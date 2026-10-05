After a sharp liquidation post expiry, FIIs have begun to build positions along both shorts and longs of index futures. How the pace at which they have done so is instructive towards directional indications. While longs were increased by 6% to end the week at 29,605 contracts, shorts were boosted by 15%, to 3,39,779 contracts.

This has ensured that the long-short ratio of the FII index future portfolio was further depressed to 8, very close to record lows. This is because the expiry day liquidation was sharper among longs than among shorts.

While index future shorts were covered by 8.4%, longs were liquidated by 42.5%. Indeed, both longs and shorts of index futures held by FIIs are close to near term extremes.

Amidst such an extreme set-up, let us look at two sectors and their prospects of a bounce back.

Nifty Metal Index: 200-DMA test risks extension toward 10,600

The Nifty Metal Index has taken on a distinctly bearish tone after completing a double-top formation on the weekly chart and slipping towards the lower end of its recent trading range. Momentum indicators continue to favour the bears, with the weekly RSI at 47. This leaves sufficient room for further weakness before the index moves into oversold territory, suggesting that downside risks remain open for now.

The index is trying to stabilise around its 200-DMA, which could lead to a brief relief rally or dead-cat bounce. However, the broader trend is still weak, and there is little yet to suggest a meaningful reversal. Derivative positioning also points to a negative bias, with a majority of OTM puts and ITM calls seeing fresh short additions.

Adding to the caution, almost all metal stock futures recorded short build-up on Friday, while more than 60% saw fresh shorts on a week-on-week basis. Together, these signals reflect growing bearish conviction among traders.

The index is now nearing an important support zone at 12,260, followed by 12,060, which also aligns with the 20-week moving average. These levels could offer some near-term support, but a sustained break below 12,060 would materially weaken the structure and could open the door to a steeper decline towards the 10,600 region, near the 100-week moving average.

With several major constituents already slipping below key support levels, any rally is likely to attract selling pressure and should therefore be approached with caution.

Nifty IT Index: Rebound attempt faces key 100-DMA test at 29,190

The Nifty IT Index is showing early signs of a near-term recovery after forming a reversal candle and a weekly Pin Bar Doji, backed by a multi-week breakout in volumes. Momentum indicators are also beginning to improve. The MACD histogram has started printing exhaustion candles, while a bullish MACD signal crossover appears increasingly likely over the next few sessions. These developments suggest that selling pressure may be easing, although stronger price confirmation is still needed.

Derivative positioning lends further support to the rebound argument. Around 60% of OTM put strikes witnessed short additions, while nearly 80% of OTM call strikes attracted fresh long positions.

Most IT stock futures also recorded long build-up on Friday, indicating that traders are positioning for some follow-through buying in the coming week. While this improves the near-term setup, the strength and durability of the rebound will depend on whether the index can clear its immediate resistance levels.

Even so, the broader technical structure remains fragile. Any recovery is likely to face resistance near 29,190, which coincides with the 100-DMA and could act as the first serious test for the bulls.

On the downside, 27,590 remains the key support to watch. A sustained break below this level would invalidate the current recovery attempt and could accelerate the decline towards 25,900. Until the index moves decisively above resistance, the rebound should be treated as tentative rather than the start of a confirmed trend reversal.

About author

The author is Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments.

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