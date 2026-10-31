A Rs 10,000 crore government scheme has opened up a fresh growth opportunity for two small-cap stocks. Both companies operate in an industry where India is looking to expand domestic production sharply, and the latest policy push could provide an important boost to their growth plans.

On 28 October 2026, the Union Cabinet approved a major manufacturing incentive scheme aimed at increasing domestic capacity nearly tenfold. The move is part of the government’s broader effort to reduce import dependence, strengthen local manufacturing and build a more competitive supply chain.

The scheme offers financial assistance linked to production and sales, along with a 3% interest subsidy on eligible expansion loans. For companies already operating in the targeted industry, these incentives could support capacity expansion and improve their ability to compete with imports.

Two listed small-cap companies have an existing presence in this segment. Both have invested in manufacturing capacity, making them worth examining as potential beneficiaries of the government’s latest initiative.

However, the extent of the opportunity will depend on more than their existing operations. The scheme has specific eligibility requirements, particularly for capacity expansion, which could influence how much support each company receives.

So, which are these two small-cap stocks, how significant is the Rs 10,000 crore opportunity for their businesses, and how well are they positioned to benefit?

Let’s take a closer look.

#1 Jupiter Wagons: 4,500-TEU Container Capacity, Sales Rise 44%

Jupiter Wagons is primarily known for manufacturing railway freight wagons. However, its container manufacturing operations bring it into focus following the government’s Rs 10,000 crore incentive scheme.

The company operates a facility in Indore with an annual manufacturing capacity of 4,500 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). According to its FY26 annual report, the facility manufactures ISO and CSC-certified containers for domestic and multimodal logistics applications.

This established manufacturing capacity, along with commercial container sales, supports its inclusion among potential beneficiaries of the scheme.

Container Revenue Grows 25%, but Remains Just 3.4% of Business

Jupiter’s container revenue increased 25% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 87.3 crore in FY26. Container sales rose 44% to 1,460 units.

However, containers contributed only 3.4% of standalone revenue. Railway wagons remained the largest business, generating around Rs 2,026 crore in FY26.

The company is also developing containerised battery energy storage systems (BESS) in 10-foot and 20-foot formats. Its August earnings-call commentary highlighted in-house container manufacturing capabilities supporting this business. However, these products cannot automatically be treated as eligible shipping containers under the new scheme.

Interest Subsidy Hinges on a 25,000-TEU Expansion

The government’s incentive framework requires brownfield projects to add at least 25,000 TEUs of annual capacity to qualify for the 3% interest subsidy. New greenfield projects must have a minimum annual capacity of 1 lakh TEUs.

Jupiter’s existing capacity is below these thresholds. Its available disclosures do not establish a container expansion plan meeting either requirement.

However, the scheme separately provides operating assistance of up to Rs 86,625 per 40-foot container. This requires compliance with global shipping standards and at least 70% domestic content through FY32, rising to 90% thereafter.

Jupiter’s certifications support its manufacturing credentials. However, its domestic-content compliance and eligibility for operational assistance remain unconfirmed.

New Railway Order Adds Rs 1,140 Crore, but Not to Container Capacity

On 29 October, Jupiter announced a Rs 1,140 crore order from the Ministry of Railways for 2,583 freight wagons. The order strengthens its railway business but does not directly increase container manufacturing capacity.

In FY26, consolidated revenue declined 26% YoY to Rs 2,916 crore, while net profit fell 56% to Rs 166 crore. Wheelset supply shortages affected wagon production and profitability.

Jupiter is yet to declare its Q2FY27 financial results.

The container business has recorded growth, but it remains a small part of Jupiter’s operations. The new scheme could offer additional support, provided the company meets the relevant conditions. For now, the key factors are domestic-content compliance and whether Jupiter announces a qualifying capacity expansion.

Jupiter Wagons Financial Performance

Metric FY26 Revenue Rs 2,916 crore Revenue growth -26% YoY Net profit Rs 166 crore Profit growth -56% YoY Source: Jupiter Wagons FY26 Annual Report

In the past year, the share price of Jupiter Wagons tumbled 43.4%.

