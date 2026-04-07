India’s railway story is often told through its reach and magnitude.

Record capital expenses. New Vande Bharat trains. Electrification goals. Freight corridor expansion.

Each of these indicates a system that is being remade at speed.

But scale, by itself, does not explain where value will occur.

Because the change underway is not just about increasing tracks or expanding train capacity. It is about altering how the railway networks work, physically and digitally.

And that distinction matters.

As infrastructure develops, the drivers of value start to shift.

Two companies sit on opposite sides of that move: Titagarh Rail Systems, which is building the backbone of the network, and RailTel Corporation of India, which manages the digital layer running through it.

The distinction between the two is not just business models.

It is about which layer of the railway system captures value as the network evolves.

The shift in India’s railway transformation: Capacity vs. Operation

For years, the railway system was constrained by capacity.

Freight moved slowly. Passenger demand exceeded supply. Rolling stock availability remained a bottleneck.

The response was straightforward: build more.

More tracks. More wagons. More trains. And that phase is now well underway.

But as capacity increases, the nature of the limitation changes.

It is no longer about how much can be built.

It is about how effectively the system can operate.

That is the crucial turning point.

Because once infrastructure gets to a certain scale, the challenge changes from growth to utilisation.

And that shift is where the railway story begins to split into two distinct opportunity sets.

Where steel meets scale

If the railway transformation begins anywhere, it begins with physical capacity.

This is where Titagarh Rail Systems fits into the story.

The company manufactures freight wagons, passenger coaches, ships, and metro rail systems, putting it at the centre of India’s rolling stock expansion.

Financially, the scale-up is clearly evident. Revenue in FY25 was ₹3,868 crore, while the net profit was ₹275 crore excluding exceptional items.

Its 9M FY26 combined order book stands at a robust ~₹27,755 crore, comprising ₹14,455 crore in direct orders and ~₹13,300 crore via joint ventures.

This order book offers multi-year visibility, directly connected to railway capex.

But order visibility is not certain.

Because what matters now is not just the size of the order book, but what sits inside it.

Not just wagons anymore

Historically, railway wagon manufacturing has been cyclic.

Demand increases with cargo cycles. Margins swing. Visibility remains irregular.

That model is now evolving.

Recent quarters show a clear change: passenger rolling stock and metro-related revenues are growing faster than traditional freight segments.

The passenger railway systems (PRS) revenue grew ~237% YoY and ~36% QoQ. This growth changes the business’s economics.

Wagon production is volume-driven and price-sensitive.

Passenger systems, on the other hand, entail higher engineering intricacy, longer execution cycles, and better margin potential

Titagarh is repositioning itself from a wagon maker to an extensive mobility solutions provider.

And that shift is critical.

Because in infrastructure cycles, value tends to move to companies that go up the value chain.

When execution becomes the real risk

But that shift introduces a different restriction.

As order books grow, the pace of execution can become the bottleneck.

Recent financial trends reflect this tension. The revenue growth has indicated volatility in recent quarters, profitability has moderated, and working capital intensity has grown.

Its standalone revenue was ₹2,285 crore in 9MFY26, marking a 16.88% decline. The operating margins fell to 11.6% from 12.23% in 9M FY25. The profit after tax during the same nine-month period was ~₹146 crore.

This is not unusual.

The same volatility is reflected in the stock price, which fell 22% in the last year.

Titagarh 1-Year Share Price Trend

Source: Screener.in

Large infrastructure companies often face late receivables, execution risks, and margin compression during scale-up.

Which means the real question is no longer: Can Titagarh grow?

But: Can it transform that growth into sustainable returns?

Because in capex cycles, growth is visible early. Returns are not.

The network behind the network

But constructing trains and railway carriages is only one part of the railway revolution.

And this is where the storyline begins shifting.

Because as physical capacity increases, the system itself becomes more complicated.

More trains.

More routes.

More data.

That complexity introduces a new challenge, not capacity, but management.

