For almost a decade, India’s infrastructure story has been easy to understand. If the government wanted to boost economic growth, it would build roads. Investors who wanted to ride that theme simply looked for companies laying highways, constructing bridges or developing expressways.

That formula may not work as well over the next decade. India appears to be entering a different phase of infrastructure development, one where roads remain important but no longer dominate the opportunity. Companies with expertise in hydropower, tunnelling and water infrastructure could find themselves in a stronger position than they have been in years.

Patel Engineering is one of them.

Patel Engineering Ltd 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

Think about the country’s growing electricity needs. Wind and solar power are expanding rapidly, but both depend on the weather. Water security is becoming a bigger concern as cities grow. Metro rail networks are moving underground in crowded urban centres, while high-speed rail corridors will require tunnels through difficult terrain.

These projects rarely attract the same attention as a new expressway. Yet they could define the next phase of India’s infrastructure cycle because they solve a different set of problems. As the country’s infrastructure matures, the focus is gradually shifting from connectivity to energy security, water management and urban mobility.

Not your typical engineering contractor

That shift is important because Patel Engineering has spent decades building capabilities in exactly these areas. Instead of competing primarily in roads, the company specialises in dams, hydropower projects, tunnels and irrigation systems, placing it in segments that could attract a larger share of infrastructure spending in the years ahead.

The company has been around for more than 75 years, but it has largely stayed away from the glamour associated with roads or airports. Instead, it has built expertise in heavy civil engineering, undertaking projects such as hydropower plants, dams, irrigation systems, tunnels and water infrastructure.

Today, around 63% of its Rs 15,119 crore order book comes from hydropower projects, while irrigation, tunnelling and urban infrastructure account for most of the remaining work.

The company currently has 53 ongoing projects across India, Nepal and Bhutan. That makes Patel Engineering look quite different from many listed engineering, procurement and construction companies whose order books are dominated by roads and buildings.

Built for the next infrastructure cycle

That naturally raises a question. Is Patel Engineering changing with the infrastructure cycle, or has the infrastructure cycle finally started moving towards the areas where Patel already has experience?

The answer lies in the type of projects it undertakes. Building a six-lane highway is very different from driving a tunnel through a mountain or constructing a large hydropower dam. These projects demand specialised engineering expertise, complex construction techniques and often attract fewer qualified bidders.

That distinction matters because the government’s priorities appear to be evolving. During its latest earnings call, management highlighted opportunities in hydropower, pumped storage, underground metro systems, river-linking projects, water infrastructure and high-speed rail corridors rather than roads. Management believes these areas could generate a sizeable pipeline of opportunities over the next several years.

Hydropower illustrates the opportunity well. As renewable energy capacity expands, the electricity grid needs reliable backup when solar and wind generation fluctuate. Management believes pumped storage projects could become an important growth driver, pointing to the Central Electricity Authority’s roadmap to develop 100 gigawatts of capacity by 2035-36.

The same logic applies to urban infrastructure. Metro networks, underground stations and water tunnels require specialised capabilities that relatively few contractors possess. Patel Engineering is already well represented in these segments, meaning it may not need to reinvent its business if public spending continues moving in this direction.

The opportunity is not limited to India either. The company has strengthened its presence in Nepal and Bhutan through hydropower projects, including the Lower Arun project in Nepal, where it has emerged as the lowest bidder, and the Dorjilung project in Bhutan. Management believes both markets offer significant long-term hydropower opportunities.

The opportunity is visible. The proof is still pending

Every infrastructure company talks about a strong opportunity pipeline. Investors, however, care more about orders than opportunities.

Source: Company Presentation

Patel Engineering ended FY26 with an order book of Rs 15,119 crore, nearly three times its annual revenue. Management now expects momentum to improve, with Rs 6,000 crore in bids already submitted, an active pipeline of Rs 20,000 crore, and another Rs 40,000 crore of projects expected to come to bid over the next year. Based on this, it is targeting fresh order inflows of around Rs 8,000 crore during FY27, up from 4,400 crore in FY26.

