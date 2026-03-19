Ever wondered about the ships you never see, but depend on every day?

Great Eastern Shipping is one of them. Its business is known, its cycles are common, and its income, at least in strong years, is evident enough for the market to recognise.

And yet, it is still tough to read.

Because in shipping, what looks powerful today can shift quickly.

Earnings increase when freight markets tighten, and sink just as suddenly when conditions change. That makes the business less about development and more about planning, control, and continued existence.

Somewhere off the coast of India, far from cities and headlines, a massive crude oil tanker moves slowly across the Arabian Sea. It carries barrels of oil, fuel that will ultimately power cars, plants, and energy grids.

Nobody traces this journey in real time.

Nobody discusses the company behind it.

But without ships like these, modern economies would grind to a halt.

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Great Eastern operates in this invisible layer of the economy, moving energy and commodities across oceans, silently linking global supply chains to domestic demand.

At this stage, the question is no longer whether the business works. The market has seen enough cycles to understand that.

The real question is whether a company like Great Eastern can continue to traverse those cycles with discipline, and still be relevant even when conditions turn less favourable.

That is the story worth examining now.

A Business Built on Cycles, But Control Decides Everything

Shipping is often termed a cyclical business. That’s true, but what matters more is how companies perform within that cycle.

For long periods, the industry can look unremarkable. Revenues move slowly, vessel utilisation remains stable, and profitability stays contained.

Then, when conditions tighten, whether due to supply disruptions, longer trade routes, or a shortage of vessels, freight rates can rise sharply.

That shift is not gradual.

In recent years, tanker markets have seen times when the rates rose sharply in a short time, thereby increasing the earnings sharply for companies like Great Eastern Shipping.

The same operating base, the same vessels, suddenly start producing substantially higher cash flows.

This is what makes shipping different. The upside is not created by expanding capacity.

It is created by being in the right place when the cycle turns.

And that is where discipline matters more than scale.

What Great Eastern Actually Does

Great Eastern Shipping manages two main subdivisions:

Shipping (tankers and dry bulk vessels) Offshore services (support vessels for oil exploration)

The shipping division moves gas, crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk cargo like coal and iron ore. This is where most of the profit instability comes from, as revenues are wholly linked to global cargo rates.

The offshore section works differently.

It works in oil exploration that typically has longer-duration agreements.

It also means earnings are less prone to short-term cargo developments and more connected to capital investments in energy.

This difference matters.

Because while shipping can generate sharp earnings during uptrends, offshore gives a slower, firmer base, even if it contributes a smaller share of gains in strong shipping markets.

At a consolidated level, Great Eastern’s revenues have remained broadly in the ₹5,500–6,000 crore range over the past few years. But profitability has moved substantially from ₹ 591 crores in FY22 to ₹1,878 crores in FY25based on how these two segments perform.

In effect, the company is not subjected to a single cycle.

It sits across two correlated but different cycles, global trade and energy investment.

And that mix is what shapes its earnings more than headline demand.

When the Cycle Turned, and the Numbers Followed

For much of the last decade, shipping was a difficult business globally. An oversupply of vessels and weak trade growth kept freight rates under pressure.

That began to change after the pandemic. Global supply chains tightened.

Energy demand returned.

And geopolitical troubles, mainly around oil runs, created inefficiencies in shipping routes. For companies like Great Eastern Shipping, this converted into stronger earnings.

Over the past couple of years, the company has grown. It had a consolidated revenue of ₹4,455 crore in 9MFY26, while the profit after tax (including other incomes) is around ₹1,808 crore. The profits expanded substantially during peak freight cycles.

Return ratios improved sharply during upcycles, with the return on capital employed hovering around 15% and the return on equity rising to 16% in 9MFY26. The share price grew 59% in the last year. GE Shipping 1-Year Share Price Trend

source: screener.in

The consolidated Net Asset Value per share at the end of Q3FY26 was ₹1,566.

Source: February 2026 investor presentation

Even more notably, the balance sheet has stayed conservative.

Great Eastern has generally maintained low leverage relative to global shipping peers, allowing it to endure downcycles and gain when cycles rise. Gross debt stands at just over ₹1,400 cr. Its net debt is a negative of ₹6,919 cr.

As per the latest available balance sheet, the company has cash and equivalents of ₹5,438 crores.

This self-restraint is one of the company’s central characteristics.

The Asset Play Most Investors Miss

Unlike many businesses, it isn’t just about income at shipping companies.

It is also about properties and other resources.

Each ship the Great Eastern owns has a market value that swings with global demand and supply. When shipping markets are strong, container values rise. When markets decline, they fall.

This tendency generates an interesting dynamic.

At times, the fleet’s replacement value can vary drastically from what is reflected in earnings or book value.