This is where the railway story moves beyond steel and into systems.

And, where RailTel begins to matter.

RailTel: The Digital Backbone of Indian Railways

RailTel is a Navratna company that runs one of India’s largest telecom networks operated by the Indian Railways.

With a 62,000-route km fibre network, 7,325 stations connected, and a nationwide data backbone, RailTel serves over 70% of India.

At first glance, it appears to be secondary.

But as railway operations grow, this layer starts becoming central.

Because modern railway systems depend not just on physical property, but on information flow.

Signalling systems, train tracking, passenger information, and cargo coordination all of these sit on top of digital infrastructure.

From connectivity to monetisation

RailTel’s model reflects a different kind of leverage.

Unlike manufacturing companies, its growth is not tied to physical output.

It is tied to network utilisation.

Financially, this shows up in revenue of ₹3,478 crore in FY25, and a net profit of ₹315 crore excluding exceptional items. It has a robust order book of ~₹10,166 crore as of December 2025.

More notably, revenue growth has continued to be strong, hovering between 28% in FY23 to 35% in FY25. The operating margins are relatively stable between 15-19% between FY23 and on a twelve-month trailing basis.

However, sectoral tailwinds led to a fall of 11% in its stock price last year.

RailTel 1-Year Share Price Trend

Source: Screener.in

Yet, this steady growth is not cyclic. It is system-driven growth.

And that difference is fundamental to an organisation like RailTel.

Why this digital layer matters now

Before, railway expansion was always about adding assets.

Now, it is about effectively managing those assets.

RailTel sits at the nucleus of that change through its fibre networks, data setups, and signalling systems like Kavach

Of course, as networks scale, the cost of failure also increases.

Delays, crashes, and disorganization all become expensive.

And solving those difficulties demands management systems, not just infrastructure.

Which means the value of RailTel’s layer grows as the system matures.

This railway capex story is no longer one-dimensional

It is where the two companies interconnect, but also move away.

Titagarh Rail Systems gains from the development of railways. RailTel profits from the complexity of systems involved in managing the railways.

Both companies are driven by the same macro cycle.

But they monetise during different phases of it.

One is connected to capacity generation.

The other is tied to the use of the same capacity.

And both these functions are not the same.

The valuation gap

This difference is evident in how markets approach these businesses.

Manufacturing companies are typically valued on the prospects of their order books, execution capability, and margin growth.



Digital infrastructure companies, in contrast, are valued on scalability, repeat revenue, and network effects.

That distinction is not just theoretical. It is visible in current valuations.

Titagarh Rail Systems trades at a P/E of ~36x, slightly below the industry median of ~41x. Its EV/EBITDA (enterprise value/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of ~20x is also lower than the sector median of ~24x.

At first glance, that suggests restraint, not excess.

But the distinction lies in the investor outlook.

Despite strong order book visibility and positioning within the capex cycle, the market is not fully valuing execution-led expansion yet.

In other words, the valuations show opportunity, but still carry a degree of caution around delivery.

RailTel, however, is being priced differently.

It trades at a P/E of ~26x, at a premium compared to an industry median of ~18x. Its EV/EBITDA of ~13x, however, is at par with the sector median.

This variance makes this even more fascinating.

RailTel commands a premium on earnings, likely indicating its structural positioning in the digital layer of the railway ecosystem. But on an operational basis, it is still rated in line with peers.

The divergence is indirect, but important.

One company is being partially discounted despite visible growth triggers.

The other is being selectively re-rated, but not fully re-valued for its structural role.

Which brings the debate back to the core question:

Is the market more comfortable with pricing what it can see today, order books, and execution? Or what may emerge later, system-level leverage and network effects?

Because in infrastructure cycles, that shift in assessment is where valuation gaps tend to close.

When does each model win?

At this point, the difference between the two models becomes more than physical; it becomes cyclical.

In the early phase of a capex cycle, companies like Titagarh Rail Systems tend to outperform. Order inflows speed up, visibility increases, and earnings growth follows immediately.

