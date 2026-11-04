The September 2026 shareholding filings have thrown up an unusual pair. Radhakishan Damani, the man behind DMart, shows up with 1.16% of Blackstone’s warehouse landlord. Ashish Dhawan, the founder of ChrysCapital, shows up with exactly 1.00% of the overseas freight arm carved out of Allcargo Logistics.

Both stocks are new to the market. Both are in the red. Damani’s pick is 28% below its Rs 60 IPO price. Dhawan’s bet is 48% below the price at which it closed on its first day of trade.

The pairing is worth a closer look because the two firms earn money in opposite ways. The former builds and collects rent on leases that run for years. The latter fills the container and earns a thin fee on each shipment, so its income swings with freight rates and wars. One is a balance sheet being repaired. The other trades as though the market doubts it will recover.

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#1 Horizon Industrial Parks: Blackstone’s Rs 12,400-Crore Warehouse Empire

Incorporated in 2009, Horizon Industrial Parks builds and leases large warehouses, factory sheds and smaller logistics hubs inside cities. Blackstone first invested in 2020 and now holds 75.4% through three entities. As of May 2026, Horizon had 45 assets across 10 hubs, with a total network of 58.58 million sq ft. Its market cap is Rs 12,443 cr.

Radhakishan Damani’s Rs 200Cr Pre-IPO Bet: Tracking the Haircut

Radhakishan Damani did not buy in the market. He joined a Rs 1,650 cr pre-IPO round in December 2025, alongside SBI Life and funds run by 360 ONE. Media reports put his allotment at about 3.34 cr shares at Rs 59.81 each, close to Rs 200 cr in all.

The IPO was priced at Rs 60 and drew bids for only 1.52 times the shares on offer. The stock listed on 24th August 2026 and closed its first day at Rs 58.16 on the NSE. It has not closed above the issue price since. At Rs 43.14 on 3rd November 2026, Damani’s 3,34,39,224 shares are worth about Rs 144 cr, a notional loss of roughly Rs 56 cr.

Logistics is familiar ground for him. His filings also show a 1.2% stake in Blue Dart Express.

Slashing Debt by 49%: How Horizon is Deploying its Rs 2,600Cr IPO Funds

The entire Rs 2,600 cr issue was fresh money for the company. Borrowings fell from Rs 6,904 cr in March 2026 to Rs 3,548 cr in September 2026, a drop of 49%. A monitoring agency report filed with BSE on 2nd November 2026 shows Rs 2,250 cr went to repaying loans, with Rs 350 cr yet to be used.

Horizon Q2 Results 2026: Operating Margins Hit 81% as Profits Return

Rs cr Sep 2025 Sep 2026 Change Sales 166 215 30% EBITDA 130 173 33% Interest 148 116 -22% Net Profit -76 14 NM

Source: Screener.in

NM: not meaningful. Operating margin reached 81%. Finished, leased buildings cost little to run. The trouble has always sat below that line. In FY26, interest of Rs 539 cr and depreciation of Rs 266 cr more than wiped out an operating profit of Rs 531 cr.

3-Year Revenue CAGR at 66%: Can Horizon Outgrow Its Historical Losses?

Financial Year FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 3Y CAGR Sales (Rs cr) 151 234 390 691 66% EBITDA (Rs cr) 19 137 290 531 NM Net Profit (Rs cr) -151 -139 -179 -204 NM

Source: Screener.in

NM: not meaningful. EBITDA here refers to operating profit before other income. Only four years of consolidated accounts are on record, so a five-year growth rate cannot be worked out. Sales grew 66% a year over three years, helped by a buying spree. As per its offer document, 35 of its 45 assets were acquired in FY25 and FY26 alone. Growth in operating profit from a Rs 19 cr base tells us little, and the company lost money in every year shown.

October 2026 Earnings Insights: Contracted Rents Cross the Rs 1,000Cr Mark

On the earnings call of 29th October 2026, management said contracted annual rent had crossed Rs 1,000 cr, at Rs 1,004 cr. Occupancy in stabilised assets stood at 94%. Horizon leased 4.4 million sq ft in the first half against a full-year target of 6.5 million. Expiring leases were renewed at rents 12% higher. Nearly 80% of first-half demand came from factories, not e-commerce.

Horizon Valuation: Analyzing the 1.5x Price-to-Book Reality

Horizon has no PE ratio, as it has posted losses over the last twelve months. Having listed in August, it has no 10-year median PE either. The realty industry it is grouped with trades at a median PE of 23.4x, against a 10-year median of 26.7x. Book value is the more useful yardstick here. At Rs 43.14, the stock trades at about 1.5 times its book value of Rs 28.3 a share, and its market cap is about 12 times its contracted rent.

The $480 Million Loan Covenant and February 2027 Lock-In Risk

On 30th September 2026, the promoters told BSE that their entire 75.4% stake is bound by covenants under a loan of up to USD 480 million from Barclays, Deutsche Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and SMBC. They said no direct pledge has been created on the listed shares, and Horizon itself is not a party. Even so, it is borrowing secured, in effect, on Horizon’s shares.