Per its latest investor presentation, the company has a fleet of 40 vessels, including crude oil tankers, product carriers, and dry bulk ships, totalling 3.14 million dwt (dead weight tonnage). It also has 23 offshore vessels as of 30th January 2026.

In contrast, the market substitution value of similar vessels can rise notably higher during strong cycles, based on cargo rates and container demand.

This gap between book value and market value is what makes shipping different from most industries.

Investors who look only at P/E ratios often miss this.

In shipping, understanding the business requires asking a different question:

What are these ships worth today?

Great Eastern has, in the past, made the most of this cycle by buying when the market is declining and selling older ships when the market becomes favourable.

The company has offloaded several older ships at beneficial rates, which has helped it reinvest the capital in newer, more effective vessels.

This planned capital allocation has helped the company protect its returns through the years.

Why Shipping Still Matters — Even in an Energy Transition

At first glance, shipping can look like a fading story in a world moving toward renewable energy.

But the reality isn’t as simple as it seems.

Even as renewables grow, global energy systems are still dependent on oil, gas, and bulk commodities.

India, in particular, still imports a large share of its energy requirements, and the same imports have to cross oceans to reach our shores.

What has changed is not just demand, but how that demand jumps.

Geopolitical swings, restrictions, and trade deals have made shipping routes longer and less efficient. Oil that once travelled via quicker, expected paths is now being forwarded across regions, increasing journey times and shrinking access to ships.

This has an important effect on shipping businesses.

Shipping demand is no longer driven only by volume. It is progressively more affected by distance and interruptions.

For companies like Great Eastern Shipping, that changes the finances.

Even if global trade expands slowly, longer routes and uneven supply chains can maintain higher vessel utilisation and support freight costs.

In other words, the business is no longer just cyclic.

Parts of it are becoming structurally stronger.

The Risks Beneath the Surface

Despite its strengths, shipping is still a challenging business.

The biggest risk is the trade cycle itself.

Freight rates can drop as quickly as they rise. An unexpected expansion in vessel supply or a slowdown in global trade can squeeze margins sharply.

Adequate capital allocation is another risk. Buying vessels at the wrong point in the cycle can ruin returns for years.

Not to forget, the regulatory and conservation pressures. New emission rules and fuel constraints may raise operating costs or require additional investment.

For investors, this means one thing: Shipping rewards patience, and penalizes poor timing.

Why Great Eastern Looks Different

What sets Great Eastern Shipping apart is not that it avoids cycles.

It is that it manages them differently.

The company has always concentrated on keeping a strong balance sheet, avoiding unnecessary debts, reusing capital by trading assets at the right time, and managing a diversified fleet

This approach does not remove instability. But it helps the company survive slow cycles and grow in upcycles.

That discipline is also evident in how the market values the company.

Great Eastern trades at a P/E of around 9x, marginally lower than the broader shipping and logistics space, with a P/E of 11x.

On an Enterprise Value/Earnings Before Interest Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) basis, the company trades in the range of ~4.8x, nearly 50% below the shipping average of 8.4x. Its P/B is 1.35, almost at par with the industry median of 1.38.

At first glance, these multiples may appear low.

But in a cyclic business, like shipping, valuation is seldom about being cheap or expensive in absolute terms.

It is about where the company sits in the cycle, and whether it has the balance sheet and discipline to navigate the next phase.

Great Eastern’s fairly moderate valuation shows it has strong current earnings driven by favourable cycles, and that such cycles do not last forever

Where the Industry Is Heading And How Does GE Shipping Fit In

The global shipping industry is entering an uncertain, but also more restrained period.

Fleet additions have stayed measured over the past few years, while green regulations are tightening and new vessel costs are growing.

At the same time, energy movements are becoming less predictable, with freight moving across extended and more complicated routes.

This combination, limited supply and evolving demand, suggests that shipping may not return easily to the overflowing conditions seen in earlier cycles.

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For India, the consequences are direct.

As one of the world’s largest importers of crude oil and a growing consumer of mass commodities, the country’s dependence on sea transport is only rising.

The need is no longer just for capacity, but for trustworthy, well-positioned fleets that can work across changing trade routes.

The opportunity ahead is not about pursuing the next spike in freight prices.

It lies in contributing to an industry where supply control, regulatory change, and trade shifts are increasingly reshaping how shipping companies run.

For Great Eastern, the question is not whether the industry will shift.

It is whether the company can continue to adapt as that movement becomes fundamental rather than cyclic.

Want to keep an eye on this business, add it to your watchlist.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Archana Chettiar is a writer with over a decade of experience in storytelling and, in particular, investor education. In a previous assignment, at Equentis Wealth Advisory, she led innovation and communication initiatives. Here, she focused her writing on stocks and other investment avenues that could empower her readers to make potentially better investment decisions.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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