Markets reward that visibility. Valuations often increase even before execution fully plays out.

But as the cycle matures, the drivers start shifting.

Once capacity is built, the limitation moves from growth to consumption.

That is when system-level players like RailTel begin to matter more. Their growth is no longer contingent on fresh orders, but on how effectively the current network is used.

In that sense, Titagarh triumphs when the system is being built, and RailTel wins when the system starts operating at scale

And this difference ties back to the valuation gap.

Titagarh is being rated on visible growth, but it still carries execution doubt.

RailTel is being partly re-rated for its fundamental position, but not fully priced for its long-term leverage.

The challenge for investors is timing.

Because by the time the second phase becomes apparent, the market often begins to price it in.

The risks investors are not fully pricing in

That said, this is not a one-directional story.

Each layer includes its own risks, and they are not equal.

Titagarh: Growth vs conversion risk

The greatest risk is not demand, it is transforming that demand into returns.

Large order books can create operating stress. Delays in supply, cost overruns, or execution slippages can reduce margins quickly, especially in fixed-price contracts.

At the same time, expanding debtor days and longer payment cycles mean cash flow may delay reported earnings, increasing the working capital intensity.

The shift to higher-value segments like passenger systems also brings execution complexity. These projects typically imply longer timelines, tighter requirements, and uneven margins in the early stages.

Despite divergence, a meaningful portion of the business continues to be associated with freight wagon cycles, which are fundamentally volatile and dependent on broader logistics demand.

Overlaying all of this is policy risk. A slowdown or reprioritisation in railway capex can immediately affect order inflows and visibility.

In short, the risk is not whether the opportunity occurs.

It is whether scale transforms into stable, high-quality returns.

RailTel: Structural limits of a system-layer business

RailTel’s risks aren’t as noticeable, but are equally important.

As a public sector unit, the decision-making, pricing tractability, and capital distribution are usually guided by policy precedence rather than simply return optimisation. This can limit agility in reacting to market opportunities.

Unlike private digital platforms, RailTel runs within a controlled ecosystem, which limits pricing power and caps margin growth.

Also, the valuation upper limit risk looms large. Even with improving fundamentals, PSU stocks often face re-rating limits because of governance and capital distribution concerns.

So, even if RailTel benefits from system complexity, its capacity to fully monetise that complexity is not guaranteed.

The common risk is still a policy cycle

Beyond company-specific factors, there is a broader underlying risk.

And this opportunity is tied to railway capex.

If spending reduces, execution gaps increase, or priorities change, both layers will feel the impact, but differently.

Manufacturing companies face an immediate slowdown in order inflows. System-layer players experience a delayed impact through consumption and revenue growth

Which means this is not just a sector story.

It is a policy-driven cycle with varied effects across the value chain.

The bigger question for investors

India’s railway revolution is obviously happening.

Capex is growing. Capacity is increasing. Systems are being upgraded.

But that is only the first tier of the story.

Because in most infrastructure cycles, value does not peak at construction.

It moves.

From builders to operators. From assets to systems.

And that move is already beginning to show, in both business models and valuations.

The more important question, then, is not what is being built.

It is what becomes critical once the construction is done.

Because markets usually rate visible growth first.

System-level leverage comes later and is often mispriced in the initial stages.

Which makes this period interesting.

Investors today are still focused on order books, execution, and near-term earnings visibility.

But the next phase of value creation may depend less on how much capacity is added,

and more on how effectively that capacity is used.

The real question is not whether India’s railway story will play out.

It is whether value will stay with the companies laying steel, or move, progressively and less visibly, to the companies running the network built on top of it.

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Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Archana Chettiar is a writer with over a decade of experience in storytelling and, in particular, investor education. In a previous assignment, at Equentis Wealth Advisory, she led innovation and communication initiatives. Here, she focused her writing on stocks and other investment avenues that could empower her readers to make potentially better investment decisions.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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