujarat Facility 1 Phase 2

25,000 MT through Phase 2 of the Andhra Pradesh HSS facility

15,000 MT through the ER Steel joint venture

20,000 MT through Phase 3 of the Andhra Pradesh facility

40,000 MT at Gujarat Facility 2

Gujarat Facility 1 Phase 2 commenced commercial production on November 5, 2026, while the remaining additions represent the expansion pipeline rather than operational capacity.

This investment programme is intended to increase the ability of Interarch to execute larger and more complex projects. However, the expansion needs to be evaluated against the historical capital productivity. Revenue increased to ₹1,898 crore in FY26 from ₹1,293 crore in FY24. In contrast, the gross block expanded from ₹128 crore to ₹263 crore. The asset turnover ratio declined from 1.71 times to 1.46 times over the same period.

The variance suggests that the asset base is growing faster than revenue.

Order Inflows Exceed Execution

Between August 1 and October 31, the order book increased from ₹1,864 crore after the company received fresh orders worth ₹629 crore and executed projects worth ₹482 crore. The net addition of ₹147 crore indicates that order inflows exceeded execution during the period.

The composition of new Q2 FY27 orders also reflects demand beyond conventional industrial buildings. Industrial projects contributed 65% of fresh orders, construction and infrastructure accounted for 28%, and logistics represented the remaining 7%.

Management indicated that the order book represented approximately nine to ten months of production capacity. Typical PEB projects take around four to nine months to execute, while larger data centre projects may require approximately 10–11 months. These timelines matter because order-book conversion depends on project scheduling, manufacturing readiness, site conditions and customer acceptance.

Customer Concentration And Fixed-Price Contracts Need Monitoring

The top five customers accounted for 44% of FY26 revenue. They accounted for 27% in FY25. That means the company is relying more on a smaller number of customers. Any delay in their projects, changes in capital expenditure plans or slower order execution could therefore have a greater impact on revenue.

Repeat orders accounted for 72% of FY26 revenue, down from 82% a year ago. This suggests that revenue from existing customers has declined as a share of the total, although the addition of new customers could also explain part of this change.

Contract pricing is another factor. Management disclosed that around 40% of the outstanding order book had variable pricing. The remaining 60% was based on fixed prices. Variable-price contracts can allow the company to pass on higher steel costs to customers, subject to agreed contractual terms.

Interarch’s Financial Performance: Revenue Growth Is Yet To Translate Into Stronger Earnings

Interarch’s Q2 FY27 results showed modest revenue growth without a corresponding increase in operating earnings.

Interarch’s Q2 FY27 financial performance

Parameters Q2 FY27 YoY Change Revenue from operations ₹505.4 crore 2.9% PAT ₹30.7 crore (4.9%) PAT margin 6.1% (50 bps)

Source: NSE Filing

Moving to the half-yearly numbers, profitability pressure goes beyond one quarter. During H1 FY27, revenue increased 10.7% to ₹965 crore. However, PAT declined 2.8% to ₹58.9 crore and the PAT margin fell to 6.1% from 7% in H1 FY26.

The divergence between operating earnings and net profit becomes clearer when expenses are examined. During Q2 FY27, erection and installation expenses increased to ₹54.2 crore from ₹44.8 crore a year earlier. Depreciation cost also increased to ₹4.9 crore from ₹3.5 crore due to a higher depreciation burden from a growing asset base.

The company saw improvement in its operating cash flow in H1 FY27. The downside is that the company is taking longer to convert its working capital into cash. Its net working capital cycle increased from 66 days in FY26 to 86 days in H1 FY27. Inventory also increased to ₹236.3 crore in September from ₹215 crore in March this year. Contract assets rose during the period, while lower trade receivables provided some relief by reducing the amount of money tied up in customer dues. This is worth watching as Interarch expands production and executes its order book.

North American Expansion: A New Market With An Investment Commitment

Interarch is looking to broaden its addressable market with a proposed joint venture with Canada’s ER Steel Inc. The arrangement provides Interarch with a 76% stake and ER Steel with the remaining 24%, with the partnership focused on Open Web Steel Joist (OWSJ) systems used in roof and floor structures.

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The arrangement combines Interarch’s engineering, manufacturing and quality capabilities with ER Steel’s local market development and customer relationships. An offtake agreement is also part of the arrangement, under which ER Steel is expected to purchase the joint venture’s OWS production for distribution and sale in the United States and Canada.

Management has indicated an indicative funding requirement of approximately ₹80 crore towards land procurement, business development and operationalisation. Separately, it expects exports to contribute ₹100–200 crore over the next two to three years.

The export expectation should be treated as a management projection rather than committed revenue.

Interarch Shares: Expansion Potential Against A Slower Earnings Cycle

Source: Screener.in

Interarch Building Solutions closed at ₹1,680.10 on November 16, 2026. Its share price declined approximately 16.13% over six months and 34.76% over one year.

The stock was trading at a trailing P/E ratio of 21.3 times, with ROCE of around 22.9%, ROE of 16.5% and a dividend yield of approximately 0.74%.

The valuation reflects a business with an established industrial customer base, growing HSS operations and a substantial manufacturing expansion programme. However, the decline in PAT margin, lower asset turnover and higher working capital cycle indicate that the benefits of expansion have yet to translate fully into financial performance.

EPACK Vs. Interarch: Two Expansion Stories With Different Financial Hurdles

Investment Parameter EPACK Prefab Interarch Primary growth driver Prefab manufacturing and regional expansion HSS, specialised PEBs and exports Order book ₹1,462.5 crore ₹2,011 crore Recent revenue momentum H1 growth of 18.9% H1 growth of 10.7% H1 PAT growth 5.00% -2.80% Capacity strategy New regional manufacturing facilities Large-scale PEB and HSS additions Working capital cycle 60 days 86 days Main financial concern Margin compression and cash absorption Capital productivity and slower PAT growth

What Must Be Proven Before Paying For Growth

A conservative investor would resist valuing either company on the capacity it plans to build or the orders it has yet to execute. Factories are assets, not earnings, and a full order book is not necessarily a profitable one. The more important question is whether management can earn an adequate return on every additional rupee invested without stretching the balance sheet or compromising cash generation.

Interarch’s expanding asset base and EPACK’s growing manufacturing footprint deserve scrutiny through this lens. Equally, neither business should receive a premium merely because India’s construction industry is becoming more organised. That opportunity is available to competitors too. The distinction will come from who can defend margins, maintain capital discipline and convert accounting earnings into cash over a full business cycle. For long-term investors, the better business may not be the one reporting faster growth today, but the one that needs less additional capital to sustain tomorrow’s growth.

It may be a good idea to add these stocks to your watchlist and keep track to see how they perform in time to come.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Rishabh Sinha is a seasoned financial content creator with over 10 years of experience in BFSI domain. His portfolio spans over 20 of India’s most trusted financial brands. Rishabh brings depth, structure, and a reader-first approach to every piece he crafts.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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