India’s nuclear expansion is creating an engineering opportunity that extends well beyond reactor manufacturing. The government aims to increase installed nuclear power capacity from 8.78 GW in 2026 to 100 GW by 2047. India currently operates 24 nuclear power reactors, excluding the 100 MW Rajasthan Atomic Power Station Unit 1. Every additional reactor also increases the need for specialised radioactive waste infrastructure.

Unlike conventional industrial waste, radioactive material requires controlled handling, treatment, shielding, containment and long-term storage. India’s closed nuclear fuel cycle adds another layer of engineering complexity, involving spent-fuel reprocessing and vitrification of high-level liquid waste.

The potential scale is substantial: applying the Department of Atomic Energy’s estimate of 0.15 cubic metres of solid radioactive waste per MW annually to a 100 GW fleet indicates a requirement of approximately 15,000 cubic metres of waste-handling capacity every year.

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Two listed engineering companies with identifiable capabilities in this space that are worth examining are Walchandnagar Industries and Larsen & Toubro.

#1 Walchandnagar Industries: Precision Engineering and Nuclear Infrastructure Manufacturing

Walchandnagar Industries (WIL) is a diversified engineering and manufacturing company engaged in heavy engineering, foundry and machine-shop operations, aerospace and defence, and nuclear equipment manufacturing. Its nuclear business combines precision fabrication, design engineering and on-site installation of specialised equipment for India’s nuclear establishments.

Three Nuclear Waste Projects Establish Its Existing Execution Credentials

The company has three projects in this segment:

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited’s (NPCIL) TAPP-3&4 Waste Management Plant, Tarapur

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre’s (BARC) Spent Fuel Storage Facility, Kalpakkam

BARC’s Additional Waste Tank Farm, Trombay

Together, these projects demonstrate WIL involvement in different aspects of nuclear waste and spent-fuel infrastructure, including installation and commissioning. The references span waste management at an operating nuclear power station, spent-fuel storage and radioactive waste storage facilities.

WIL has not disclosed individual contract values, completion dates, revenue contributions or the specific technologies installed under these projects.

Four Decades of Nuclear Relationships Provide a Qualification Advantage

WIL has been associated with NPCIL and BARC for more than four decades and with BHAVINI for approximately a decade. It also discloses pre-qualification from all three organisations for supplying Class I nuclear components.

The company identifies compliance with American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Section III nuclear codes, ASME Section VIII, Indian Boiler Regulations (IBR) and other applicable standards. Its welding qualifications and inspection arrangements are also relevant to manufacturing components that must meet stringent nuclear quality requirements.

Such credentials can help lower the qualification barrier when WIL competes for future contracts from India’s nuclear establishments. But pre-qualification is no guarantee of an order. Individual tenders may need additional requirements like technical specifications, prior experience, pricing, inspection, delivery schedules and manufacturing capacity.

What WIL’s Nuclear Manufacturing Record Reveals About Its Capabilities

WIL has manufactured several large and specialised components for nuclear reactors. This includes calandrias, end shields, moderator heat exchangers, core catchers and decay heat exchangers. This shows WIL’s experience in precision fabrication, specialised materials, welding and large engineered assemblies. These capabilities could be relevant to manufacturing equipment for nuclear waste storage and treatment facilities.

Note that components cannot automatically be considered suitable for waste-management applications. A calandria used in a Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), for instance, does not perform the function of a radioactive waste-treatment system. Similarly, manufacturing sodium piping for a Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) does not establish expertise in handling radioactive liquid waste.

From here, the opportunity depends on whether WIL can adapt its manufacturing capabilities to specific waste-management requirements, meet the necessary technical standards and secure project orders.

An End Shield Tender Opens A New Order-Conversion Test

In its Q2 FY27 press release, WIL disclosed that a tender for an End Shield had been released, describing it as the beginning of anticipated order flow in its nuclear business.

An End Shield is a specialised reactor component, and the tender provides an opportunity for the company to convert its existing manufacturing capabilities into a fresh nuclear order. The company is yet to announce a confirmed contract award or its value. More importantly, this is not a radioactive waste-management contract.

