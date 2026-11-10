It’s a Diwali gift for shareholders from shipping companies – The Great Eastern Shipping Company (G E Shipping) has declared an interim dividend of Rs 14.4 per share while declaring its second quarter of FY27 results last week, maintaining the dividend at highest-ever level. The record date is November 13.

It had also paid an interim dividend of Rs 14.4 per share after declaring first quarter of FY27 results. The total dividend for the first half of FY27 is Rs 28.8 per share. For perspective, G E Shipping had paid a dividend of Rs 35.1 per share for FY26.

Meanwhile, the government-controlled Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share while declaring its second quarter results, and the record date is November 16. SCI had given a dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share during FY26.

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How the Strait of Hormuz Crisis Pushed Tanker Rates Up 400%

The ongoing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz between US and Iran had led to a surge in spot freight rates. Spot freight rates in key tanker segments, large vessels used to transport crude oil from the Middle East to key consuming countries in India and China have jumped nearly 4-to-5 times y-o-y in the September 2026 quarter.

For instance, in tanker segments like very large crude carrier (VLCC), spot freight rate had averaged $ 296,940 per day in the September 2026 quarter as compared to $ 51, 465 per day a year earlier.

In other tanker segments like Suezmax, spot freight rate had averaged $ 243,588 per day as compared to $ 52,076 per day a year earlier.

Also, in the smaller dry bulk segment, the Baltic Dry Index averaged 3,041 as compared to 1,978 a year earlier, and that is being attributed to strong demand from mining companies for transporting coal and iron ore to the global steel industry, which is in the midst of a cyclical upturn.

The above rates indicate global market trends and not a particular voyage between two points, pointed out senior shipping officials.

Top level executives from the shipping industry highlighted the continuing challenges they faced operating vessels in the key Middle Eastern and neighbouring regions. Shipping executives also pointed out that nearly 20% of global VLCC capacity is more than 20 years old and not permitted to sail. The above trend has also led to higher spot freight rates in this segment.

Indian shipping companies typically have 70% of their total fleet capacity dedicated to the tanker segment for transporting crude oil and other products. Shipping companies utilise a combination of short and long-term contracts with their customers to maximise their earnings.

The Asset Sale Shielding GE Shipping’s 118% Profit Surge

G E Shipping, like other players in the shipping industry, benefited from a surge in freight rates in the tanker segment in the quarter under review. G E Shipping has highlighted that its total revenue days was 3,737 in the quarter as compared to 3,678 a year earlier.

Also, its total owned tonnage was 3.24 million dead weight tonnage (dwt) as compared to 3.13 million tonnes a year earlier. The company has also highlighted that for crude carriers the average freight rate was $ 73, 322 per day as compared to $ 29,974 per day a year earlier.

As a result, G E Shipping’s consolidated revenue from operations surged 47% y-o-y to Rs 1,824.4 crore in the quarter under review. Other income of the company was Rs 409.2 crore as compared to Rs 140 crore a year earlier, and that was thanks to profit on sale of ships and other assets.

As a result, the company’s net profit jumped 118.4% to Rs 1,269.2 crore in the quarter. For perspective, during FY26, GE Shipping had a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,942.5 crore.

The company’s fleet capacity in the first week of November, 2026 was 3.38 million dead weight tonne (dwt), and it had 26 tanker vessels out of its total fleet capacity of 42 vessels. The company in the press release had highlighted current capacity utilisation is close to 100%.

Core operational performance in Q2FY27 (consolidated) – G E Shipping v/s Shipping Corporation of India (% Change YoY)

Operational parameter G E Shipping (consolidated) Shipping Corporation of India (consolidated) Growth in revenue from operations 47% 71.2% Net Profit 118.4% 205.4%

Source- Screener.in and company results

Meanwhile, Shipping Corporation of India’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 71.2% y-o-y to Rs 2,290.7 crore in the quarter. Its net profit also expanded 205.4% y-o-y to Rs 577.8 crore in the quarter.

And while Shipping Corporation of India has not provided any operational details related to the quarter under review, it does appear likely that the government-controlled company had a larger proportion of its fleet capacity on spot freight rate basis, and was able to grow its financials faster than G E Shipping.

Return on Equity: GE Shipping Marginally Edges SCI at 15.9%

G E Shipping had a consolidated return on equity (RoE) of 15.9%, according to Screener.in, and it was 15% for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI.).

Return on Equity – G E Shipping is ahead of Shipping Corporation of India

Shipping Company Consolidated return on equity (%) The Great Eastern Shipping Company 15.9% Shipping Corporation of India 15%

Source – Screener.in

Evaluating the Rs 1,530 Buy-back Ceiling Amid Peak Cyclical Risk

G E Shipping had earlier approved a buy-back of shares at a price not exceeding Rs 1,530 per share and for an amount not exceeding Rs 900 crore.

In its second quarter results declared on November 6, the company has highlighted it has bought back shares worth nearly Rs 627.4 crore. The buy-back is expected to end on 11 December, 2026.

At the buy-back price, the stock is valued at a P/E of nearly 5 times. The stock ended Monday’s trade 3% lower at Rs 1,425.5.

Over the past 5 years, the stock has traded at a P/E between 4.7 times and 30.5 times, according to Screener.in.

Spot shipping freight rates tend to be quite volatile and the shipping industry reacts almost instantly to big / significant changes in the global economy. Readers need to take into consideration the recent victory of the Democratic party in the US mid-term elections has raised the prospects of some kind of peace between the US and Iran, and this in turn has raised the possibility of tanker freight rates cooling off significantly, going forward.

In such a scenario, players like G E Shipping will depend on long-term contracts to minimise any fall in spot freight rates.

The Value Trap? Why GE Shipping’s 4.7x P/E Doesn’t Guarantee a Bargain

G E Shipping trades at a consolidated P/E of 4.7 times.

Shipping Corporation of India trades at a consolidated P/E of 6 times. Over the past 5 years, the stock has traded at a P/E between 3.9 times and 23.7 times.

Valuations – G E Shipping v/s Shipping Corporation of India

Shipping company Consolidated P/E G E Shipping 4.7 times Shipping Corporation of India 6.0 times

Source – Screener.in

Spot shipping freight rates tend to be quite volatile, and readers need to take into account that a low P/E in the shipping industry does not necessarily mean a ‘value’ buy. The shipping industry reacts almost instantly to big / significant changes in the global economy.

Readers can put G E Shipping and Shipping Corporation of India to their watchlist of stocks and see if their performance matches expectations.

Disclaimer

Amriteshwar Mathur is a financial journalist with over 20 years of experience.

The writer and his family have no shareholding in any of the stocks mentioned in the article.

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