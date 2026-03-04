The Union Budget 2026-27 has provided a meaningful trigger for the Railway stocks with the announcement of seven new high-speed rail corridors. The proposed routes aim to significantly compress travel time: Delhi-Varanasi to 3 hours 50 minutes, Chennai-Bengaluru to 1 hour 13 minutes, and Mumbai-Pune to just 48 minutes.

The ₹16 lakh crore catalyst: Navigating India’s high-speed rail ambitions

Together, the seven corridors will cover nearly 4,000 km and are estimated to attract investments of around ₹16 lakh crore, indicating a sizable addressable opportunity over the coming decade. This article examines three companies positioned to benefit from this opportunity.

#1 Titagarh rail systems: The only make in India company

Titagarh Rail Systems (TRSL) holds the unique distinction of being the only Indian company that manufactures both freight wagons and passenger rail coaches. It is a dominant player in the freight segment, commanding approximately 25% of the Indian wagon manufacturing market.

The pivot to passenger: Why “asset-Light” leasing is the next frontier for rail stocks

Titagarh manufactures high-capacity, specialized wagons designed to support heavy logistics and dedicated freight corridors. Recently, the company received its Wagon Leasing license from the Ministry of Railways. This license enables it to transition from being a pure manufacturer to an asset-leasing and service-providing entity.

The shift to passenger rolling stock

It can now own railway wagons, lease them to private-sector clients, and enter the wagon maintenance market. TRSL has strategically shifted its focus toward passenger rail, which is now its primary growth engine, accounting for over 77% of its total order book.

India’s first driverless trainsets

TRSL manufactures metro trainsets for multiple Indian cities, including Pune, Bangalore, Surat, and Ahmedabad. It recently rolled out India’s first indigenously built stainless-steel driverless trainset for the Ahmedabad Metro.

It is actively entering the high-speed bullet train segment. TRSL is currently the only self-reliant, “Make-in-India” enterprise possessing the capacity and comprehensive facility roadmap to build high-speed trains domestically. Moreover, it will strongly position the company for future international export opportunities.

The Aluminium coach breakthrough

To fulfill its ambitions in the high-speed rail sector, TRSL is establishing a state-of-the-art facility for manufacturing aluminium coaches. This backward integration will allow TRSL to build lightweight, energy-efficient aluminium car bodies from scratch (from raw extrusions through to the final coach).

This is a critical requirement for high-speed train operations. This production line is expected to be completed and operationalized in H1FY27. TRSL is actively constructing a 1.6-kilometer test track that will directly support its entry into the bullet train market.

Q3FY26 Performance: Navigating the supply chain squeeze

From a financial perspective, revenue declined 5.6% year-on-year to ₹822.7 crore in Q3FY26, due to supply chain challenges in its traditional freight segment. EBITDA was down 0.7% to ₹99 crore, while margins improved 60 bps to 12.0%. Net profit (from continuing operations) fell 8.6% to ₹62.3 crore.

Titagarh Share Price

#2 Jupiter Wagons: ₹5,000 Crore Order Backlog

Jupiter Wagons (JWL) is a mobility and railway engineering company that manufactures railway freight wagons, high-speed passenger train components, commercial vehicle bodies, and containers. As of 31 December 2025, its order book stood at ₹5,041 crore, spanning wagons, wheelsets, braking systems, and containers.

Private Sector Order Dominance

JWL has a pending order book of about 8,000 wagons. Demand is particularly strong from the private sector, which makes up about 70% of their wagon order mix, driven by the steel, cement, container, and auto industries. It is also launching a newly developed double-deck car.

Solving the Wheelset Supply Gap

The broader industry has been facing an acute shortage of wheelset supplies, which has hampered wagon production and dispatch cycles. Assuming no wheel constraints, JWL can manufacture around 1,000 wagons per month. As a leading wagon supplier, JWL remains well-positioned to capitalise on the bullet train opportunity.

Vertical Integration in Odisha

To structurally resolve this supply chain issue, JWL is establishing a fully integrated wheelset manufacturing facility in Odisha. The project is expected to commence production by the end of the year, significantly improving wheelset availability.

JWL plans to enter the passenger rolling stock business as an Original Equipment Manufacturer in 2026, in partnership with a leading European company. The company is actively expanding its manufacturing footprint to supply critical components for high-speed passenger trains.