The company has also disclosed upgrades to its manufacturing facilities, including:

Heat-treatment furnace

Deep-hole drilling machine

Strip-cladding machine

Dust-free enclosure

These investments could improve its ability to manufacture large and technically demanding components. However, WIL has not quantified the additional production capacity or linked these upgrades exclusively to the nuclear business. Their commercial significance will depend on commissioning, utilisation and the orders they help execute.

Q2 FY27 Results: Revenue Recovery Is Yet to Translate Into Stronger Profits

Moving to the financials, in Q2 FY27, the company reported a sharp improvement in operating performance. However, its bottom line remains thin. Revenue from operations rose 81% year-on-year to ₹93.53 crore, while EBITDA increased to ₹13.42 crore from ₹0.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company also reported its fourth consecutive quarter of positive profit before tax (PBT).

However, PBT was a mere ₹47 lakh, indicating that the rise in operating performance has not yet provided a comfortable bottom-line cushion.

Segment-wise performance gives a better idea of the mix of businesses of the company.

Segment Q2 FY27 Revenue Q2 FY26 Revenue Segment PBT Heavy Engineering ₹70.59 crore ₹45.88 crore ₹8.03 crore Foundry and Machine Shop ₹16.84 crore ₹0.14 crore ₹1.50 crore Others ₹6.51 crore ₹5.76 crore ₹1.47 crore Total ₹93.94 crore ₹51.78 crore ₹11 crore

Source: NSE Filing

Note: The company reports segment results as profit before interest and tax, not final segment PBT. The ₹11 crore combined segment result is reduced by finance costs of ₹9.78 crore and other unallocated expenses, with the impact of other adjustments, to arrive at the reported PBT of ₹47 lakh.

Heavy Engineering contributed approximately 75% of operating revenue, making it the company’s largest business segment. However, WIL does not separately disclose nuclear revenue within this segment. Therefore, its overall revenue growth cannot be treated as evidence of an increase in nuclear business.

Order inflows also need to be viewed carefully. WIL secured fresh orders worth ₹99.46 crore in Q2 FY27, including ₹38.13 crore from aerospace. Again, the company has not disclosed a separate figure for nuclear orders.

Can WIL’s Cash Flows Support Larger Projects?

WIL’s ability to secure new nuclear orders will also depend on how effectively it manages the cash required to execute them. During H1 FY27, the company reported a net cash outflow of ₹5.92 crore from operating activities, compared with a cash inflow of ₹12.15 crore in H1 FY26. Changes in operating assets and liabilities resulted in a cash outflow of ₹28.74 crore before the subsequent tax adjustment.

The balance sheet provides further insight into this pressure. As of 30 September 2026, WIL reported inventories of ₹133.58 crore and current trade receivables of ₹84.14 crore. It also had non-current trade receivables of ₹71.27 crore. Together, these figures indicate that a substantial amount of capital is tied up in inventory and customer dues.

The company’s borrowings also increased. Total current and non-current borrowings stood at approximately ₹245.84 crore as of 30 September 2026, compared with ₹218.90 crore on 31 March 2026. This represents an increase of approximately ₹26.94 crore in six months. The movement makes financing costs and working-capital management important factors to monitor.

This is important because large engineering contracts require upfront spending on raw materials, manufacturing, testing and installation, while customer payments may be received in stages against project milestones. A rise in orders could therefore increase the amount of money tied up in inventory and receivables before the company receives the corresponding cash.

This is particularly relevant for WIL because its H1 FY27 operating cash flow was negative despite the substantial improvement in reported revenue and EBITDA. If new contracts require higher inventory and receivables before milestone payments arrive, the company may need additional borrowing to finance execution. That could further increase interest expenses and restrict the cash available for future investment.

WIL Share Price: A High Valuation Meets a Weak Return Profile

Source: Screener.in

On 12 November 2026, WIL shares closed at ₹194.38 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock declined 18.58% over six months but remained up 18% over one year.

The stock’s valuation and return ratios also raise concerns. It trades at a P/E multiple of 133x, despite a relatively low Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 4.17% and a negative Return on Equity (ROE) of -4.41%. A high valuation relative to the current earnings base leaves limited room for disappointment if order conversion or profitability recovery takes longer than expected. The company has not received a fresh equity brokerage rating.

