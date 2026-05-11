In every market cycle, there comes a time when the sector that was once leading the bull market suddenly becomes the most ignored, criticised and avoided space on Dalal Street. Headlines turn negative. Price action weakens and investors start to wonder if the glory days are gone forever.

The Indian IT sector is right at that emotional fork in the road. Since December 2024, the Nifty IT Index has lagged the broader market. Weak global sentiment, concerns over US technology spending, fears of recessionary trends, currency volatility and uncertainty in global outsourcing demand have kept investors away from IT stocks. But history often rewards those who can look beyond short-term pessimism.

The market doesn’t often give you life-changing opportunities when everyone is feeling good. The best opportunities tend to arise when fear is the prevailing sentiment.

And technically, the Nifty IT Index is approaching one of the most crucial “Do-or-Die” zones in its long-term history.

The Technical Foundation: An 18-Year Safety Net

The monthly chart of Nifty IT Index shows something very important.

Nifty IT Index Monthly Chart

source: Tradingview

The 18 years rising trendline support guiding the structural bull market since 2009. This is not a trendline that was fitted over a few months. It is a secular support line that has endured multiple global crises including the fallout of the Eurozone slowdown, Brexit, Monetization and the Covid crash and multiple global tech corrections.

Every major correction around this trend line eventually turned into a long-term wealth creation opportunity.

The icing on the cake is that this setup coincides with the 100EMA on the monthly chart. In technical analysis we have a thing called a high probability reversal zone when two major supports meet.

The rising trendline reflects institutional confidence over the longer-term and the 100EMA reflects dynamic support and trend investors around the globe. This combo often acts as a strong demand zone where long term investors start slow accumulation.

Signs of Bearish Exhaustion: Why the Panic is Fading

Another subtle but important observation is the narrowing candle structure on the monthly chart. When a bear phase is severe, candles tend to get larger as panic selling sets in. But candles are slowly dying out here near major support. This behaviour is a sign of bearish exhaustion. Sellers are running out of fuel.

Even with negative sentiment, the market is not falling aggressively anymore. This is often the early stages of base formation before the next directional move comes out.

In such fearful emotional times, smart money tends to accumulate well in advance of the rest of the market realising the opportunity. The interesting thing about hated sectors is that valuations become attractive just as sentiment turns ugly.

The IT sector is still India’s strongest global business model. Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Migration, Cyber Security, Data Engineering, Digital Transformation and Enterprise Automation are not passing fads. These are structural opportunities that will be there for decades. Short-term earnings slowdowns may lead to price corrections, but secular trends continue to be in place. It could be a time for patient, long-term investors to watch future leaders quietly preparing for the next bullish cycle.

Structural Resilience in Tier-1 and Mid-cap IT

If the Nifty IT Index starts its probable bull run, here are three stocks to watch out for.

1. Infosys – Opportunity Meets Long-Term Support

source: Tradingview

Infosys’s monthly chart depicts a classic long-term accumulation setup. The stock price of Infosys has corrected sharply from higher levels and is now approaching its 18-year rising trendline support that has historically been a launchpad for major rallies. This set up is further supported by the presence of the 200EMA on the monthly chart around the same zone. These confluence zones tend to attract institutional buying interest.

If the overall IT sector stabilises, this zone can be a good high conviction long term investment opportunity.

2. Coforge – Rising Channel Support Shows Structural Strength

Over the last decade, Coforge has been one of the strongest wealth creators in the IT space. Even after the recent correction, the long term structure remains constructive.

source: Tradingview

The stock is nearing the rising trendline support on the monthly chart as well as the lower band of a rising channel pattern. This double support structure increases the odds of a bullish reversal.

Also, the monthly 100EMA is acting as a dynamic support zone which shows the strong primary trend of the stock. Stocks that have respected the rising channels during the corrections in the past have resumed their leadership once the sector sentiment improves.

The recent fall seems more like a healthy structural retracement rather than a breakdown of the trend. If buyers come back to the IT space, Coforge could probably once again turn out to be a relative outperformer.

3. Persistent Systems – Demand Zone Signals Strong Accumulation

Persistent Systems continues to show structural resilience despite sector weakness.

source: Tradingview

On the weekly chart, we can see some horizontal support zones, which show that there is a strong demand zone with aggressive buyers coming in the past.

The stock recently formed a higher swing bottom than the previous bottom of a Bullish Belt Hold candlestick pattern near the support area. This pattern often signals strong buying interest after panic selling has paused temporarily.

The presence of the 200EMA on the weekly chart which is very close to the support zone adds more strength to the setup. These areas of confluence often become important decision points for institutions.

If the broader Nifty IT Index holds its long-term trendline, Persistent Systems may probably be starting the next leg of its bull run.

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The Buying Opportunities

Markets are emotional in the short term, rational in the long term.

The largest opportunities are seldom packaged in comfort and optimism. They surface in moments of doubt, underperformance and pessimism.

The IT sector may be the most hated sector on the street right now, but technically it is entering a zone where risk-reward dynamics are starting to favour patient investors.

Sometimes the best investments are right where no one wants to look.

Disclaimer:

Note: The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Brijesh Bhatia is an Independent Research Analyst and is engaged in offering research and recommendation services with SEBI RA Number – INH000022075. He has two decades of experience in India’s financial markets as a trader and technical analyst.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed here.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives and resources, and only after consulting such independent advisors if necessary.