The EV and Export Expansion

Beyond core railway engineering, the company is scaling up its EV play through its subsidiary Jupiter Electric Mobility. It has commissioned a new cell-to-battery manufacturing line in Indore. It is deploying modular Battery Energy Storage Systems for applications such as diesel generator replacement and solar integration.

The target is ₹200 crore in revenue from this segment by FY27. JWL is increasingly targeting the EU and US export markets for high-end parts, including wheelsets, brake discs, and battery storage systems. To support European exports, the company is already preparing to comply with the EU’s new Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism policy.

The 2X Revenue Target

The company expects FY27 to be a relatively muted year due to ongoing supply disruptions. Management expects FY28 to be a breakthrough year once the new Odisha wheelset capacities are online. Once running at full capacity, this plant is projected to generate an additional ₹2,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore in annual revenue. It aims to double revenues to ₹8,000-10,000 crore.

From a financial perspective, consolidated revenue declined 13.5% year-on-year to ₹890.4 crore in Q3FY26, due to constraints in the wheelset supply chain, which affected wagon production. EBITDA was down 22.0% to ₹115.9 crore, while margins declined 150 bps to 13.0%. Net profit fell 35.3% to ₹62.4 crore.

Jupiter Share Price

#3 BEML: The Bullet Train king

BEML is a major manufacturer of rolling stock and rail equipment in India, with its Rail and Metro division accounting for 68% of its current order book. BEML currently produces about 200 to 250 coaches per year and holds a strong order book of around 1,400 cars.

The Vande Bharat sleeper push

BEML manufactures standard broad-gauge passenger coaches, particularly LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, and is actively developing the new Vande Bharat Sleeper coaches. They utilize a facility known as Rail Coach II at KGF, which has railway tracks specifically for handling track machines and some LHB coach production.

BEML anticipates big demand following the announcement of seven new high-speed corridors. The company estimates these corridors will require at least 600 trains, translating to roughly 4,800 cars (assuming an average of eight cars per train).

The company is specifically working to enhance its numbers for a 280 kmph high-speed train project. High-speed trains, alongside LHB and Vande Bharat Sleeper coaches, are currently considered one of BEML’s three major immediate rail project requirements.

Aditya: Built for high-speed

To meet this demand, BEML set up a new manufacturing facility, “Aditya,” in September 2024. This facility is already ready and was built specifically for the high-speed train project. It is versatile enough to produce other types of coaches as well.

Bhopal’s automated greenfield plant

BEML is investing ₹1,500 crore for a highly automated, greenfield rolling stock plant in Bhopal. This new facility will be fully equipped to manufacture standard-gauge rolling stock, the gauge used for high-speed trains worldwide and in India.

This plant will have a dedicated 2.4-kilometer test track and the capability to manufacture trains in Cape gauge, standard gauge, and broad gauge, adding an initial capacity of 300 cars per annum. This will prepare the company for future high-speed projects.

BEML: Growth vs. Bottom-line turbulence

From a financial perspective, revenue grew by around 23.6% year-on-year to ₹1,083 crore in Q3FY26. Despite this revenue growth, BEML reported a net loss of ₹22 crore (compared to a ₹24 crore profit in Q3FY25), primarily driven by a 93.3% decline in operational EBITDA due to a one-time provision of ₹ 80 crore for a legacy metro project.

BEML Share Price

Execution risk vs. Valuation guardrails

Jupiter Wagons’ return ratios, including Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) and Return on Equity (RoE), are strong relative to peers, followed by Titagarh and BEML. Valuations have also eased following recent corrections.

In terms of valuation, Titagarh and Jupiter are trading near both their historical and industry medians. BEML, on the other hand, is trading near its historical median but at a premium to the industry median.

Valuation Comparison (X) Company Current P/E 5Y Median P/E Industry P/E RoCE (%) RoE (%) Titagarh 49.5 45.8 47.6 16.6 11.8 Jupiter 45.6 42.7 47.6 21.5 17.0 BEML 55.2 51.0 30.8 15.6 10.5 Source: Screener.in

India’s high-speed rail push creates a multi-year opportunity, but timelines and supply chains will determine who converts opportunity into earnings. Order books are healthy, capacities are expanding, and valuations have cooled. Yet execution discipline, margin stability, and capital allocation will separate durable compounders from cyclical beneficiaries. Keep these on your watchlist to track the progress of their execution.