#2 Larsen & Toubro: Heavy Engineering, Nuclear Equipment and Integrated Project Execution

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a diversified engineering, construction and manufacturing group with a dedicated Heavy Engineering business under its Manufacturing & Products segment. Its nuclear operations cover the design and manufacture of reactor vessels, steam generators, end shields, spent-fuel handling equipment, specialised storage tanks and equipment for fuel-reprocessing facilities. The company also undertakes on-site installation and integration of nuclear equipment.

Spent-Fuel Casks And Waste Storage Tanks: Its Most Direct Exposure

L&T’s portfolio includes spent-fuel canisters and casks, high-level radioactive waste storage tanks and dump tanks. These products address different stages of nuclear waste management.

Spent-fuel shipping casks are engineered containers used to transport irradiated fuel from nuclear power plants and research reactors. Their design shall account for containment, radiation shielding, and structural strength and integrity under normal transportation and specified hypothetical accident conditions.

Radioactive waste storage tanks, meanwhile, are designed to contain radioactive materials under controlled conditions. Their specifications depend on the chemical composition, temperature, radiation characteristics and storage requirements of the material.

Note that product availability is not the same as confirmed commercial exposure. L&T has not separately disclosed the current order book, revenue contribution or market share of its spent-fuel casks and radioactive waste storage tanks.

Reprocessing Equipment Adds a New Dimension to L&T’s Opportunity

India has a closed nuclear fuel cycle, meaning that the spent fuel is reprocessed to extract usable nuclear materials. The remaining radioactive liquid waste is converted into a stable glass form through vitrification before storage and eventual disposal.

BARC has developed indigenous vitrification technology and operates facilities at Trombay, Tarapur and Kalpakkam. These facilities require specialised equipment capable of handling highly radioactive materials under high-temperature conditions.

L&T’s portfolio includes equipment for fuel reprocessing plants, high- and low-level radioactive waste storage tanks, dump tanks and specialised heat exchangers. These capabilities position the company within the broader engineering supply chain supporting nuclear fuel reprocessing and waste management.

For readers, the opportunity lies in potential equipment supply, fabrication and installation contracts as India’s nuclear fuel reprocessing and waste management infrastructure grows.

Market Leadership In Nuclear Equipment: A Stronger Manufacturing Base

L&T reports a market share of over 50% in steam generators and end shields in India. It has also manufactured more than 42 steam generators and delivered over 30 reactor heads for the Indian nuclear programme. These figures establish its manufacturing scale and experience in supplying critical nuclear components.

Its experience in manufacturing fuel-transfer arms and other fuel-handling equipment is also relevant. These systems handle fresh and irradiated fuel assemblies within nuclear facilities, providing a connection between its existing manufacturing operations and the wider spent-fuel management cycle.

Nevertheless, the investment case still depends on actual contract wins.

H1 FY27: Heavy Engineering Order Inflows More Than Double

L&T’s Heavy Engineering segment recorded H1 FY27 order inflows of ₹4,300 crore, more than double the ₹1,900 crore reported in H1 FY26. However, revenue declined 6% year-on-year to ₹1,260 crore from ₹1,340 crore. EBITDA margin improved by 90 basis points to 26.9%.

At the broader level, the Manufacturing & Products segment reported order inflows of ₹11,240 crore, up 52%, while revenue increased 25% to ₹8,700 crore. L&T’s consolidated order book stood at ₹8,53,500 crore, registering 28% growth year-on-year.

The divergence between Heavy Engineering’s order inflows and revenue indicates that fresh orders are yet to translate fully into recognised revenue. Investors should track execution schedules, project mix and customer acceptance to assess the pace of conversion. The margin improvement is another metric worth monitoring to determine whether better profitability can be sustained.

Note that none of these figures separately identify nuclear orders.

L&T Share Price: Stronger Returns and Capital Efficiency, but a Diversified Valuation

Source: Screener.in

L&T shares closed at ₹4,159.20 on 12 November 2026. The stock delivered a 5.50% return over six months and a 4.8% return over one year. The stock is trading at a PE of 30.2. It has a ROCE of 14.6%, ROE of 15.9% and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Compared with WIL, L&T has stronger reported capital-efficiency ratios and a more established earnings base. Its valuation reflects a diversified engineering and infrastructure business.