Jupiter Wagons 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#2 Kalyani Cast-Tech: 17,000-TEU Container Capacity, Rs 133 Crore Order Book

Kalyani Cast-Tech manufactures ISO shipping containers and specialised containers used for transporting steel, automobiles and bulk commodities.

The company’s established container manufacturing operations and recent capacity expansion make it relevant to the government’s Rs 10,000 crore incentive scheme. Unlike companies planning to enter the industry, Kalyani already has operating facilities, commercial deliveries and an established customer base.

According to its October 2026 investor presentation, the company supplies customers including CONCOR, JSW Ports, Central Warehousing Corporation and the Indian Navy.

New Kutch Plant Takes Container Capacity to 17,000 TEUs

Kalyani’s Rewari facility has an annual capacity of approximately 7,000 TEUs. Its new manufacturing facility at Shivlakha, Kutch, adds another 10,000 TEUs annually.

Production at the Kutch plant began in June 2026. Management confirmed during its 29 October business update that around 500 containers had already been manufactured and delivered from the facility.

The 144-acre Kutch campus also houses an operational Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal, inaugurated in September. The company received permission to develop an inland container depot on 10 September, with operations targeted for early FY28.

Kalyani has also signed a technology-sharing agreement with a Japanese company for refrigerated container manufacturing.

Rs 133 Crore Order Book, Half Linked to Specialised Containers

Kalyani reported an order book of approximately Rs 133 crore in its October investor presentation. Management expects this to increase to around Rs 170 crore as further orders are finalised. Around half the existing orders relate to recently developed specialised containers.

These include stainless steel containers for corrosive materials, foldable containers and high-capacity designs for bulk cargo. Such products aim to increase payloads and reduce transportation costs.

However, management acknowledged that the first half of FY27 was weaker than expected because of supply-chain disruptions. Financial results for the September 2026 half-year, covering Q2FY27, are yet to be declared.

In FY26, standalone revenue increased 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 149.99 crore, while net profit grew 19.8% to Rs 17.05 crore, according to its annual report. Container-specific revenue is not separately disclosed.

Can Kalyani’s 17,000-TEU Capacity Qualify for Subsidies?

Under the government’s incentive framework, the 3% interest subsidy requires brownfield expansions adding at least 25,000 TEUs annually or greenfield facilities with a minimum capacity of 1 lakh TEUs.

Kalyani’s new 10,000-TEU facility does not meet either threshold. No further qualifying expansion has been disclosed.

However, operating assistance is separate and may be available for eligible containers meeting global standards and domestic-content requirements. Kalyani’s compliance with these conditions remains to be established.

The company has an expanding manufacturing base and a sizeable order book relative to FY26 revenue. Its ability to benefit from the scheme will depend on qualifying production and future investments. As a BSE SME-listed stock, trading liquidity and execution risks also warrant attention.

Kalyani Cast-Tech Financial Performance

Metric FY26 Revenue Rs 149.99 crore Revenue growth +7.7% YoY Net profit Rs 17.05 crore Profit growth +19.8% YoY Source: Kalyani Cast-Tech FY26 Annual Report

In the past year, the share price of Kalyani Cast-tech rallied 104.6%.

Kalynai Cast-Tech 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

Conclusion

The ₹10,000 crore scheme offers a new growth opportunity for India’s domestic container manufacturers. Both Jupiter Wagons and Kalyani Cast-Tech have established manufacturing operations, but their scale and exposure to the industry differ considerably.

Kalyani has a larger container manufacturing capacity and a more direct exposure to the segment, while Jupiter’s container business remains a small part of its overall operations.

However, neither company’s disclosed expansion plans currently establish eligibility for the 3% interest subsidy. Operating assistance could still provide an opportunity, subject to compliance with the scheme’s conditions.

For investors, the key factors to watch are fresh capacity announcements, domestic-content compliance, order execution and how much the incentives eventually contribute to revenue and profitability. The policy creates an opportunity, but its financial impact will depend on how effectively the companies can capitalise on it.

You can track how these are progressing by adding stocks to your watchlist.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Ekta Sonecha Desai has a passion for writing and a deep interest in the equity markets. Combined with an analytical approach, she likes to deep dive into the world of companies, studying their performance, and uncovering insights that bring value to her readers.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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