The Artificial Intelligence trade is showing signs of cooling, with the market becoming more cautious about the pace of data centre spending and the returns expected from AI investments. This has also put the spotlight on memory prices. Memory prices had risen sharply on strong demand from AI servers and data centres.

As technology companies reassess their spending plans, any slowdown in demand could ease the pressure on memory supply and bring prices down. The impact could extend well beyond the AI industry. Memory is a key component in laptops, desktops and other computing devices.

Higher memory prices have pushed up the cost of new computers. This has made refurbished devices a more affordable option for businesses, students, and individual buyers. A fall in memory prices could narrow this gap and make new computers more competitive again. IT distributors could also feel the impact, as lower component prices may reduce selling prices and slow revenue growth.

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This is particularly relevant for distributors that have benefited from higher product realisations over the past few quarters. Against this backdrop, two companies operating in India’s IT market present an interesting comparison. The share prices of both companies surged over 200% in the last one year before falling 30+% as AI trade unwind.

One is benefiting from the growing demand for refurbished computers, while the other is using its distribution network to expand into data centre services and semiconductor components. The bigger question is how much of this growth can continue if memory prices soften and the AI spending cycle loses momentum.

#1 GNG Electronics: The Refurbished PC Opportunity Meets a Memory Price Risk

GNG Electronics offers its products and services under the brand name ‘Electronics Bazaar’. Electronics Bazaar operates in the Information and Communication Technology refurbishment sector. It buys pre-owned personal computing devices and IT hardware, inspects and refurbishes them, then resells them.

Laptops and Computing Devices: Laptops are the core product, contributing 78% to 80% of revenue. The remainder of its revenue comes from desktops and other IT equipment.

Laptops are the core product, contributing 78% to 80% of revenue. The remainder of its revenue comes from desktops and other IT equipment. Branded Positioning: Rather than selling unbranded second-hand electronics, the company markets each unit under the Electronics Bazaar brand.

Rather than selling unbranded second-hand electronics, the company markets each unit under the Electronics Bazaar brand. Warranty and Quality Standards: Products undergo technical inspection and cosmetic grading before sale. Each unit comes with an official company warranty of one to three years.

The Unit Economics Behind 65% Price Arbitrage

This company bridges the gap between expensive new hardware and an unorganised second-hand market. ‘Electronics Bazaar’ prices its refurbished devices at approximately 30% to 35% of the retail cost of equivalent new computers. Another driver is cash savings for buyers as higher memory prices have elevated PC retail prices.

For example, if a new laptop costs ₹180 relative to an earlier baseline of ₹100, a refurbished unit can sell for about ₹54. This increases the customer’s absolute savings while supporting higher margins for the company. However, a fall in memory prices could narrow the actual savings. As a result, consumers can shift to a new laptop.

Why an AI Data Centre Slump Knocked 28% Off a Refurbisher

This matters given the ongoing correction in AI stocks amid expectations of regulation and a slower datacentre build-outs. GNG Electrics’ share price has already fallen 28% in the last five days, tracking the fall in data centre-related stocks. That said, the business focuses on small and medium businesses, corporates, educational institutions, and students.

Global Sourcing Engines and the ₹911-Crore Working Capital Bet

To feed its remarketing pipeline, Electronics Bazaar runs an organised international supply and refurbishment process. GNG acquires devices in bulk through IT Asset Disposition programs, corporate refreshes, and disposals from multinational corporations and large global financial institutions.

It operates with a global vendor base comprising 820 active suppliers. The company handles repairs and system restoration through its dedicated in-house technical facilities. In India, it has recently doubled its operational footprint. In the United Arab Emirates, it has expanded to eight dedicated facilities.

Evaluating the ₹911.6 Crore Inventory Bet and Debt Position

Management estimates that existing facilities operate at roughly 40-50% capacity utilisation. This leaves room to increase processing volume. As of September 30, 2026, the company held ₹911.6 crore in inventory. This is an increase from ₹743.1 crore reported on March 31, 2026. Management describes current inventory levels as elevated.

