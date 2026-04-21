India’s nuclear power story is entering a period it has not seen before. For decades, expansion was slow, tightly controlled, and largely confined to a state-led framework.

Per the latest Department of Atomic Energy press release, the current installed capacity has remained modest at 8.78 GW as of 10th Dec 2025, contributing just around 3% to the overall power mix.

For markets, it never quite turned into an investable theme.

That is starting to change.

The 2047 Roadmap: Transitioning from incremental growth to a multi-decade cycle

The government is now targeting roughly 22 GW of nuclear capacity by 2032 and as much as 100 GW by 2047. This is not an incremental growth.

It suggests a multi-decade growth cycle involving reactor construction, component production, and engineering implementation at scale.

Engineering the Core: Why the 700 MW PHWR is the New Growth Engine

The recent milestone of India’s Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) achieving criticality marks a turning point.

It signals that the programme is moving beyond policy intention and into technological and industrial implementation.

But the way this opportunity is being read in the market may still be incomplete.

The nuclear story is being read incorrectly

Nuclear power is usually framed as a story of power generation.

More reactors should mean more power, and over time, higher earnings for utilities. That logic holds in the end.

But it does not explain where value emerges first.

In the early stages of any capex cycle, value rarely accrues to asset owners. It goes to the companies that construct the system.

In nuclear, that system is remarkably complex.

Each reactor requires components that must operate under extreme conditions, withstand long operating cycles, and meet stringent safety standards.

Qualification cycles are extensive, supplier replacement is tough, and failure tolerance is near zero.

This is not a segmental deployment story like solar or wind.

It is a high-entry-barrier production cycle in which ability decides participation.

Which is why the first layer of monetisation sits in engineering and supply chains, not in power generation.

We will look at two businesses, MTAR and Bharat Forge, well-known in the defence circles, though not in the nuclear circles as yet.

#1 MTAR Technologies: A known stock, the market may be reading wrong

This nuclear business is built on qualification, not scale

MTAR operates in a part of the nuclear ecosystem where the entry barriers are based on supplier qualifications rather than ability.

Components used in nuclear systems must undergo years of testing, sanctions, and certification before they can be supplied.

Moreover, once a company is eligible, it is not easily changed, because switching suppliers would mean repeating the entire certification process.

That changes how the business acts. This growth is driven not by stable volumes but by implementation milestones.

Orders can sit in the system for long periods before moving into manufacturing, and when they do, revenues tend to convert in phases rather than uniformly.

This is why quarterly numbers can seem unstable even when fundamental demand stays intact.

FY26 shows execution kicking in, not a cyclical recovery

The pattern is already visible in FY26 numbers.

After a relatively muted first half, the Q3 revenue rose to ₹278 crore, up 59.3% YoY, with operating profit at ₹64 crore, up ~92.5% YoY, and margin holding in at 23%. The net profit for the same quarter was ₹34.7 crore, rising 12.5% YoY. A look at the revenue breakup will tell you how the nuclear share is increasing in MTAR.

Source: February 2026 Investor Presentation

The same trend is reflected in the share price, which rose at a compounded rate of 41% over the past three years.

MTAR Technologies 3-Year Share Price Trend

Source: Screener. in

For the nine months ended December 2025, revenue stands at ~₹570 crore, showing that a disparate share of earnings is being driven by second-half implementation.

This deviation is not accidental.

It reflects a business where receivables are tied to project milestones.

These orders stay in the system through qualification and sanction phases, and then convert into clusters once execution begins.

The Q3 spike, therefore, is not a demand inflection.

It is the release of previously locked-in orders into revenue and margins, as projects move from qualification to manufacturing, where the operating leverage begins to emerge quickly.

Nuclear demand is replicable, and that changes the earnings profile

India’s nuclear expansion is not a one-off opportunity.

The government is aiming for 22.38 GW of nuclear capacity by 2032, excluding the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station-1 (RAPS) 100MW, up from just over 8.78 GW today.

It means a pipeline of several reactors being built over the next decade, and not one-off projects.

That distinction matters for companies like MTAR.

Each reactor needs a similar set of high-specification machinery, built to matching standards and sourced from a limited pool of shortlisted suppliers.

Once a company is accepted within this ecosystem, it tends to contribute across multiple projects rather than a single order cycle.

Doing so generates a different demand structure.

Here, growth is not driven by new product lines or new customers. It will be driven by duplication of the same components across a growing base of installations.

For MTAR, that means the opportunity is not just linked to one project moving into execution.

It is linked to how many times the system gets duplicated as the capacity scales.

The constraint: Conversion, not demand, drives earnings

That structure also explains why the growth profile remains uneven.

In FY26, a relatively soft first half was followed by sharp growth in Q3, with a large share of revenue and operating profit collected in the second half.

The order book at ~₹2,394.9 crore, including ~₹1,368.8 crore orders received in Q3, did not change materially in that period. What changed was execution.

A significant portion of MTAR’s work sits in stages where revenue is not immediately recognised due to qualification, sanctions, and manufacturing ramp-up.