That sounds encouraging, but infrastructure companies are ultimately judged by their financial performance, not their order pipeline. Patel Engineering’s recent numbers suggest the opportunity is still translating into growth.

Consolidated revenue remained largely flat at Rs 5,103 crore in FY26, while the Operating Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation margin moderated to 13.4% from 14.4% a year earlier.

Source: Company Presentation

The March quarter told a similar story. Revenue declined 11.8% year-on-year because of a lower executable order book, although the operating margin improved to 15.1%. Management expects revenue to grow by around 10% during FY27, with momentum picking up during the second half. Whether that happens will depend largely on how quickly today’s bidding pipeline turns into confirmed contracts.

A stronger balance sheet changes the equation

Infrastructure companies usually do not run into trouble because they lack projects. They run into trouble because projects consume cash long before they generate it. That is why a contractor’s balance sheet often matters as much as its order book.

Patel Engineering has quietly spent the past few years improving that position. Gross debt has reduced steadily from Rs 1,910 crore at the end of FY24 to Rs 1,615 crore in FY25 and further to Rs 1,216 crore in FY26. The improvement was supported by the rights issue and the monetisation of non-core assets, while the debt-to-equity ratio improved to 0.27.

Source: Company Presentation

That improvement means more than lower borrowings. A stronger balance sheet gives the company greater flexibility to bid for large and technically demanding projects without placing additional pressure on its finances. It also removes one of the biggest concerns investors have traditionally associated with the business.

The improvement extends beyond borrowings. Working capital days reduced sharply from 132 days in FY25 to 82 days in FY26, while debtor days improved from 54 to 43. The cash conversion cycle also turned negative, suggesting the company is managing cash flows more efficiently than before.

What could go wrong?

The opportunity is clear, but so are the risks. Order inflows could disappoint, project awards may be delayed and competition for government contracts remains intense. Infrastructure companies also remain exposed to approval delays and funding constraints, factors that are often outside management’s control.

Investors should also keep an eye on the company’s capital structure. While the rights issue has helped reduce debt and strengthen the balance sheet, promoter holding has declined from around 39.4% in June 2023 to 31.5% as of March 2026 following equity dilution. Lower promoter ownership is not necessarily a negative, but it is a metric investors will continue to monitor alongside future capital raising plans.

The company’s valuation reflects some of these concerns. Patel Engineering trades at around 8.4 times earnings and below its book value while reporting a Return on Equity of about 9.7% and a Return on Capital Employed of around 13.5%.

Another overhang has been the Central Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the award of the Kiru Hydroelectric Project in Jammu & Kashmir. The case dates back to 2022, when the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a First Information Report over alleged irregularities in the award of the contract. The investigation remains ongoing, but there has been no finding of wrongdoing against the company.

Promoter pledge of around 86% also remains high, although management has said it intends to reduce it further. The market may simply be waiting for greater clarity before deciding whether these concerns are now in the past.

Why some investors remain optimistic

Markets, however, rarely speak with one voice. While some investors continue to remain cautious, others appear to be taking a different view.

Domestic institutional investors have steadily increased their holding over the past few quarters, foreign institutional investors raised their stake in the March 2026 quarter and investor Vijay Kedia has once again increased his holding to more than 1%.

The improving balance sheet has also strengthened the investment case. None of this proves the investment case. It does, however, suggest that a section of the market believes Patel Engineering’s positioning in hydropower, tunnelling and water infrastructure, combined with its stronger financial position, could eventually outweigh the concerns that have kept the stock inexpensive for the past few years.

The bottom line

Markets often spend too much time looking at where the last infrastructure cycle created winners and too little time asking where the next one might emerge. Roads may have defined the previous decade, but the next phase could increasingly revolve around hydropower, tunnels, underground transport systems and water infrastructure .

Patel Engineering has spent decades building capabilities in exactly those segments. The company does not need India’s infrastructure priorities to change completely. It only needs them to continue moving in the direction they already appear to be heading. Whether that eventually creates superior shareholder returns will depend on one thing above all else: converting today’s opportunity into profitable growth without losing the financial discipline it has worked hard to rebuild.

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.