India’s defence drone market is moving beyond surveillance and reconnaissance . The armed forces are looking to expand their capabilities in tactical strike, long-range surveillance and kamikaze drones. An estimated ₹20,000 crore procurement opportunity is emerging for military drones used in border surveillance, intelligence gathering and precision strikes.

The first tender is under advanced evaluation, while several others are active or expected. The Defence Acquisition Council has also approved capital acquisition proposals worth ₹2.12 lakh crore . These include long-range unmanned aerial systems, surveillance UAVs and integrated strike platforms.

As these programmes move towards procurement, two pure-play drone players are positioning to tap the growing demand for indigenous drone technologies. One company is developing anti-drone systems that can detect, track, jam and intercept hostile drones.

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The other manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles for border surveillance and reconnaissance, while expanding into tactical strike platforms and loitering munitions. Let’s look at how these two companies fared during the second quarter of FY27.

#1 Zen Technologies

Zen Technologies operates across both counter-drone systems (C-UAS) and unmanned aerial vehicle components. The company designs and manufactures containerised and man-portable anti-drone systems . Its hardware lineup includes radio frequency drone detectors (RFDD), drone RF jammers (DRFJ), and multi-sensor cameras like the ADS Hawkeye.

It also builds hard-kill elements such as remote-controlled weapon stations and unmanned ground vehicles like Vrishabh. For drone platforms and components, Zen holds a 76% stake in TISA Aerospace and a 51% stake in Vector Technics, which manufactures drone propulsion motors.

Zen Technologies Order Book: Shifting Toward Hard-Kill Systems

Management stated that 100% of the anti-drone technology is owned in-house by Zen and its subsidiaries. It began delivering equipment orders from previous fast-track procurement during H1FY27. In Q2FY27, the product delivery mix had a higher proportion of anti-drone systems relative to simulators.

Anti-drone equipment generally carries lower gross margins than simulation software and hardware. Management maintains a long-term operational EBITDA margin target in the mid-30s range to account for shifts in this product mix. As of September 30, 2026, Zen’s total consolidated order book stood at ₹1,375.7 crore.

This includes an equipment order of ₹995.00 crore and an annual maintenance contract of ₹380.70 crore. Zen is also developing the Hyper-Strike drone interceptor, which is currently undergoing internal trials. It does not have commercial orders for Hyper-Strike in its current order book.

Scaling ‘Hyper-Strike’: The $1.5 Billion Capacity Pivot

Management expects initial revenue from this product to start in FY2028, followed by broader delivery. The company plans to start production at 600 units per month. The company is setting up facilities to support up to 15,000 units per month across three shifts, which equals 180,000 units per year.

Management estimates that at a unit price of approximately $10,000, the potential output value of this installed capacity is $1.8 billion. Management expects most new equipment orders over the next 6 to 9 months to come from the counter-drone category.

It is also pursuing export opportunities for counter-drone systems in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Europe, and the United States. In Europe, Zen is speaking with local defence contractors to comply with regulations that require 65% domestic economic content. For the US, it is working through regulatory compliance standards.

Q2 Financials: 38.2% Margins Amid a Working Capital Squeeze

Zen Technologies reported revenue of ₹345.1 crore, up 98.8% year-on-year. Operating EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) surged 103.9% to ₹132.0 crore with margin at 38.2%. As a result, net profit grew 50.7% to ₹89.5 crore. The working capital cycle expanded to 379 days as of September 30, 2026, up from 255 days in Q1FY27.

The increase was driven primarily by higher receivables. Revenue was back-ended and weighted heavily toward the end of Q2 FY27. Zen made higher advance cash payments to suppliers to secure components for equipment scheduled to ship in H2FY27. Both of these things expanded the working capital cycle.

FY27 Outlook: Back-Ended Deliveries and Revenue Targets

Management reiterated a full-year revenue expectation between ₹1,200 crore and ₹1,300 crore for FY27. With H1 FY27 revenue at ₹486.8 crore, the remaining delivery schedule will be spread across Q3 and Q4. Management expects long-term operational EBITDA margins in the mid-30s range (35%).