When these stages line up, revenues convert quickly. When they don’t, earnings remain flat despite fundamental demand.

It creates a mismatch between visibility and reported performance.

Though orders exist, the revenue appears in stages. Which means the limitation is not demand or opportunity.

It is how and when that demand converts into revenue, a pattern that is unlikely to smooth out even as the nuclear cycle scales.

#2 Bharat Forge: Scale, metallurgy, and the optionality of a new cycle

If MTAR signifies the precision end of the ecosystem, Bharat Forge denotes scale.

At first glance, the company does not appear to be a nuclear play.

Its revenues are distributed across automotive, defence, and industrial segments, and its positioning is usually identified through those lenses.

But nuclear demand does not necessarily require new business creation. It just means extending an existing one.

Reactor systems rely on high-integrity forgings, specialised metallurgy, and engineered components designed to operate under extreme conditions.

These requirements sit within the broader capabilities that Bharat Forge has already built across defence and heavy engineering.

That is what makes the connection relevant.

The company does not need to build a new segment to participate in nuclear.

It can extend current capabilities into a new demand stream, with the links sitting within the current business rather than outside it.

FY26 reflects stability—not the new cycle

The FY26 numbers show that structure.

The third quarter revenue was ₹4,343 crores, up 25% YoY, with operating profit at ₹746 crores and margins hovering between 17–18%, even though export-driven CV demand fell.

The net profit for the same quarter was ₹309 crore, rising 41% YoY. The same trend is reflected in the share price, which rose at a compounded rate of 33% over the past three years.

Bharat Forge 3-Year Share Price Trend

Source: Screener. in

The quarterly performance was helped by the robust growth in the domestic auto business and the implementation of the defence orderbook.

Source: Feb 2026 Investor Presentation

But the export revenues saw a 3% consecutive decline, with the auto sector down 13% and industrials showing a 11% increase. A decrease in manufacturing and inventory de-stocking squeezed the CV exports into North America sharply.

Source: Feb 2026 Investor Presentation

The trailing twelve months revenue was ₹16,136 crore, indicating a steady frequency rather than any step-up in earnings, even with a defence order book of ~₹11,130 crore, as of 31st December 2025, supporting visibility.

There is no visible inflection linked to new demand streams.

Because at this scale, there isn’t meant to be one.

The base business absorbs it.

The Risk: The signal shows up late

The risk Bharat Forge faces is not demand or capability, but timing.

In businesses of this size, new cycles do not appear as early signs in the revenue.

They get absorbed into the existing base, with rising demand first showing up as small changes in utilisation and product mix instead of an evident rise in the topline.

This is why the numbers remain stable even as the underlying cycle begins to build.

Only once that incremental demand grows does it influence stated earnings measurably.

By that point, the cycle is no longer emerging; it is already underway.

The key difference vs MTAR: Optionality vs visibility

This creates a different dynamic from MTAR.

MTAR’s ties to high-specification manufacturing are noticeable in its numbers.

Bharat Forge’s link to nuclear is not yet evident, but it is fundamentally associated.

That alignment builds optionality.

And markets tend to price optionality only after it begins to translate into earnings.

What the market is pricing, and what it is not

The deviation between the two companies becomes sharper when observed through valuation multiples.

MTAR Technologies trades at a P/E of roughly 224x. This places it at a premium to most of its peers, compared to the sectoral median of 61.5x. Its Enterprise Value/ Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EV/EBITDA) of ~102x is almost twice its sector median at ~36x.

This premium shows what the market can already see: high margins, strong return ratios, and involvement in high-entry-barrier segments.

But it also suggests that a meaningful part of near-term growth potential is already embedded in the stock.

Bharat Forge, in contrast, trades at a P/E of around ~77x, much higher than the sectoral median of 28x. And the EV/EBITDA multiple at ~32x is at a premium compared to the industry median of 13x.

The valuation echoes the business as it exists today, with auto exposure, defence growth, and global industrial operations. It does not clearly account for incremental cycles such as nuclear, largely because that contribution is not yet visible in reported earnings.

Valuation Divergence: Why the Market Rewards Visible Execution Over Capacity

The difference in multiples, therefore, is not simply a reflection of quality.

It reflects what the market can measure.

In MTAR, execution in high-specification production is already evident and therefore priced.

In Bharat Forge, the capability to participate in emerging cycles exists, but it hasn’t turned into numbers that can be valued.

The Earnings Visibility Gap: Why the Supply Chain Moves Before the Operator

The nuclear story is still being framed as an energy transition.

Capacity targets, policy announcements, and power generation remain the dominant lens through which it is viewed.

But infrastructure cycles rarely create value at the most visible layer.

They alter it.

From capacity to competence.

From operators to suppliers.

India’s nuclear push is no longer academic.

What remains less clear is where the first phase of earnings visibility will emerge.

Because by the time it becomes obvious at the asset level, a significant part of the supply chain may already have been priced.

The question is not whether nuclear capability will scale.

It is whether investors are looking at the part of the ecosystem where that scale begins to translate into earnings or waiting for it to become visible enough to be fully reflected in valuations.

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Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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