They expect inventory to remain at higher levels for at least the next two quarters. The company is funding this inventory increase primarily through internal accruals rather than taking on extra debt. Net debt stood at roughly ₹427 crore at the end of September 2026 and is expected to stay around that level for the full fiscal year.

Q2FY27 Earnings: Decoding the 42% Revenue Surge and ASP Hikes

GNG reported strong revenue and profit growth across its operations. It benefited from both higher unit volumes and improved pricing realisations. Revenue from operations surged 42% year-on-year to ₹624.8 crore in Q2FY27. The Indian business grew 45% year-on-year, while international business grew about 40% year-on-year.

Unit volume rose 30% year-on-year from Q2FY26. The average selling price (ASP) for laptops rose to about ₹31,000, up from ₹28,000 in Q2FY26. The ASP for desktops and other computing products increased to ₹19,500, up from approximately ₹18,000 in Q2FY26. Gross profit margin expanded 520 bps to 25.1%, up from 19.9% in Q2FY26.

Margin Expansion Mechanics: Operational Leverage vs. Inventory Timing

Management noted that 125 to 150 bps of the margin gains came from purchasing inventory ahead of component price increases. The remainder came from price increases enabled by higher retail prices for brand-new PCs.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) doubled (+100.7%). EBITDA margin expanded 439 bps to 15.0%. As a result, net profit surged 72.5% to ₹56.4 crore. Management raised its FY27 revenue growth target to 40% year-on-year over FY26. Net profit margin guidance is expected to be 150 bps higher than the FY26 baseline of 7.0%.

Is GNG Electronics Actually Immune to the AI Investment Cycle?

On the inventory build-up, management says they bought selectively when pricing was favourable, creating a cost cushion if market prices ease. Management notes that pricing flexibility gives the company room to maintain its margins even if brand-new computer prices drop.

Management also said the company’s business model was not built on higher component prices or artificial intelligence investments. In the three years before the recent price spikes, the company grew revenue by more than 30% year-on-year. This suggests that growth could slow if memory prices fall.

GNG Electronics Share Price

#2 Rashi Peripherals: The Data Centre and Semiconductor Push

Rashi Peripherals acts as an intermediary between international technology vendors and the Indian market. It has also traditionally operated as an information and communications technology distributor. It is currently transitioning into a broader technology solutions provider organised around three business engines:-

Technology Distribution : This remains the company’s core volume business. It covers personal computers, storage devices, computer components, and lifestyle technology products. Non-PC items such as motherboards, processors, graphics units, and peripherals account for over 35% to 37% of distribution revenue.

: This remains the company’s core volume business. It covers personal computers, storage devices, computer components, and lifestyle technology products. Non-PC items such as motherboards, processors, graphics units, and peripherals account for over 35% to 37% of distribution revenue. System Integration and Managed Services : The company entered this domain by acquiring a 67% stake in VDA Infosolutions. Through this unit, it provides enterprise IT services, including cloud management, cybersecurity, data centre solutions, and round-the-clock technical operations.

: The company entered this domain by acquiring a 67% stake in VDA Infosolutions. Through this unit, it provides enterprise IT services, including cloud management, cybersecurity, data centre solutions, and round-the-clock technical operations. Embedded and Semiconductor Solutions: To target component distribution and design, the company formed a joint venture with Japan-based Restar Corporation. This unit supplies semiconductor parts and supports local R&D with field engineers who help clients integrate components into their products.

The 728-Location Distribution Moat Powering 89 Global Tech Brands

The company serves as a national distribution partner for 89 international technology brands, including AMD, Nvidia, SanDisk and Google. Rashi operates one of India’s widest physical IT supply networks. Its distribution reach extends across 728+ locations and towns. It sells through general retail trade, modern retail chains, and online e-commerce platforms.

In H1FY27, price increases contributed about 30% of the company’s 50% top-line growth. Volume accounted for 10% to 11% and new business added 10%. Pricing for key components such as DRAM has remained elevated, with management projecting a 10% to 15% price tailwind in H1FY27. Like GNG, Rashi could also see revenue growth slow if memory prices fall.

