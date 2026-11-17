India needs long-distance transmission corridors to carry renewable power from generation sites to demand centres. High-voltage direct current (HVDC) lines serve as a primary technology for these long links.

According to an IDBI Capital report, India has nine planned HVDC transmission links under the National Electricity Plan , with a total capacity of 34.3 gigawatts (GW) and an estimated project cost of ₹1.9 lakh crore. Including projects beyond the plan, the pipeline’s estimated capacity rises to 41 GW and the project cost to about ₹2.6 lakh crore.

Two multinational power technology companies are in focus during this investment cycle. Both have deep expertise in high-voltage transmission, HVDC systems, and related equipment. Their management teams have also discussed this opportunity during recent earnings calls, including upcoming project tenders.

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One has already received orders for large transmission projects, while the other is expanding its manufacturing capabilities to meet expected demand. We have not considered Siemens Energy due to pending Q2FY27 earnings and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited due to lack of earnings call.

#1 Hitachi Energy: Riding India’s HVDC and Grid Expansion Cycle

In HVDC systems, Hitachi Energy India provides the engineering, electronics, switchgear and digital control systems needed to transmit electricity over long distances. The company typically supplies about 50% of the total project value in a standard HVDC project, representing the core equipment and technology scope.

Hitachi Energy India Q2FY27 Order Book: HVDC Volatility and 85.9% Base Growth

Hitachi Energy India treats HVDC as a core part of its utility business. Large HVDC contracts create noticeable volatility in quarterly comparisons. As a result, the company tracks orders both with and without these deals. Total order booking grew 85.9% year-on-year to ₹4,120.8 crores in Q2FY27. Total order book grew 13.3% year-on-year to ₹33,335.4 crore.

For H1FY27, total orders stood at ₹9,217.3 crores, down 32% from the high base set in the prior period. When excluding HVDC orders, underlying base orders grew 85.9% year-on-year in the second quarter and 53.1% in H1FY27. This highlights strong underlying business momentum across transmission, data centres, and industries.

Execution Milestones Squeeze Operating Cash Flow to ₹91 Crore

Recent project wins include high-voltage equipment for the Khavda South–Olpad link. This contract covers a cooling system and 22 bays of 420 kV gas-insulated switchgear. The company also won orders for digital substation control on an HVDC project and export contracts linked to TenneT. Work on large transmission lines starts immediately after contract award.

The initial phase focuses on engineering studies and procuring long-lead items such as power semiconductors. Management shared cumulative revenue progress for two active links: Bhadla to Fatehpur (10% total revenue recognition) and Khavda to Nagpur (4%-5% total revenue recognition).

Execution of these contracts also squeezed working capital. Cash flow from operations dropped to ₹91 crores in H1FY27, down from ₹874 crore in the same period last year. Management said milestone movements in large HVDC contracts caused the drop. The company expects to collect the cash as milestones are reached and billing progresses.

Key Financial Highlights: Q2 FY27 vs. Q2 FY26 (In crore)

Metric Q2FY27 Q2FY26 YoY Growth (%) Orders (with HVDC) ₹4,120.8 ₹2,217.1 +85.9 Order Backlog ₹33,335.4 – +13.3 Revenue from Operations ₹2,996.5 ₹1,832.6 +63.5 Operating EBITDA ₹494.4 ₹291.6 +69.5 EBITDA Margin 16.5% 15.9% +60 bps Net Profit ₹318.5 ₹264.4 +20.5 Source: Q2FY27 Investor Presentation

Chennai Capex and a 5-Project Pipeline Through 2028

The company is expanding its manufacturing footprint ahead of market demand. An expansion for HVDC and power electronics is currently underway at the Chennai facility. Most capital expenditure projects across facilities are scheduled to end by 2028. These investments aim to increase local manufacturing and support higher domestic value addition.

Management expects four to five new HVDC projects to enter the bidding pipeline over the next 12 to 24 months. The National Committee on Transmission has already approved an 800 kV Voltage Source Converter (VSC) project. Other projects are expected to receive approval over the next three to six months.

Hitachi Energy Q2FY27 Financial Results: 63.5% Revenue Jump and Margin Expansion

Financially, revenue grew 63.5% year-on-year to ₹2,996.5 crore in Q2FY27, driven by order book execution. Operating EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) surged 69.5% while margin expanded by 60 bps to 16.5%. As a result, net profit surged 20.5% to ₹318.5 crore. Management expects revenue growth to generate operating leverage over time.

Hitachi Energy India Share Price

#2 GE Vernova: Strong Order Book, Rising HVDC Opportunities

GE Vernova T&D India operates in the power transmission and distribution sector. The company engineers and installs turnkey substation packages and transmission links. It provides systems for HVDC links, which transport bulk electricity over long distances. Within India, the company manufactures HVDC transformers, thyristor valves, and control systems.

