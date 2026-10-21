Moving cargo is only one part of the logistics business. Customers also need warehouses, freight handling and coordination between road and rail. A company that can offer several of these services has more ways to win business from customers and deepen existing relationships.

That is the business iWare Supplychain Services is trying to build. It offers road transportation, full-truck-load and heavy transport, warehousing, third-party logistics (3PL), rail rake handling and container freight services. Its network spans 50 locations, with a fleet of 165 vehicles and more than 8 lakh square feet of warehouse space. Its 3PL operations include services for Jaquar.

iWare Supplychain Services 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

The company has also begun adding capabilities beyond road transport. In FY26, it started operating a Container Freight Station at Kandla under an arrangement with the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), completed its first container rake movement and carried out its first rail movement of bitumen. These are useful additions, but the revenue mix shows where the business still stands.

Trucks still dominate revenue

FY26 segment Revenue (Rs crore) Share of revenue Transportation 210.4 81.7% Rake handling 24.4 9.5% Warehousing 21.1 8.2% Rental 1.7 0.7%

Source: Company annual report

Transportation generated Rs 210.4 crore of the company’s Rs 257.66 crore FY26 revenue. Rake handling and warehousing contributed Rs 24.4 crore and Rs 21.1 crore, respectively, while rental income remained marginal.

The numbers put the expansion into perspective. iWare has started building a wider logistics offering, but more than four-fifths of its revenue still comes from transportation. The newer services offer room to diversify, although they have yet to become major revenue contributors.

For investors, the opportunity is not simply that iWare can offer more services. It is whether those services can grow large enough to make a meaningful contribution to profits, while the core transportation business continues to expand. A broader network is useful, but the economics of that network will ultimately determine its value.

Revenue takes off, but margins tell another story

The FY26 numbers show a business growing at considerable speed. Revenue from operations rose 200%. Net profit increased 88%.

Those are impressive growth rates, particularly for a company that is still building its scale. But the difference between revenue growth and profit growth deserves attention. Sales nearly tripled, yet profits did not keep pace.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 72% to Rs 29 cr but EBITDA margin fell to 11.56% from around 20.2% in FY25.

Sales are rising faster than profit

Half-year ended Sales (Rs crore) Operating profit (Rs crore) Operating margin September 2024 30 5 15% September 2025 93 12 13% March 2026 164 17 11%

Source: Screener.in

The trend is clear. Sales have climbed sharply, but operating margins have narrowed as the business has expanded.

The expense breakdown offers a clue as to why. Lorry hire charges rose by 238% in FY26, while vehicle running costs surged 577%. Warehouse handling expenses increased 42%, while rake handling expenses rose 16%.

These costs are central to a logistics business. Moving more cargo requires vehicles, transport arrangements and handling services, and a large share of the additional revenue can go towards paying for them. In iWare’s case, the cost of serving a much larger business has risen faster than revenue, leaving a smaller share of sales as operating profit.

The company’s other expenses increased approximately 254%. As a share of revenue, they climbed from 70.8% to 83.5%. This explains why strong revenue growth has not translated into a comparable increase in earnings.

Rail Cargo and CWC Partnership: A New Growth Avenue

One of the more interesting parts of iWare’s expansion is its push into rail-linked logistics. For suitable cargo and routes, rail transportation can provide an alternative to road movement. A provider that coordinates rail movement with warehousing and other services can offer customers a more integrated arrangement.

iWare has taken on a strategic alliance management role at Central Warehousing Corporation’s (CWC) Kandla Container Freight Station. It has also introduced a Green Channel Rail Cargo Service with CWC for the Kandla-Delhi corridor. The company has completed a container rake movement with CWC and carried out its first rail movement of bitumen.

These initiatives broaden the range of services iWare can offer. They could help it participate in cargo movements that require coordination between transport modes, storage facilities and freight-handling operations.

These initiatives could help iWare expand beyond road transportation and offer customers more integrated logistics services. Their success, however, will depend on the volumes they attract, the margins they earn and how efficiently the company uses its capacity.