Chasing Double Margins: How the VDA Acquisition Anchors the Enterprise Pivot

The acquisition of a 67% majority stake in VDA Infosolutions introduces enterprise IT, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity services. Management expects VDA and enterprise services to contribute around 20% of business in the coming year. VDA profit margins are more than double those of basic hardware distribution. In Q2FY27, VDA contributed less than 2% to revenue.

VDA offerings also include cloud and infrastructure setup, database administration, and 24/7 data center management. Management noted that over ₹20,000 crore in AI data center orders entered the domestic market in a single quarter. The company maintains first-mover positioning and technical credentials in this space.

The Capital Discipline Behind Passing on ₹20,000 Crore in AI Data Centre Bids

Despite market demand, Rashi Peripherals chose not to bid aggressively on large AI data center projects during H1FY27. This is because its existing distribution business was already growing at roughly 50% year-on-year, limiting operational bandwidth.

Large data centre projects also need a heavy balance sheet and working capital. They also offer lower returns on investment. However, it plans to selectively bid during H2FY27.

Tapping a 90% Underserved Market: The Margin Math of the Restar Semiconductor JV

Furthermore, a joint venture with Japan’s Restar Corporation positions the company in India’s semiconductor distribution market. Management noted that established foreign distributors currently reach only about 10% of this market. The remaining 90% is underserved. Rashi plans to expand from basic resale into design-led distribution through field engineering teams.

The semiconductor business also offers twice the operating margin of traditional PC distribution. In H1FY27, Rashi’s standalone semiconductor business revenue grew to US$ 40 million, up from US$ 20 million for the entirety of FY26. Management projects semiconductor revenue to grow 3x to 4x over the prior year.

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Q2FY27 Earnings: Dissecting the 120% Profit Surge and the ₹516-Crore Cash Burn

Financially, revenue grew 48.8% year-on-year to ₹6,185.1 crore in Q2FY27. About 50% of revenue growth came from higher component prices and new business lines. EBITDA surged 112.2% to ₹220.1 crore while margin improved 106 bps to almost 3.6%. Net profit more than doubled (+120.8%) to ₹130.7 crore.

The company’s net working capital cycle improved to 55 days in H1FY27, compared to 61 days in H1FY26. Inventory holding remained stable at 60 days in H1FY27, compared to 59 days in the prior-year period. However, operating cash was -₹516.5 crore due to additional inventory purchases.

Rashi Peripherals Share Price

The Valuation Mismatch: Discount vs Growth Premium

GNG Electronics has an edge over Rashi Peripherals on both return ratios. Its Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) stands at 20.2%, compared with 17% for Rashi, indicating better utilisation of capital employed. The difference is more pronounced in Return on Equity (ROE). GNG reports an ROE of 26.8%, against 14.7% for Rashi.

The difference in return ratios is also reflected in their valuations. GNG trades at a P/E multiple of 37.8x, nearly twice the industry median of 19.1x. In comparison, Rashi Peripherals trades at just 11.6x earnings, at a high discount to the industry. GNG’s premium valuation reflects its higher profitability, improving margins and strong earnings growth.

Peer Comparison (X)

Company Price-to-Earnings Multiple Return Ratios Company ROCE (%) ROE (%) Rashi 11.6 17.0 14.7 GNG 37.8 20.2 26.8 Industry 19.1 16.5 12.5 Source: Screener.in (Data as of November 09, 2026)

However, after delivering nearly 100% upside in 2026, the stock leaves less room for valuation comfort. Sustaining its current valuation will require consistent revenue growth and margin performance. This is particularly crucial if memory prices moderate and the cost advantage of refurbished devices narrows.

Rashi, meanwhile, offers relative valuation comfort. Its current multiple does not fully reflect the potential contribution from enterprise IT services and semiconductor distribution. However, the discount also reflects its thin operating margins.

Both companies could see their valuations contract if global AI stocks correct, given the premium they commanded for their AI exposure.

You could keep these names on your watchlist to track execution.

Disclaimer

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. We used an alternative, widely used, and accepted source of information only when the data was unavailable.

This article shares interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he shares honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

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