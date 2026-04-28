The stock is down sharply from its highs.

From a peak of around Rs 3,200 in November 2025, CarTrade Tech has corrected to nearly Rs 1,700 levels; down almost 45–50% over the past few months.

That usually means one of two things. Either the business has weakened. Or expectations have.

In the case of CarTrade Tech, the numbers suggest one thing. The market is beginning to think differently.

Cartrade Tech Ltd 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

After years of steady execution, the company is entering a more demanding phase. The question is no longer whether it can grow. It is whether the nature of that growth is changing.

For a long time, this has been an easy business to like. That is precisely why it is now getting harder to analyse.

A platform built across three layers

CarTrade is an online platform for buying and selling vehicles.

It connects car buyers, dealers, OEMs and financial institutions through a set of digital marketplaces. The business makes money by charging for listings, leads, advertising and, increasingly, transactions.

It operates through three distinct but connected businesses.

The first is the consumer platform, which includes CarWale and BikeWale. These platforms help users research and compare vehicles, and generate leads for dealers and OEMs. This is the largest revenue contributor and operates at EBITDA margins of over 40%, supported by high organic traffic and low incremental costs.

The platforms have scale, with over 85 million monthly users and more than 150 million annual users across properties.

The second business is remarketing. This refers to the resale of used vehicles through auctions. CarTrade facilitates these auctions for banks, NBFCs, insurance companies and fleet operators, who are typically selling repossessed, off-lease or surplus vehicles. The segment handles around 1.9 million listings annually and is more transaction-driven, with performance linked to used vehicle supply cycles.

The third is OLX India, a classifieds platform across multiple categories, including automobiles. This segment has seen improving monetisation, with EBITDA margins now in the high-30% range.

The structure is integrated. Discovery drives leads, auctions enable transactions, and classifieds expand reach and monetisation.

That integration has been central to CarTrade’s growth.

What the market is now questioning is not whether this ecosystem works—but whether it remains as defensible as it once was.

A high-quality business. But that is no longer the question

At first glance, CarTrade checks most of the right boxes.

Revenue has compounded at over 27% in 3 years, while margins have expanded sharply from the mid-teens to nearly 37%.

Profit growth has followed. The business generates cash and operates with negligible debt, supported by a cash balance of over Rs 1,100 crore.

There is no visible break in the numbers. Growth continues, margins are improving and all segments remain intact.

This is not a business under stress.

But that is where the comfort ends.

The model is evolving

CarTrade’s model has largely been built around discovery.

Users come to CarWale and BikeWale to research vehicles, and dealers pay for the leads and visibility this traffic generates.

The company is now trying to move beyond that.

Instead of only generating leads, it is looking to participate more directly in transactions—through buyer-side monetisation, platform integration and features that help complete transactions.

This changes what drives growth.

Earlier, growth depended on traffic and advertising demand. Now, it depends on conversion and monetisation per user.

That is a different kind of business.

The issue is not performance. It is visibility

So far, nothing in the numbers suggests a slowdown.

Revenue is growing. Margins are expanding. All three segments are holding up.

Revenue continues to grow at a healthy pace, while profitability is scaling faster. In Q3 FY26, revenue grew 19% year-on-year, while EBITDA rose 56%, reflecting strong operating leverage.

What has changed is visibility.

The company is moving towards a transaction-led model, with multiple initiatives across platforms. The direction is clear.

But the financial impact is not.

There are no clear disclosures on conversion improvements, monetisation or revenue contribution from these initiatives.

At the same time, the core discovery layer faces a new uncertainty.

User traffic, historically driven through search, may become less predictable as AI-led interfaces change how users discover information.

This does not disrupt the business immediately.

But it makes the future harder to model.

Returns are improving. Sustaining them is harder

Margins have expanded sharply, from around 16% to nearly 37%, driven by operating leverage.

But sustaining these margins at scale is more difficult.

As the business evolves towards transactions and new monetisation layers, cost structures may change and execution will matter more.

Returns driven by efficiency are easier to sustain than those dependent on evolving models.

Valuation reflects expectations, not uncertainty

Despite the correction, valuations remain elevated at around 40x earnings.

This implies continued growth and margin strength.

At the same time, parts of the business are now being viewed more cautiously than before.

The reset is not in the numbers.

It is in the assumptions.

Management remains confident

Management expects growth across segments and continued margin expansion, supported by operating leverage.

But beyond that, guidance is limited.

There are no explicit targets on growth, margins or timelines for new initiatives.

The direction is clear.

The outcomes are not.

The story is changing

CarTrade has already demonstrated that it can build and scale a profitable platform.

The next phase is more complex.

It requires evolving the model without weakening it, and building new revenue streams without diluting existing strengths.

Because the company is no longer being judged on what it has built.

It is being judged on what it can sustain.

The question that matters

CarTrade now sits between two realities.

One where growth is strong, margins are expanding and execution remains intact.

And another where the model is evolving, visibility is uneven and expectations remain elevated.

Nothing has broken.

But something has changed.

The question is not whether the business can grow.

It is whether the economics hold as the nature of that growth shifts.

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.