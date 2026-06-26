If you ask investors why BSE has become one of the market’s biggest winners over the past few years, most are likely to give the same answer – Derivatives.

They are not wrong. A few years ago, BSE barely had a meaningful presence in index options. Today, it has emerged as a serious challenger, transforming what was once considered a weak spot into one of its biggest growth drivers.

But that explanation tells only part of the story. The bigger transformation has happened quietly.

BSE Ltd. 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

BSE is no longer just a stock exchange where investors buy and sell shares. It is gradually becoming a broader capital-market infrastructure company, earning revenue from multiple activities that support India’s financial markets.

Every new investor opening a demat account. Every company launching an initial public offering. Every mutual fund transaction and every increase in trading activity creates another opportunity for the company to grow. That is why BSE looks like a very different business today from the one investors knew just five years ago.

A Business That Has Changed Dramatically

The financials tell the story better than any description. In FY20, BSE reported revenue of Rs 609 crore. Operating profit stood at Rs 127 crore and operating margins were around 21%.

How BSE has changed

Metric FY20 FY26 Revenue Rs 609 crore Rs 4,834 crore Operating profit Rs 127 crore Rs 3,079 crore Operating margin 21% 64% Net profit Rs 89 crore Rs 2,497 crore Soure: Screener.in

By FY26, operational revenue had increased to Rs 4,834 crore while operating profit climbed to Rs 3,079 crore. Operating margins expanded to 64%, making FY26 the strongest financial year in the company’s history. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose sharply, while the company remained debt free and continued generating strong cash flows.

These are not the numbers investors normally associate with a 150-year-old institution. So what changed?

BSE Is No Longer Just A Stock Exchange

Think about what happens when a company comes to the market to raise money.

It launches an initial public offering. Investors subscribe to the issue. They later buy and sell the shares, trade derivatives linked to those stocks or indices and invest through mutual funds. Brokers use market data, trading terminals and exchange infrastructure to serve their clients.

BSE participates in almost every stage of that process. That is perhaps the biggest change in its business model.

A few years ago, investors largely viewed BSE as a cash equity exchange. Today, the company earns from derivatives, listings, mutual fund transactions through the StAR Mutual Fund platform, market data, index licensing, clearing services, co-location facilities and other technology-led businesses. The important point is not that BSE has entered new businesses.

Source: Company Presentation

It is these businesses that reinforce one another.

If more companies come to the market, listing income increases. If more investors trade those shares, transaction income rises. If more households invest through mutual funds, the StAR platform benefits. As India’s capital markets become deeper and more active, several parts of BSE’s business grow together.

That makes the earnings profile much stronger than it once was.

Derivatives Started The Turnaround. They Are Unlikely To Finish It.

There is little doubt that derivatives have transformed BSE’s fortunes.

From having almost no meaningful presence in index options a few years ago, the exchange has built a credible position in the segment. New products linked to the Focused Information Technology, Focused MidCap and Sensex Next 30 indices are expected to broaden participation further.

But management’s strategy extends well beyond derivatives.

The StAR Mutual Fund platform has become the country’s largest mutual fund transaction platform, while the listing business is benefiting from strong capital market activity. During FY26, BSE welcomed 255 new listings and entered FY27 with more than 250 companies in the pipeline expected to raise around Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Management also sees another opportunity that receives far less attention. Cash equity market share has improved from around 5% to 6% when the current management took charge to about 7% to 8% today. That is progress, but management has publicly said it wants to reach double-digit market share over time.

Why does that matter? Because higher cash market activity strengthens several other businesses as well, including clearing, listings and market data. In other words, success in one part of the exchange creates opportunities elsewhere.

Rather than relying on one successful product, BSE is steadily building an ecosystem where multiple businesses support one another.

The Opportunity Is Bigger Than One Strong Year

The obvious question is whether FY26 represents a peak or the beginning of a longer growth cycle. Management believes the latter.

More Indians are investing in financial assets than ever before. Companies continue to raise capital through public markets, while participation in equities and mutual funds keeps expanding. These trends are not unique to one product or one business. They strengthen the entire ecosystem in which BSE operates.

The company’s strategy reflects that reality. Instead of depending on a single growth engine, it continues to invest in technology, market infrastructure and new products while expanding into businesses that complement its core exchange franchise.

If India’s financial markets continue to deepen over the next decade, BSE intends to participate in a much larger share of that growth than it does today.

Why The Business Is Becoming Better

Rapid revenue growth is only one part of the investment story. The quality of the business is improving as well.

Unlike manufacturers that need to build new factories or lenders that require additional capital as their balance sheets expand, a stock exchange can process significantly higher volumes using largely the same infrastructure. As activity increases, costs do not rise at the same pace.

That operating leverage has helped operating margins expand from around 21% in FY20 to 64% in FY26, even as revenue has grown nearly eightfold.

Capital allocation

Metric FY26 Debt to equity 0 Return on equity 44.8% Return on capital employed 58% Dividend payout (latest from Screener) Soure: Screener.in

The balance sheet tells the same story if you look closely. BSE remains debt-free while generating high returns on capital. Return on equity stood at 44.8%, while return on capital employed was 58% in FY26.

Its asset-light model allows the company to invest in technology, reward shareholders and still maintain financial flexibility. Few businesses combine strong earnings growth, high return ratios and virtually no financial debt.

The Valuation Reflects High Expectations

Investors have clearly recognised BSE’s transformation. The stock now trades at a premium valuation, reflecting expectations that India’s financialization still has a long runway.

The market is effectively betting that more investors, higher mutual fund participation, a healthy initial public offering pipeline and continued growth across BSE’s businesses will keep earnings moving higher.

That also means expectations are elevated. Thus, any slowdown in market activity, regulatory changes or stronger competition could affect the pace of growth.

The Bigger Picture

Five years ago, BSE was largely viewed as a mature stock exchange trying to remain relevant in a rapidly changing market. Today, it looks very different.

The company is no longer dependent on one business or one product. Instead, it is gradually becoming a diversified capital market infrastructure company whose fortunes are increasingly tied to the long-term growth of India’s financial markets rather than the success of any single segment.

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Whether the stock can continue to deliver exceptional returns from current levels will depend on valuation, competition and market conditions. But the more important point is this. The BSE investors are analysing today is fundamentally different from the BSE they knew just a few years ago.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.