Zen Share Price

#2 IdeaForge Technology

IdeaForge Technology designs, manufactures, and supports unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems. It operates across defence, homeland security, and commercial markets using a vertically integrated model. Rather than simply assembling generic parts, the company designs its own hardware, autopilots, communication protocols, and flight software.

Defence Base: The ₹202 Crore Order Book Engine

IdeaForge’s defence business is the company’s primary revenue and operational driver. In Q2FY27, defence sales contributed 72% of total operational revenue and 67% of H1FY27 revenue. The company’s order book of ₹202.2 crore is also heavily weighted toward defence contracts.

The defence vertical focuses on three activities: providing persistent surveillance, expanding into tactical strike capabilities, and competing for Indian military procurement programs. The defence business is built on Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance. The armed forces deploy these platforms along national borders and at sensitive installations for reconnaissance.

Pivoting to Combat: ZOLT and Loitering Munitions

The company is gradually building out combat and strike Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). In October, the company launched the ZOLT UCAV, a tactical platform adapted to deliver precision air-launched effects. This variant offers over 6 hours of flight endurance and a 100-kilometre operational range.

The business is developing multirotor-based loitering munitions that hover over an operational zone and strike designated targets directly. For explosive warheads and seekers, the company collaborates with specialised munitions partners. It handles the drone airframe, software and guidance systems internally.

While India remains a key client, the business is exploring foreign defence opportunities. The company is pursuing paperwork for Blue sUAS certification, which is required to supply systems to the United States government and defence companies. The company has conducted trials for defence and security clients in South America, and discussions are underway in the Middle East.

Financials: Margins Recover to 25.4% Amid 124% Revenue Surge

Financially, the company’s operating revenue rose 124% year-over-year to ₹91.3 crore in Q2FY27. EBITDA returned to a profit of ₹23.2 crore, up from a loss of ₹8.0 crore, as margins recovered to 25.4% from -19.6% in Q2FY26. As a result, IdeaForge turned profitable (₹6.5 crore) after a ₹19.6 crore loss in Q2FY26.

Working Capital Watch: Why Trade Receivables Hit ₹161 Crore

However, trade Receivables increased to ₹161.1 crore from ₹126.2 crore at the end of FY26. The company executed more than 50% of its opening FY27 order book in H1. Higher billing volumes in Q2 generated a larger receivables balance awaiting settlement.

IdeaForge Share Price

The Premium Valuation Debate: Growth at a Price

Zen and ideaForge trade at premium valuations, reflecting expectations of growth in India’s defence drone market. Zen trades at a P/E of 74.1x, above its three-year median of 64.1x and close to the industry median of 75.0x. Its Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) stands at 16.2%, while Return on Equity (ROE) is 10.7%.

Peer Comparison (X)

Company Price-to-Earnings Multiple Return Ratios Company 3Y Median ROCE (%) ROE (%) Zen Technologies 74.1 64.1 16.2 10.7 IdeaForge 117.0 111.1 NA NA Industry 75.0 14.2 11.1 Source: Screener.in (Data as of November 13 2026)

IdeaForge, meanwhile, trades at 117x earnings, against its three-year median of 111.1x. Its valuation is considerably higher than Zen’s, despite its smaller order book and recent return to profitability. The company is expanding beyond surveillance UAVs into tactical strike platforms and loitering munitions.

India’s defence drone opportunity is expanding beyond conventional surveillance platforms. Growing procurement for tactical strike drones, loitering munitions and counter-drone technologies is creating opportunities for domestic manufacturers.

Zen offers exposure to the counter-drone segment, supported by an established product portfolio and a sizable order book. Its Hyper-Strike interceptor could provide another growth avenue, although commercial orders and successful execution remain key monitorables. IdeaForge provides exposure to surveillance and tactical strike drones. Its expansion into UCAVs and loitering munitions could open up additional opportunities.

However, for both companies, consistent order inflows, sustained profitability and improved working capital management will be important. You could keep these names on your watchlist to track execution.

Disclaimer

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. We used an alternative, widely used and accepted source only when the data was unavailable.

This article shares interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he shares honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies and macroeconomic trends.

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