Expansion brings opportunity, and a bill

iWare is expanding across new locations and adding capabilities through acquisitions. These moves could help it reach more customers and broaden its service offering, but they also require investment in facilities, vehicles and operations.

The key is how quickly these additions become productive. Investors should watch how the expansion translates into revenue, margins and cash flow. Until the new operations make a meaningful financial contribution, growth in the network alone is not enough to judge their success.

Debt is rising along with the business

A fast-growing logistics company needs money. It may need to invest in vehicles, warehouses and equipment while also financing the gap between paying suppliers and collecting money from customers. The faster the business grows, the greater these requirements can become.

iWare’s borrowings more than doubled to Rs 70.17 crore in FY26 as the company expanded its business. The debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.26 times, while interest coverage was 5.20 times. As borrowings rise, iWare will need to generate stronger cash flows to fund expansion and meet its financial obligations.

Cash Flow and Debt: The Cost of Expanding a Logistics Network

Operating cash flow turned negative in FY26, compared with a positive Rs 6 crore in FY25. Trade receivables were up to Rs 59.96 crore from Rs 14.06 crore, while debtor days increased. This means more money is getting tied up in the business as it grows.

This is common in businesses where customers pay after a service is delivered. iWare still needs to pay transport operators, suppliers and employees while waiting for payments to arrive. The longer customers take to pay, the greater the need for working capital. The cash conversion cycle also increased to 85 days from 60 days, while working-capital days rose to 24 from 8.

Rapid growth can temporarily absorb cash, but the trend needs watching. If collections do not improve, iWare may have to rely on additional borrowing to fund its operations.

Strong returns, but can they last?

iWare reported return on capital employed (ROCE) of approximately 28% and return on equity (ROE) of around 40%. These are attractive returns.

But the trend matters. ROCE declined from approximately 35% in FY25 to 28% in FY26. The latest figure remains healthy, but the decline deserves attention as assets and borrowings expand.

If the company’s new facilities and services generate sufficient revenue and profit, there is a good chance returns could stabilise. However, if the company keeps investing while margins remain under pressure and working capital absorbs more cash, returns could weaken further.

iWare Supplychain Valuation: Does the P/E Justify the Premium?

At Rs 359, iWare trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28.7 times. The valuation reflects expectations of future growth. A P/E multiple of nearly 29 times is not automatically expensive if earnings continue to rise and returns remain attractive. But it does mean investors need the business to deliver.

At Rs 359, the stock is roughly 32% below its peak of Rs 530. The fall from the high does not, by itself, tell us why the stock declined or whether it has become cheap. The key question is whether the current price is justified by the earnings and cash flows the company can generate in the years ahead.

NSE Emerge Trading Risks: Promoter Exits

iWare trades on NSE Emerge, where thin trading volumes and a 5% daily price limit can make exiting difficult when sentiment turns. In such a stock, a few large orders can make a difference to the price.

Promoters have cut their stake

Shareholding Mar 2026 Jun 2026 Sep 2026 Promoters 74.09% 69.01% 62.84% Public 25.43% 30.56% 35.86%

Source: Screener.in

Then there is the promoter holding, which fell from 74.09% in March 2026 to 62.84% in September.

Future Outlook: Can iWare Turn Scale Into Sustainable Profit?

iWare has built a larger logistics business in a relatively short period. Revenue has expanded sharply, net profit has increased and new initiatives in rail cargo, container freight and third-party logistics create opportunities to serve more customers. Its reported returns on capital are attractive, even though ROCE has declined from the previous year.

However, the financial questions are equally important. EBITDA margin fell significantly in FY26 and operating cash flow turned negative. These developments do not erase the opportunity, but they make cash generation and margin improvement central to the investment case.

The next set of results should help establish whether the company can improve collections, stabilize margins and reduce the amount of money tied up in working capital. Investors will also want to see whether new services and locations are generating enough business to justify the additional investment.

For a logistics company, getting bigger is only the first step. The more important achievement is to move more goods, earn a reasonable margin and collect the cash without continually stretching the balance sheet.

iWare has shown that it can grow its revenue rapidly. The next question is whether it can make that growth pay.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

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