In an HVDC transmission line, the company’s addressable scope accounts for 40% to 65% of total project value. The exact share varies by line length, converter station design and site specifications. The company has been declared the lowest bidder for Power Grid’s Barmer HVDC project. Management expects to book the contract into order intake soon.

GE Vernova T&D India’s ₹3,000 Crore Pusauli-I Upgrade and HVDC Equipment Imports

The original Pusauli-I system was executed between 2000 and 2003 and has reached the end of its operating life. The National Committee on Transmission approved a total project cost of around ₹3,000 crore. The project was awarded to Power Grid Corporation of India , and early discussions between Power Grid and the company are underway.

In January 2026, GE Vernova’s Indian company received shareholder approval to buy about ₹3,000 crore worth of specialised, imported equipment from its overseas sister companies. This would ensure that it has the parts needed to build its large HVDC transmission projects.

Future HVDC Tenders and GE Vernova’s ₹21,443 Crore Order Backlog

Management expects to issue tenders for two to three new HVDC projects next year. The pipeline includes two projects in Barmer and one in Navadiya. They await formal clearance before bidding begins in 2027. The company closed Q2FY27 with an order backlog of ₹21,443.2 crore as of September 30, 2026.

Management does not publish a separate rupee breakdown for HVDC. However, it confirmed that HVDC wins have made up a significant share of equipment order bookings in recent years. The company expects most HVDC revenue recognition to begin in FY28 and last for two to four fiscal years.

The present backlog covers 3+ years of operating revenue based on FY26 revenue. Management expects backlog conversion to support average revenue growth of more than 30% over the next three years. The company maintained its guidance of mid-20s EBITDA margins for FY27.

GE Vernova Q2FY27 Results: Revenue Jumps 31.8% with 27.1% EBITDA Margins (In crore)

Metric Q2FY27 Q2FY26 YoY Growth (%) Orders Intake ₹2,438.1 ₹1,606.0 +51.8 Order Backlog ₹21,443.2 ₹21,460.0 Stable Revenue from Operations ₹2,027.0 ₹1,538.5 +31.8 Operating EBITDA ₹549.7 ₹396.5 +38.6 EBITDA Margin 27.1% 25.8% +130 bps Net Profit ₹431.4 ₹299.5 +44.0 Source: Q2FY27 Investor Presentation

Financially, Q2F27 revenue grew 31.8% year-on-year to ₹2,027.0 crore driven by order backlog execution. Operating EBITDA surged 38.6% to ₹549.7 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 130 bps to 27.1%. As a result, net profit surged 44.0% to ₹431.4 crore.

GE Vernova Share Price

The Valuation Debate: Why GE’s 77% ROCE Challenges Hitachi’s High P/E Premium

Both companies’ strong order pipelines and earnings growth prospects are reflected in their current valuations. However, GE Vernova T&D India trades at a relatively lower earnings multiple than Hitachi Energy India, despite reporting stronger return ratios.

As of November 16, 2026, GE Vernova T&D India trades at a P/E multiple of 74.6x, compared with 110.6x for Hitachi Energy India. Both stocks are trading below their respective five-year median P/E multiples of 102.9x and 198.6x. However, their valuations remain well above the industry median of 31.1x.

The difference is clearer when comparing their return ratios. GE Vernova T&D India has a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 77.4% and Return on Equity (ROE) of 57.4%, substantially higher than Hitachi’s ROCE of 29.4% and ROE of 21.9%. Both companies also report return ratios above the industry averages of 23.5% and 20%, respectively.

Peer Comparison (X)

Company Price-to-Earnings Multiple Return Ratios Company 5Y Median ROCE (%) ROE (%) GE Vernova 74.6 102.9 77.4 57.4 Hitachi Energy 110.6 198.6 29.4 21.9 Industry 31.1 23.5 20.0 Source: Screener.in (Data as of November 16 2026)

This suggests that GE Vernova’s relatively lower P/E multiple is supported by stronger capital efficiency and profitability. Overall, HVDC creates a strong project pipeline for companies with established technology, manufacturing capabilities and execution experience.

GE Vernova and Hitachi Energy are well positioned to participate in this opportunity, given their involvement in large HVDC projects and their existing order backlogs. However, the opportunity comes with a valuation consideration. Both companies trade at significant premiums to the industry, making earnings growth and timely project execution important.

The key question is whether upcoming HVDC projects translate into sustained order inflows, revenue growth and profitability. You could keep these names on your watchlist to track execution.

Disclaimer

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. We used an alternative, widely used and accepted source only when the data was unavailable.

This article shares interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he shares honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

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