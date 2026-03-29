There was a time when Paytm’s growth strategy was simple.

Spend more.

Acquire faster.

Worry about profits later.

In the early years of India’s digital payments boom, that approach worked. Mobile wallets became mainstream. QR codes spread rapidly across neighbourhood stores. Investors rewarded scale over sustainability.

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But markets eventually ask uncomfortable questions.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) 1-Year Share Price Chart

source: screener.in

Today, One 97 Communications (Paytm’s corporate name) is trying to answer the most important one.

Can a payments company built on disruption transform itself into a disciplined financial services platform?

Recent operating trends suggest that this transition has begun. But the outcome is still evolving.

Volume growth remains strong, but monetisation is the real test

Digital payment activity on the platform continues to expand at a healthy pace. Payment GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) grew about 23% year-on-year to around Rs 6.2 trillion in the recent quarter, reflecting deeper merchant penetration and rising consumer usage.

The merchant base also continued to expand, reaching roughly 48 million, while monthly active users increased to about 76 million.

Yet the economics of payments are changing. Net take rates in the payments business moderated to about 8.4 basis points, indicating structural pricing pressure in a zero-fee UPI ecosystem.

At the same time, the broader digital payments industry is showing early signs of moderation. Growth in UPI and even credit card spends has begun to slow from earlier highs. As a result, Paytm’s GMV growth, while still healthy, is no longer accelerating at the same pace.

In simple terms, transaction growth does not automatically translate into revenue growth.

This divergence is becoming a defining feature of India’s fintech landscape.

Financial services are emerging as the key earnings lever

Across the digital payments ecosystem, lending and value-added financial services are becoming central to monetisation.

For Paytm, financial services income has grown faster than core payment revenues in recent quarters. Lending revenue expanded about 10% quarter-on-quarter, reflecting stronger traction in merchant and consumer credit products.

Within lending, merchant loans are expected to grow faster than personal loans, pointing to a more secured and distribution-led model.

The strategic logic is straightforward.

Payments help build engagement.

Lending helps improve margins.

As platforms mature, investors increasingly focus on contribution margins, operating leverage and cross-selling potential rather than headline transaction volumes.

Profitability metrics are improving, albeit gradually

After several quarters of losses and margin volatility, operating performance has begun to stabilize.

Revenue from operations grew about 20% year-on-year to roughly Rs 21,940 million in the December quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved to around Rs 1,560 million, translating into an EBITDA margin of about 7%.

The improvement has come less from dramatic growth and more from restraint.

The company has cut back on aggressive cashbacks, slowed promotional spending and focussed on earning more from the merchants already on its platform.

As a result, scale is finally beginning to translate into better margins. The business is showing early signs of operating leverage, something investors had been waiting to see for years.

This is a clear departure from the earlier phase of India’s fintech boom, when growth was fuelled by incentives and customer acquisition costs were treated as an investment rather than an expense.

Policy support may cushion the transition

Government incentives for low-value digital transactions could provide some relief to payment platforms in the near term. Higher budgetary allocations mean additional income support for players operating in a zero-fee ecosystem.

But such support changes the timing of the problem, not the nature of it.

Digital payments, by design, are becoming a utility service. Transaction volumes can grow rapidly without a proportional increase in earnings. Incentives can soften this pressure for a while, but they cannot eliminate it.

At some point, platforms have to make their economics work on their own. That usually means earning more from merchants through subscriptions, cross-selling credit and financial products and improving the value generated from existing users rather than simply adding new ones.

In that sense, the real challenge for fintech companies is not growth. It is profitable growth.

Competition and regulation remain defining risks

India’s digital payments market is crowded and getting more so. Big technology companies, banks and specialised fintech firms are all chasing the same users and merchants, often with deep pockets and long-term ambitions.

At the same time, regulation has become a defining feature of the business. Policy changes and compliance issues have shown in the past how quickly growth assumptions can be reset.

In such an environment, strategy matters. But consistent execution matters even more.

Investor lens: what really matters now

For investors, the Paytm story is no longer about user growth or transaction volumes. Those boxes have largely been ticked.

The focus has shifted to a different set of questions. Can the company grow revenues while steadily improving margins? Can financial services turn into a reliable profit engine? And can the business start generating consistent free cash flows over time?

There are early signs of progress. Losses have narrowed, margins have turned positive and operating leverage is beginning to show. But markets tend to wait for consistency, not just direction.

Because at this stage, Paytm is not being judged on what it can become, but on what it can repeatedly deliver.

Stock volatility and valuation debate

Paytm’s stock has broadly moved in line with its business journey. There have been phases of optimism, followed by sharp corrections, and then some recovery. Over the past year too, the stock ran up and then corrected meaningfully, showing how quickly sentiment can change when expectations around regulation and profitability shift.

Valuing a company like Paytm is not very straightforward. Traditional metrics don’t say much when profits themselves are still evolving.

So the market is looking ahead. Not so much at what the business earns today, but what it might earn over time.

A lot depends on a few things falling into place. Can unit economics improve? Can financial services scale up meaningfully? And can growth eventually start translating into steady cash flows?

In the end, the debate is less about current earnings and more about how believable that path to sustainable profitability really is.

A platform at an inflection point

Paytm’s evolution mirrors a broader transition underway in India’s fintech sector.

The first phase was about disruption.

The second phase is about monetisation.

The third phase will be about sustainability.

If the company can convert its large payments ecosystem into a profitable financial services franchise, it stands to create long-term value.

If not, it may continue to operate as a high-volume platform with limited pricing power.

For now, Paytm stands at a crucial inflection point.

Not quite a turnaround story.

Not just a growth story either.

Something more complex. And far more interesting.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.