Motilal Oswal maintained a Buy rating on L&T on 27 October 2026, with a target price of ₹4,400. Against the closing price of ₹4,159.20 on 12 November 2026, the target indicated a potential upside of approximately 5.8%.

SHANTI Act: Does Wider Private Participation Create an Equipment Opportunity?

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, 2025 received presidential assent on 20 December 2025. It provides a framework for the private sector to participate in the generation of nuclear power under the government licensing and safety authorisation.

However, the Act reserves sensitive fuel-cycle activities like reprocessing, recycling and handling of high-level radioactive waste for the Central Government and its wholly owned institutions. Moreover, as of July 2026, the government was still framing the rules required to operationalise private-sector participation.

For equipment manufacturers such as L&T and Walchandnagar Industries, the opportunity is therefore indirect. A wider nuclear power ecosystem could create demand for specialised tanks, heat exchangers, reactor components and other engineered systems. However, this does not give private companies independent control over India’s spent-fuel management or radioactive waste processing infrastructure.

Two Different Nuclear Bets: Project Credentials Versus Manufacturing Scale

WIL and L&T are exposed to different parts of India’s nuclear engineering opportunity. Their analysis should not be evaluated using the same assumptions.

Investment Consideration Walchandnagar Industries Larsen & Toubro Primary Business Exposure Heavy engineering and precision manufacturing Heavy Engineering within a diversified engineering group Waste-Management Evidence Three named facility project references Disclosed specialised product portfolio Spent-Fuel Exposure Kalpakkam storage project Casks, canisters and fuel-transfer equipment Waste-Storage Exposure Tarapur plant and Trombay tank farm High- and low-level waste storage tanks Reprocessing Equipment Not established by the disclosed information Identified manufacturing capabilities Nuclear-Specific Revenue Not disclosed Not disclosed Financial Position Highlighted Thin PBT, negative H1 operating cash flow and rising borrowings Higher Heavy Engineering order inflows and improved segment EBITDA margin

The comparison highlights an important difference. WIL offers more direct disclosed evidence of executing specific waste-management facility projects, while L&T has a wider portfolio of specialised nuclear equipment and a stronger consolidated financial base.

The Investment Reality: What Could Stop Nuclear Waste Demand From Becoming Orders?

In India, the closed fuel cycle enables recovery of reusable materials from spent fuel. According to AERB, only around 2–3% of spent fuel becomes waste during reprocessing, while the remaining material is recycled. Low-level solid waste is conditioned and disposed of in near-surface disposal facilities (NSDFs), while low-level liquid waste is treated before authorised discharge. High-level waste follows a separate treatment and storage process. Therefore, waste volumes, infrastructure requirements and private-sector contract values are different measures. The estimated 15,000 cubic metres of waste at 100 GW illustrates potential infrastructure needs but does not establish the addressable market for WIL or L&T.

Project timelines present another challenge. Nuclear power projects have construction periods of 10–12 years. The duration covers technical evaluations, approvals, manufacturing, inspection, installation and commissioning. As a result, project announcements may take years to translate into orders and revenue.

From Reactor Expansion to Waste Infrastructure: The Contracts That Matter Next

India’s nuclear waste-management opportunity will be tested not by how many reactors it announces, but by how quickly specialised infrastructure moves from planning to execution. Investors should track three developments closely: fresh tenders for waste treatment plants and storage facilities, contract awards for spent-fuel casks and radioactive waste tanks, and orders linked to fuel-reprocessing and vitrification facilities. The distinction between equipment supply and complete project execution will also matter, particularly when assessing the capabilities of Walchandnagar Industries and Larsen & Toubro.

Equally important will be whether either company starts disclosing nuclear-specific order inflows, execution timelines and revenue contributions. For WIL, improving cash generation and converting its manufacturing credentials into confirmed orders will be crucial. For L&T, the key development will be evidence that its broader nuclear equipment portfolio is translating into identifiable waste-management contracts. Until then, capability should not be mistaken for commercial traction.

It may be a good idea to add these stocks to your watchlist and keep track to see how they perform in time to come.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Rishabh Sinha is a seasoned financial content creator with over 10 years of experience in BFSI domain. His portfolio spans over 20 of India’s most trusted financial brands. Rishabh brings depth, structure, and a reader-first approach to every piece he crafts.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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