Pre-IPO shares are generally locked in for six months from the IPO allotment. For Horizon, that window closes around February 2027. A court case, the CWC matter, is also still pending. The market did not wait for any of it. The stock fell 9.8% on 30th October, the session after its best quarter yet.

#2 Allcargo Global: Ashish Dhawan’s Bet on the World’s Largest Cargo Consolidator

Originally set up as Allcargo ECU Ltd, Allcargo Global runs the ECU Worldwide network. It is the world’s largest consolidator of part-container cargo, with management claiming a global share of about 14.5%. Small shippers who cannot fill a container buy space inside one, much like buying a seat rather than hiring the whole plane. Its market cap is Rs 1,077 cr.

The 48% Post-Listing Wipeout: What Triggered Allcargo Global’s Slump?

Allcargo Global listed on 3rd July 2026, after Allcargo Logistics shareholders got one share for every share they held. It closed its first day at Rs 20.90. In each of the next nine sessions it fell about 5%, the daily limit, ending at Rs 13.21 on 16th July. On 3rd November 2026, it closed at Rs 10.97, down 48% from its debut close.

Following the Smart Money: Decoding Dhawan’s Rs 10.8Cr Entry Point

Ashish Dhawan holds 98,38,739 shares, worth about Rs 10.8 cr today. The stock has slid 16% since the September quarter ended.

Records show he held about 1.6% of the old Allcargo Logistics through 2019 to 2021. He did not appear as a 1% holder of the parent in any quarter from December 2023. Since the new shares were issued one for one, a full 1% stake suggests he bought at least part of it after the listing.

He is not alone. Three US-based Acacia funds together hold 4.99%, and Tata Small Cap Fund owns 1.74%. Founder Shashi Kiran Shetty and family hold 63.28%.

Allcargo Global Financials: Navigating a Rs 290Cr Net Loss and Vanishing Margins

Financial Year FY24 (8m) FY25 FY26 5Y CAGR Sales (Rs cr) 5,642 14,077 12,758 NM EBITDA (Rs cr) 133 336 11 NM Net Profit (Rs cr) 9 43 -290 NM

Source: Screener.in

FY24 covers eight months. NM: not meaningful. EBITDA here refers to operating profit before other income. The accounts on record start with an eight-month FY24, so a five-year growth rate is not available. In FY26, sales fell 9% to Rs 12,758 cr, operating profit nearly vanished at Rs 11 cr and the net loss stood at Rs 290 cr. Interest of Rs 88 cr alone was eight times operating profit.

The June 2026 quarter showed a turn. Sales rose 6% from a year ago to Rs 3,522 cr. Operating profit was Rs 28 cr, against a loss of Rs 32 cr a year earlier. The net loss narrowed to Rs 28 cr from Rs 87 cr. Management credits cost cuts and AI-led automation.

Thin margins are partly an accounting quirk. Ocean freight passes straight through the books, so management tracks gross profit per cubic metre instead.

The Ultimate Contrarian Play? Why Allcargo Trades Below Book Value

With losses on the books and four months of trading history, the stock has neither a PE nor a 10-year median PE. The logistics industry trades at a median PE of 24.6x, against a 10-year median of 27.3x. The market cap of Rs 1,077 cr is below the Rs 1,296 cr of shareholders’ funds on its March 2026 balance sheet. It is also about 8% of a year’s sales. That gap is the whole contrarian case.

Middle East Headwinds and CRISIL Downgrades: The Road Ahead for Ocean Freight

On 24th September 2026, Allcargo Global told BSE that CRISIL had cut its rating to A-/Stable, from A/Negative in March. The Middle East crisis has hurt volumes for months, hitting full-container cargo hardest. Borrowings stood at Rs 1,338 cr in March 2026, roughly equal to equity. Management plans to sell USD 10 million to USD 15 million of non-core property to cut debt. Results for the September quarter are due by 14th November 2026.

Horizon vs. Allcargo: The Asset Landlord or the Freight Consolidator?

Put side by side, the two bets ask different questions. Damani’s Horizon is a repair job that is working. Rent is rising, interest is falling and the September quarter brought a profit of Rs 14 cr. The doubts are about price and supply: a stock at 1.5 times book, a lock-in ending in February and a promoter stake tied to a USD 480 million loan.

Dhawan’s Allcargo Global is a pure price call. The market values a Rs 12,758 cr revenue business at Rs 1,077 cr, below its book value. But the business still loses money, and its fortunes depend on trade routes no one in Mumbai controls.

Neither investor caught the bottom. Two dates matter now: Allcargo Global’s September quarter numbers by 14th November 2026, and Horizon’s lock-in expiry around February 2027. Till then, the sensible course is to keep both on a watchlist and let the numbers, not the famous names, make the case.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in and www.trendlyne.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information, including filings made available on the BSE website.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, He was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors.